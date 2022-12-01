ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is: National Christmas Lights Day

Christmas lights — lights that are hung up on Christmas trees inside, and outside on buildings, trees, and other things — are celebrated today. They were invented in the early 1880s by Edward H. Johnson, an associate of Thomas Edison. On Dec. 22, 1882, he lit his Christmas tree with 80 incandescent light bulbs, at his home in New York City. Prior to this time, candles were the only way to illuminate trees, and it still took many years before electric lights became the main way trees were lit, and before outside Christmas lights became popular. Lights originally were put on trees by Christians, and they symbolized Christ as being the light of the world.

In 1895 the first electric Christmas tree was lit at the White House.

Source: Checkiday.com

