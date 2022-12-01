Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
krcgtv.com
Sophie Cunningham Classic wraps up in Columbia
The Sophie Cunningham Classic wrapped up Sunday in Columbia with wins from Helias, Rock Bridge, and Tipton. The inaugural event was put on by Columbia native, former Mizzou Tiger, and current WNBA star Sophie Cunningham. The event brought teams from across Missouri and surrounding states to Columbia for the action,...
krcgtv.com
Missouri Tigers headed to the Gasparilla Bowl, will play Wake Forest
The University of Missouri Football team learned on Sunday that they are headed to the Gasparilla Bowl. Officially called the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, the game will be at 6:30 pm on December 23rd in Tampa, Florida. The Tigers will play Wake Forest.
krcgtv.com
High school basketball highlights and scores, December 5
Eugene got a dramatic victory on the road over Blair Oaks on a busy Monday of high school hoops. See the highlights and scores above.
krcgtv.com
Part of Jefferson City 54/50 interchange will close 30 days for improvements next year
JEFFERSON CITY — State transportation officials announced plans Monday to shut down part of a busy Jefferson City interchange near the Missouri River Bridge for about a month. MoDOT engineers released the details of upcoming improvements for what some people call the Tri-Level. The month-long shutdown of some ramps...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks names Capital City High School principal as new superintendent
JEFFERSON CITY — The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced their new superintendent as Ben B. Meldrum. Meldrum, the current head principal at Capital City High School, has 22 years of experience and has spent the last four years at Capital City. Previously Meldrum was the head principal at...
krcgtv.com
City of Columbia votes to ditch city logo trash bags
Columbia — An ordinance requiring the use of city logo trash bags was thrown to the curb at the Columbia City Council meeting Monday evening. Before tonight's meeting, the city hosted two in-person discussions, as well as opened up its BeHeard online platform for additional feedback. A summary report...
krcgtv.com
Damien Davis in Cole County Court on Monday, bond hearing delayed
The man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Jefferson City bar had a court hearing on Monday. Damien Davis had a bond review, but that was rescheduled for December 14. Davis was being held without bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 27. Davis was being...
krcgtv.com
Centralia man dead after crash with train in northern Boone County
STURGEON — A Centralia man died after a Saturday evening crash involving a train in northern Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the intersection of Jennings Road and Keil Road near Sturgeon just after 11 p.m. Deputies at the scene said a train had...
krcgtv.com
Alleged "pledge dad" in fraternity hazing case makes court appearance
COLUMBIA — The man identified in a previous civil suit as the "pledge dad" of a University of Missouri fraternity pledge made a court appearance on Monday in a hazing case garnering national attention. Ryan Delanty appeared in the Boone County Courthouse virtually on Monday. He's charged with a...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police investigate shooting leaving one injured
Columbia — The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating after a shooting Monday evening on the north side of town. CPD said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Newton Drive. Officers reported one adult male was shot at the scene. They asked...
krcgtv.com
Repeat felon leads Callaway County, Montgomery County deputies on chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A repeat felon and state parolee lead deputies on a chase until eventually being apprehended December 2nd. According to a release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, around 6:39 p.m., a deputy tried to stop Daniel Foreman, 35, of Auxvasse, MO for a traffic violation. Foreman...
krcgtv.com
Man charged with J. Pfenny's shooting granted public defender
JEFFERSON CITY — After originally having his request denied, the man charged with a double homicide at a downtown Jefferson City bar was granted a public defender in his Cole County case. Damien Davis was denied a public attorney last week after being declared ineligible, according to a letter...
krcgtv.com
Voluntary Action Center spreads some cheer to over 3,000 people in their Holiday Program
COLUMBIA — Monday marked the first day that community members donated to Broadway Christian Church to fill their Christian Life Center/Gym with gifts for 3,052 individuals participating in Voluntary Action Center’s, or VAC’s, 39th Annual Holiday Program. This year, they expect to gift more than 1,000 families...
Comments / 0