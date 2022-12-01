ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Yes, there really is a thing called white privilege | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROMF4_0jTYIQrx00
A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. [ DREAMSTIME | Dreamstime ]

I know white privilege

It wasn’t luck that allowed me to become a judge after my meth addiction. It was white privilege. | Column, Nov. 30

This is a brave and thought-provoking column. I have people in my life who don’t really believe there is such a thing as “white privilege.” I hear, “Well, if they would just work harder,” or “Well, they got themselves arrested, or “They have a juvie record, so they must be trouble,” and so on. Only once in more than 50 years of driving did I even get a ticket. No security guards follow me in stores, like they do my dark-skinned niece. None of my white friends or family has ever encountered a justice system that was hostile and unforgiving. That is white pr.ivilege. It is a real thing and we must acknowledge it. Until we do, we will never have equal justice and opportunity for all.

Anne Conklin, Bradenton

How to put out a gaslight

‘Gaslighting’ is word of the year | Nov. 30

As Ethics Officer for the Tampa Bay Chapter, Public Relations Society of America, I’m both heartened and disheartened to see that the term “gaslighting” has made its way into popular terminology as Merriam-Webster’s word of the year. The nation and the world have been subjected to more than enough hyperbole and downright lies by government and business leaders at all levels. The downside to all this is that unsuspecting, otherwise rationally thinking citizens the world over are reacting to and acting on potentially harmful misinformation (known on the streets as “outright lies”). As a part-time member of the communication faculty at the University of Tampa, I now have yet another challenge to throw in front of my eager-to-learn future communication professionals: ”Caveat lector” — ”Let the reader beware.”

Kirk Hazlett, Riverview

Will they criticize others?

Trump criticized for dining with rapper Ye and far-right activist Nick Fuentes | Nov. 27

It’s interesting to see several members in the Republican Party condemning former President Donald Trump for dining with antisemites. I’m wondering if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and some of those same Republicans will condemn Gov. Ron DeSantis for his refusal to disavow Nazi demonstrators in Florida. He has refused on more than one occasion.

Karen Lieberman, St. Petersburg

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

I see in myself and my daughter-in-law how color and privilege work in America | Letters

I’m a law-abiding white woman. My daughter-in-law, a law-abiding Army veteran, has Native American and Mexican heritage. She is kind, polite and hard-working. We are treated very differently. When I enter a store, I am warmly welcomed by the staff who offer to help me. When she enters a store, she is followed and has been told that she cannot use the bathroom. She has been rudely told to go back to her own country. I have always been treated a certain way because of the color of my skin. She is treated a different way, not because she does not follow the law, but because of the color of her beautiful skin. That is what white privilege is about.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ron DeSantis among finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year

The finalists for Time magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year include world leaders, Iranian protesters and last year’s selection, Elon Musk. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Rep. Liz Cheney and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are among the 10 contenders on a shortlist unveiled Monday on NBC’s “Today” show.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

My friend could take The Villages for just one year | Letters

Who would The Villages back in a Trump-DeSantis clash? | Nov. 27. This article had me laughing. My best friend moved to The Villages, and he lasted just a year. Walk around to their village squares and it feels to me as if you’re in “The Stepford Wives.” I went to dinner in a restaurant there during the pandemic and I asked a sweet lady why no one was wearing masks. Her answer told the whole story: Because our president says we don’t have to. After a year, my friend moved back to Tampa, away from the world of make believe.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

China’s torment is a reminder of what we have | Column

In 2022, the United States conducted its 117th consecutive peaceful election (though the aftermath of the 1860 election was not). The 2022 elections were blissfully uneventful, with losers conceding gracefully. To call that a relief is a tremendous understatement, but this is no time to drop our guard. Trust in...
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady’s late ball distribution results in a comeback win by committee

TAMPA — The latest riveting passage in the Tom Brady epic will be chronicled as equal parts collective and clutch. At the seemingly darkest juncture of this otherwise mild Monday night, an anemic effort by the Bucs offense suddenly became an ensemble one. During a six-play stretch in their initial touchdown drive, Tom Brady connected with four different pass catchers. During the winning drive moments later, he completed eight passes to five different guys.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg family identified in Venice plane crash

VENICE — A St. Petersburg family has been identified as the victims in a plane crash Saturday that killed three people, including a 12-year-old girl, in the Gulf of Mexico. The City of Venice identified the pilot as Christian Kath, 42, and passengers Misty Kath, 43 and their daughter Lily. Lorraine Anderson, a public information officer for the City of Venice, said in an email Tuesday that the family was living in St. Petersburg but previously resided in Australia.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy