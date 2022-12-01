BlueOval construction jobs will be unionized

BlueOval City will be built by union workers.

Clay Bright, CEO of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee, told lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that electrical workers, plumbers and others working on the construction of BlueOval City will be unionized.

Walbridge, the Detroit-based construction consultant, has a project labor agreement with its subcontractors that requires workers to be represented by unions.

State Rep. Todd Warner (R-Chapel Hill) asked Bright whether organized labor would be required and expressed displeasure at the answer.

“I’m talking about electrical contractors, your plumbers, your site grading contractors, anybody like that,” Warner asked at the meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Commerce, Labor, Transportation and Agriculture. “Do you know if that’s gotta be shop union labor?”

“It does,” Bright said. “It is union labor.”

“I don’t know how many companies you have in West Tennessee that are union shops,” Warner said, “but that is kind of disappointing.”

Walbridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bright appeared before the committee to discuss progress and challenges. He said about 1,000 people are currently at work, and that number is expected to peak at around 5,000 by this time next year.

He said Walbridge has been recruiting in Memphis, Jackson and rural West Tennessee counties, but wasn’t able to provide a breakdown of how many workers are from other states.

One hiccup Bright noted was that there are two “potential gravesites” on the Haywood County Megasite grounds.

He said someone had sent a letter to the Memphis Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers saying there are two gravesites, no larger than one acre each. He didn’t say who might be buried there or what evidence there is that people might be buried there.

“They thought there might have been a former gravesite a long time ago,” Bright said. “I met with a consultant out of Memphis, and we have walked those two areas. That consultant didn’t see anything to him that would represent him thinking there’s graves there.”

Bright responded to an email but didn’t address questions about the graves.

The Memphis Division of the Army Corps of Engineers did not provide a statement but provided contact information for its public records custodian. The Daily Memphian filed a Freedom of Information Act request for that letter.