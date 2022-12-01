ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Sophie Cunningham Classic wraps up in Columbia

The Sophie Cunningham Classic wrapped up Sunday in Columbia with wins from Helias, Rock Bridge, and Tipton. The inaugural event was put on by Columbia native, former Mizzou Tiger, and current WNBA star Sophie Cunningham. The event brought teams from across Missouri and surrounding states to Columbia for the action,...
COLUMBIA, MO
City of Columbia votes to ditch city logo trash bags

Columbia — An ordinance requiring the use of city logo trash bags was thrown to the curb at the Columbia City Council meeting Monday evening. Before tonight's meeting, the city hosted two in-person discussions, as well as opened up its BeHeard online platform for additional feedback. A summary report...
COLUMBIA, MO
Centralia man dead after crash with train in northern Boone County

STURGEON — A Centralia man died after a Saturday evening crash involving a train in northern Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the intersection of Jennings Road and Keil Road near Sturgeon just after 11 p.m. Deputies at the scene said a train had...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Alleged "pledge dad" in fraternity hazing case makes court appearance

COLUMBIA — The man identified in a previous civil suit as the "pledge dad" of a University of Missouri fraternity pledge made a court appearance on Monday in a hazing case garnering national attention. Ryan Delanty appeared in the Boone County Courthouse virtually on Monday. He's charged with a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Police investigate shooting leaving one injured

Columbia — The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating after a shooting Monday evening on the north side of town. CPD said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Newton Drive. Officers reported one adult male was shot at the scene. They asked...
COLUMBIA, MO
Man charged with J. Pfenny's shooting granted public defender

JEFFERSON CITY — After originally having his request denied, the man charged with a double homicide at a downtown Jefferson City bar was granted a public defender in his Cole County case. Damien Davis was denied a public attorney last week after being declared ineligible, according to a letter...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

