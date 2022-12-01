COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes got new life on Friday night thanks to USC and got even more on Saturday thanks to TCU. Both lost in their respective conference championship games, paving the way for the Buckeyes to get back into the top four despite losing to Michigan and failing to make the Big Ten title game. They will be the only playoff team that didn’t play in the conference championship game.

