5 things to know about Ohio State’s College Football Playoff opponent Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes got new life on Friday night thanks to USC and got even more on Saturday thanks to TCU. Both lost in their respective conference championship games, paving the way for the Buckeyes to get back into the top four despite losing to Michigan and failing to make the Big Ten title game. They will be the only playoff team that didn’t play in the conference championship game.
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Georgia College Football Playoff game on Dec. 31?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is headed back to the College Football Playoff for the third time under Ryan Day with a chance to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The neutral site game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be just the second time the two programs have played against each other, with the Bulldogs winning the first meeting 21-14 in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
Dave Koz celebrates 25 years of Christmas concerts

Dave Koz freely admits that he didn’t necessarily know what he was getting into when he launched a Christmas tour 25 years ago. “It seemed like a good idea at the time,” the 59-year-old saxophonist and radio host says with a laugh by phone from Nashville during rehearsals for this year’s tour. But seriously, folks...
