Investing in gold? 3 smart moves to make now

It's been a turbulent year for an economy going through high inflation, a rocky stock market and now economists' warnings of a potential recession in 2023. Amid such uncertainty, investors may be looking for alternative methods to protect their assets and, hopefully, make money. One asset you might consider in...
How does life insurance work?

Life insurance is a type of policy that pays your loved ones in the event of your death. They can then use those funds for funeral expenses, paying off outstanding debts or handling everyday expenses — which may be necessary if you're the primary breadwinner. Are you considering buying...
The best deals on washers and dryers before Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. You're running out of time to upgrade your laundry room before Christmas. Luckily, there are a bunch of holiday washer...
Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match

Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
