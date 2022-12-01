ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shame on us': Tallahassee commissioner pleads for answers in recent FAMU mass shooting

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago
In the wake of the second mass shooting to strike Tallahassee in less than a month, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox published a somber call to action on social media.

Her message — which criticizes potential witnesses who haven't spoken to police and pleads for more information — addresses the recent death of Travis Huntley, a 20-year-old Tallahasseean who was killed on a Florida A&M University recreational basketball court that he frequented often as a former Baby Rattler.

"This young man lost his life doing what he loved," Williams-Cox wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning in which she shared a story on Huntley's life by the Tallahassee Democrat. "He was not shot by the Police. He was shot by someone from our community and we need folks to tell what they saw so that we can bring justice for TJ and others."

News obituary:The last 'I love you': Family, friends mourn 20-year-old fatally shot at FAMU basketball court

'What can we do? What can be done?'FAMU community grapples with 'senseless' mass shooting

She continued: "Shame on us if we know something to help his family and others have closure and we SAY NOTHING. It saddens me to know that Black Lives don't Matter when we take the Black life! Who are we and who have we become? Lord please have mercy on us! PLEASE COME FORWARD TO HELP STOP THIS SENSELESS COMMUNITY VIOLENCE contact the Police TODAY...PLEASE..."

In broad daylight Sunday afternoon, an unidentified shooter fired into a crowd gathered on an outdoor basketball court near the Hansel E. Tookes, Sr. Student Recreation Center. Four men and a 16-year-old boy were shot and brought to a local hospital.

Huntley died from his injuries.

Police believe there was an intended target, but have not identified anyone. The motive and circumstances of the shooting also remain a mystery.

"...we don't have any additional information to release about the case," wrote TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill in a text to the Democrat Wednesday afternoon.

Another shooting that involved multiple people left a man injured Tuesday morning on West College Avenue.

Both shootings proceed the late October mass shooting in the West Pensacola Street area, which killed an innocent bystander, Demario “Ro” Murray, and hospitalized eight others.

'One of the hardest hitters'Rickards' 5-foot-7 'Lil Ro' played big on field

'This death can't be in vain''This death can't be in vain': Family loving, 'standup man' caught in crossfire of Tallahassee mass shooting

Police have arrested three people on murder charges in connection with the case. The trial of De’Arius Cannon, who faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons charges, began Monday.

The day after the FAMU shooting, Williams-Cox took to Facebook to also gather reaction to forming a "Community Mothers" group.

"We have got to come together Mothers and Mother figures to save our future... our children," she wrote. "We need to form a protective circle around them. We need to talk to them. We need to hug them. We need to praise them. We need to support them. We need to pray for them.

"We need to tell them who they are and why they matter and why we need them to survive!" she continued. "Are you willing to try this in your community in your own way?"

Williams-Cox told the Democrat she plans to follow through on the posts and create something that mothers not only in Tallahassee, but all over the country can use for support.

"Those posts are heartfelt," she said. "I am really saddened by what is happening in our community. Only we can do something about it."

