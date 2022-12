Dec. 6—It started with a commotion outside the front door. It was 3 a.m. when a Falmouth resident got out of bed and went to see what was going on outside his house on Gray Road. He switched on a light, and what he saw outside frightened and confused him: Three men in ski masks stood on his porch, and one had a pry bar.

