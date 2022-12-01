ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Journal

Vanceboro food pantry seeks help for the holidays as supplies run low

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQYMZ_0jTYIpk000

Christie Arrington sees the need every week, the hunger hidden away behind closed doors and the gold and scarlet fall colors in some of Craven County’s most rural areas.

As the executive director of the Vanceboro Christian Help Center, a non-profit community outreach dedicated to addressing food insecurities, Arrington has also witnessed the impact of inflation on the dwindling supplies she and a staff of volunteers rely on to assist residents.

During VCHC’s annual Thanksgiving food box giveaway last week, Arrington talked about the program’s recent struggles and notable successes as well as her plans for the future.

“Inflation has really impacted our donations a lot,” Arrington said. “We’re having to buy our canned food now so we need a major can drive. We’ve asked and asked and asked and cans are so outrageously priced now. We need especially canned soups with winter coming on.”

Arrington said VCHC’s supply of meats and other produce has also been impacted.

“Now we’re not going to be able to get a lot of fresh produce,” she commented. “Even the Food Bank (of Eastern NC) is hurting right now. They’re feeling the crisis of it.”

With grocery prices continuing to rise, Arrington said she was fortunate to find a good deal on turkeys to include with VCHC’s Thanksgiving box of dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, cake mix, potatoes, cabbage, and eggs.

"We budgeted for 99 cents a pound turkeys, so it would be $20 a turkey. We were able to get them for $5 a turkey so we were able to save $1,100,” she noted.

Thanks to the price break, VCHC was able to give out 112 food boxes for the Thanksgiving holiday, a nearly three-fold increase from last year.

“Everything’s gotten so expensive so I was panicking,” Arrington said. “We struggle. I mean we’re self-sufficient here trying were able to make ends meet. The pandemic didn’t help matters but we’re just trying to get back up and running. We were able to 704 individuals in October.”

Located at 411 White St. in Vanceboro, VCHC serves the western part of Craven County, including Dover, Ernul, Askins, Fort Barnwell, and Bridgeton.

The VCHC pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.

In addition to the food pantry, the center operates a thrift store with used clothing and household items.

The organization also provides employment services for residents through its partnership with Religious Community Services in New Bern as well as Craven County Social Services, Job Corps, and Work Link.

Unlike some outreach programs, VCHC doesn't ask for proof of income. To receive services, residents need only show a driver’s license and proof of residence, after which they can come in every week for food.

“Rich people get hungry too," Arrington said. "My philosophy is every shoe has a story and until you walk in that set of shoes you don’t know.”

Weathering pandemics and financial downturns

Over more than 20 years of service, VCHC has weathered a number of setbacks. In 2020, the food pantry’s shelves were nearly empty and many of its volunteers, mostly senior citizens, were unable to leave their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arrington said the VCHC staff and volunteers have worked hard to keep the outreach open to assist the residents they meet and serve each week. She said few people have a proper understanding of the level of poverty and hunger that exists in Craven County.

“It’s crazy, it really is. We did 125 plates that we took to a local trailer park and they cried because they had nothing,” Arrington said. “Another family we took four plates to a wife and husband who have cancer. Their bank card had been hacked and they didn’t know what they were going to do. That’s when you feel like you’ve done something.”

Arrington said some of the residents served by VCHC have no way to prepare meals in their homes.

“We try to make sure they’ve gotten at least a microwave or a stove heater so they can heat up a can of food,” she commented. “We have a lady we’re taking an oven to that someone has donated.”

Arrington said she recently visited a neighborhood where there 10 children were without food.

“Some of them don’t even have heat,” she said. “They’re struggling for everything they have.”

VCHC is participating in the Toys for Tots program this year. Arrington said she hopes to provide clothing and Christmas gifts for at least 20 families.

“They will have a coat, socks, underwear and an outfit, and then they can pick out a toy. But toys are not the main thing,” she said. “Then we try to look out for the family too and give them toilet paper, paper towels, things like that that they’re not going to get.”

Arrington said VCHC hopes to do a ham box for Christmas if finances allow.

“We would like to do something but as far as being able to offer a whole meal, I’m not sure yet,” she said. “It will depend on what we can get donated.”

Working to provide new, improved services

Despite the decline in donations, VCHC is pushing ahead to add new services and expand existing ones.

Instead of simply providing pre-packaged food boxes, the outreach now allows residents into the pantry to choose their own items.

“Why should I give someone something they can’t eat because of a medical condition?” Arrington said. “Let’s let them come in and shop like Walmart. Even if we eventually have to cut them back to one grocery bag, they're going to get something.”

Arrington said VCHC is seeking grant funding to have a new, 40x60 foot building constructed to house both the food pantry and clothing shed under one roof in an environmentally controlled space.

“Right now we can’t keep clothes for any length of time because they mold,” Arrington said. “And with our volunteers, you can’t expect them to stand out in the freezing cold.”

The outreach received several grants in 2022, including $5,000 from International Paper which was used to start a mobile pantry. Arrington said the service has been invaluable to local residents who do not have access to a vehicle.

“We have people that don’t have cars so we pay people to transport food to their neighbor," she explained. "We had an older man come the other day to pick up some food who I knew had walked two miles. I had someone take him home because I knew there was no way he was going to make it back.”

For more information about the Vanceboro Christian Help Center, call 252-514-1322 or visit their Facebook page.

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at wwetherington@gannett.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
WITN

An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause. Hosted by the Family Support Network of...
neusenews.com

WATCH: Kinston's Christmas Parade

Watch the entire Kinston Christmas Parade from Saturday, December 3, 2022. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Lenoir Community College, CappsTrailers.com, and Southern Bank. Also, thank you to our other livestream sponsors: EL Electric, Hengst Family, Lovicks, Southland Flooring, Flatlands Jessup, Heith Harrison Farm Bureau, Dunn & Dalton, Massey Toyota,...
carolinacoastonline.com

December events at the aquarium

Looking for a new holiday tradition? Join us for a Holiday Craft Night for ages 21 and up. On December 16 from 6:30-8:30 pm the aquarium will host a craft night with Wine and Design on Wheels of Morehead City. Choose to either paint a holiday lighthouse scene or to make a holiday sea glass mosaic. Bring your favorite snacks and beer, wine, or champagne.
WITN

Greenville parade didn’t let rain showers dampen their holiday festivity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year the Greenville Parade experienced a few rain showers, but that didn’t stop the community from coming to watch. The theme of the parade was “Frozen in Christmas.” About 75 floats were judged as they rolled down Evans Street for a first, second, and third-place winner. Kids could be seen running out to grab candy that was passed out and attendees waved as floats passed by.
neusenews.com

Update: KPD announce arrest for damage in Pearson Park

On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD previously released photos of possible subjects involved. On December 5, 2022 Detectives with KPD obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Grey (20) of Lenoir County for Damage to Personal Property. Mr. Grey is believed to be solely responsible for this incident. The warrant for arrest was served and Gray is currently being processed. Thank you to the community for providing information that lead to the identification and arrest of Mr. Gray.
WNCT

Local pharmacy feels the impacts of Amoxicillin and Adderall shortages

If you’ve visited the pharmacy lately, you might have noticed a shortage of some commonly used medicine. Local pharmacy feels the impacts of Amoxicillin and …. If you’ve visited the pharmacy lately, you might have noticed a shortage of some commonly used medicine. Greenville Gives: Uptown’s charity, vendor...
WITN

As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The federal low-income energy assistance program is now taking applications with the potential of helping thousands of families. As the days get darker faster and the looming winter starts to drop our temperatures, “LIEAP” – a program with a fun little name is looking to help folks keep the lights on and the heat running as energy use increases.
wcti12.com

Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River

North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
WNCT

Greenville parade rings in the holiday season

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville residents kicked off the holiday season at the Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Jaycees said the plans for the Christmas Parade were months in the making. “We started planning for this parade pretty much as soon as last year’s was over,” said Jessica Jenkins, Jaycees Greenville Chapter president. […]
WITN

Electric grid attack puts officials on high alert

A non-profit here in the east recognized those dedicated to mending the disparities they said exist in the Eastern Carolina communities. Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath...
neusenews.com

Event: A Queen Street Christmas

Queen Street United Methodist Church welcomes you to the 21st annual “A Queen Street Christmas” on Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th at 6:00 p.m. This concert of traditional Christmas carols features the Queen Street Chancel Choir, soloists, and orchestra. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. each evening, and there is no admission charge.
kiss951.com

Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach

When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
WITN

One city rolls in holiday spirit with more than a parade

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the east kicked off the holiday season with an annual Christmas parade and a Christmas market. On the first Saturday in December, the city of Washington holds its Christmas parade. For the last four years, the Harbor District Market has put on a Christmas market in hopes of adding to the holiday atmosphere.
WNCT

Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
neusenews.com

New Lenoir County corporations

The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 11/17, Ashton Properties & Development, LLC, Agent: Robert Ashton, 1100 W New Bern Road, Kinston. 11/18, Beaver's Lot Clearing, LLC, Agent: Thomas Hall, 1841 Neuse Road, Kinston. 11/21, Collective Christian Church, Agent: Cory Pileggi, 1200 Country Club Drive,...
carolinacoastonline.com

Friends of Carteret County Public Library to hold book sale

CARTERET COUNTY — The Friends of the Carteret County Public Library will hold its annual book sale Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 8-10 at the main county public library branch at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 100, Beaufort. This is the organization’s largest book sale of the year, with more...
WNCT

GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 1, 2 & 3

LESLIE "BUBBIE" CARROLL ASDENTI SR., Harkers Island. Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

3K+
Followers
707
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy