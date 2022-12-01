ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Laws prohibiting smoking and permitting alcohol sales at Venice beaches pass first reading

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgYXa_0jTYIqcj00

VENICE – Smoking will be prohibited at city beaches and alcohol sales allowed permanently by vendors under ordinances approved this week by the Venice City Council.

The council also approved an agreement preserving public access to the beach on the west end of Alhambra Road.

The smoking ordinance – which applies to city beaches and parks – was crafted by staff, following a legislative referral made by the board on Sept. 13.

It would follow the protections from second-hand smoke as outlined in the Florida Clean Air Act that went into effect July 1.

Previous coverage: Venice council approves one-year trial for daytime alcohol at the beach

Just as with the Florida Clean Air Act, the ban carves out an exemption for unfiltered cigars.

Both the city of Sarasota and town of Longboat Key have passed similar ordinances, while Sarasota County is still researching the issue, which will be considered at a future meeting.

Beach alcohol sales would be allowed permanently

The council is removing a clause of an ordinance that allowed for alcohol sales by vendors at Venice Beach and the South Jetty, but only through Feb. 28, 2023.

The new law will permanently allow the owner of Jetty Jack’s at Humphris Park and the proprietors of the Venice Pilot House on Venice Beach to see alcohol in daylight hours.

The board agreed Oct. 24 on a 5-1 vote, wit Member Mitzie Fiedler in dissent, to direct staff to remove that provision.

At that meeting both Police Capt. Andy Leisenring and Assistant City Manager James Clinch told the board that there had been no incidents or increased trash related to the alcohol sales.

The primary objection to the sales had been complaints of noise, trespassing and trash left behind by residents of Jetty Villas – which is adjacent to Humphris Park.

Bathers and surfers use an easement just west of the condominium property to access the beach.

At that meeting, Chris Johnson, the owner of Jetty Jack’s told the council that his employees had been collecting trash off the area – regardless of whether it originated from sales at his establishment or brought to the park by visitors.

At the Nov. 29 meeting, Police Chief Charlie Thorpe said he would check with Leisenring but said that there had been no incidents.

Based on that assessment, Fiedler changed her vote so the approval was unanimous.

Both the smoking ban and alcohol sales ordinances will go before the City Council for a second reading and possible adoption on Dec. 13.

Informal beach access codified

The beach access agreement off of Alhambra Road involves an easement agreement with Gregory Kaplan, who owns a dune lot. Kaplan is also building a beachfront home just east of the lot.

All three miles of beach in the city of Venice are considered public, since the city receives federal funding for renourishment projects.

Clinch noted that it’s essentially a passive beach access like Chauncy Howard Park, which has no designated beach parking.

As part of the agreement, Kaplan will allow public access, while the city will limit liability for the public use and install additional “No Parking” signs around his new residential structure.

The Alhambra Road access, which should only be used by neighbors walking to the beach, has been in the news recently, because of road damage suffered near there and the parking lot of Venice Sands Condominium.

In other action

Also on Nov. 29, the City Council:

• Approved on a 6-1 vote, with Dick Longo in dissent, a 5% raise for City Manager Ed Lavallee plus a one-time $2,500 stipend and a 5% raise for City Clerk Kelly Michaels. Prior to the raise, Lavallee – who has been with the city for 10 years – was making $215,745. Michaels – who has only been in Venice one year but has been a city clerk 20 years – was making $130,000. The council had been considering a 9% raise, which is the same percentage as AFSCME employees will receive, but scaled that back after a brief discussion, which included Council Member Rachel Frank pointing out that the median household income in Venice is only $62,000 a year.

• Recognized former mayor Ron Feinsod for three years of service.

• Elected Jim Boldt as vice mayor.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

Comments / 12

Marley
5d ago

Boo!Geeez it Is Outside?¿?Tons of air flowing freely, I promise you. Really there is.Seriously, that's insane!But.......... Hey! Lets have a few Drinks!Then we'll drive tipsy/drink... No problem there gang! 🚘🚫🚘

Reply
8
Florida 4 Life
5d ago

Smoking outside should not be a problem anywhere.. its Rediculous stop making these stupid laws about petty stuff.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County assessing debris situation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials are dispatching debris assessment teams throughout the county. Crews will be traveling throughout all storm debris collection zones over the next few days to identify areas with remaining debris and mark them for second pass collections. Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County are...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Modern zoning laws make your Christmas Village illegal

Christmas Villages are popular seasonal displays in no small part because they have the qualities that make real neighborhoods and towns attractive: they’re dense, vibrant and so packed with ceramic Christmas paraphernalia that they’re generally devoid of parking craters and dead space. The Christmas Village assembled annually by Colleen Healy Heaverly of Punta Gorda, Florida, is no exception.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
ssesgauntlet.org

Shot in the foot: Dr. Asplen’s shameful termination

On Tuesday, November 29, after nearly five hours of citizen comment and discussion, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement for the county’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen. It was the wrong choice. Hired in summer of 2020, Dr. Asplen has led Sarasota County Schools...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
NORTH PORT, FL
Bay News 9

Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
VENICE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Weekend events in Sarasota and Manatee brave red tide impact and continue as planned

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A several weekslong red tide bloom continues to impact the Florida coastline with high and medium levels remaining in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This week the Florida Health Department maintained its advisory for elevated levels of red tide at all 16 beaches in Sarasota county that were sampled. The red tide has caused dead fish to wash up ashore and affected birds. Along with the odor of rotting fish, it's also caused respiratory irritations to some beachgoers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
FLORIDA STATE
trendingwork.com

Venice Florida Plane Crash Complete Update

On Sunday, the remains of two passengers who were aboard a rented Piper Cherokee plane were discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, to the west of the Venice Municipal Airport. Additionally, the wreckage of the plane was located. The wreckage of the plane was observed around 2:00 p.m. from the air in the Gulf of Mexico, approximately one-third of a mile straight west of the airport, according to the Venice Police Department.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide conditions improve Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Arcadia city Marshal resigns, replacement to be sworn in this week

ARCADIA, Fla. — Marshal Matt Anderson has spent a majority of his life serving small-town Arcadia, and now he is retiring. “I was 20 years old when I started here and unfortunately just turned 54 the other day,” Anderson said. Today, ADP held an open house for members...
ARCADIA, FL
Longboat Observer

Fair market rents in Sarasota region up nearly 35% over 2019

When it comes to fair market rent, the North Port-Sarasota-Manatee metropolitan statistical area finished just outside of the top 15 among midsize metro areas in increases since before COVID-19, according to a new study by trade publication Construction Coverage. Since 2019, the region has seen an increase of 34.5% compared...
SARASOTA, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia

I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
TAMPA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy