Opinion: Why recycling could mean a cleaner Tennessee

When sent to a landfill — or worse, strewn about the environment — common goods take months or years to break down. Cardboard takes two months. Aluminum cans take up to 200 years. Plastic bags take up to 1,000 years. And glass can take up to a million years.

Perhaps the most unfortunate part of this is that most of these products can be recycled, extending their life and saving landfill space. Cardboard and other paper products are typically the most recycled products in the United States.

Paper can be recycled up to seven times and can be used to make several types of paper products — from newspaper to cereal boxes to cardboard.

Aluminum is 100% recyclable, meaning it can be recycled endlessly without losing quality. Aluminum cans can be recycled and back on store shelves as new cans in as little as 60 days. In fact, nearly 75% of the aluminum that has ever been produced is still being used today as cans continue to be recycled.

Plastic has gotten a bad rap for a variety of reasons. There are seven types of recyclable plastic, but only three of them (#1, #2, and #5), are easily and most regularly recycled. Similar to paper, plastic degrades a little each time it is recycled, but even one round of recycling is beneficial in many ways.

Last, but certainly not least, is glass, which joins aluminum in being 100% recyclable. Glass can be melted and reformed or crushed for a variety of purposes. Glass is made from multiple natural resources, but recycling just one ton of glass saves over one ton of those resources from being depleted.

Recycling each of these products provides great benefits to the environment by reducing natural resource use, reducing energy consumption, and freeing up landfill space.

In addition, recycling provides economic benefits. Each time an item is recycled, its value increases. When that item is made into new, reusable products, the value is put back into the manufacturing process, creating a circular economy.

Most products we use follow a linear path with a distinct start and end point. Money and resources are put into making a product, it is used once, and then it heads to the landfill. With recycling and other infrastructure improvements, we have the opportunity to turn this linear process into a circular one.

A diagram explaining the Circular Economy (Courtesy/U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation)

For example, one glass recycling organization in Tennessee has seen the need for better recycling opportunities within the state. Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), operates glass recycling facilities across North America but only has one facility in Tennessee.

The Tennessee facility only recycles industrial glass, meaning all the consumer glass — bottles and jars used every day by Tennesseans — is transported to a neighboring state to be processed and brought back to Tennessee for distributors.

If that entire process happened within the state of Tennessee, it would take less time, energy, and funding to get recycled glass products back into the hands of consumers and start the process again.

When set up well, a circular economy has the potential to significantly reduce resource use, energy use, and carbon dioxide emissions while simultaneously increasing the value of the products being created and reused.

Enter Tennessee CLEAN. The Tennessee Cleaner Landscapes for the Environment, Agriculture and Nature (CLEAN) Act is an innovative initiative aimed at bringing together industries, organizations and consumers across the state to put an end to litter in Tennessee.

Rather than focusing on recovering the litter in the environment through cleanups, the goal of Tennessee CLEAN is to prevent products from becoming litter in the first place.

Solving the litter problem is key for both protecting the environment and improving our state’s economy. Learn more about how the Tennessee CLEAN Act is working toward this goal at TennesseeCLEANact.org .