Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State can win a college football national title, but history says it’ll depend on one thing only
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s been a lot of looking in the mirror inside the Ohio State football program over the past week following its second straight loss to Michigan, trying to figure out what went wrong. The questions will still need answers at some point, but the Buckeyes’ national...
C.J. Stroud’s second Heisman Trophy finalist nod puts him in exclusive Ohio State football club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud will become the first Ohio State football star headed to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second time. Stroud was revealed as one of four finalists Monday night, along with Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan and USC”s Caleb Williams. Stroud finished fourth in last year’s voting.
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba ending Buckeye career and will not play in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 2022 season is over, and so is his Ohio State football career. The team announced Monday that the junior receiver, who has played only three games this season due to a hamstring injury, will shut down to rehab the injury in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.
What Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s playoff absence means for Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Rose Bowl shadows turned into a crisp California evening last New Year’s Day, Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up a performance that set a new standard for Ohio State football receivers. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson had both stepped aside to pursue NFL opportunities. That put...
Did the College Football Playoff deliberately avoid an Ohio State-Michigan semifinal rematch?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan confirmed some members argued Ohio State might be worthy of the No. 3 spot in the final rankings over TCU. The committee ultimately decided to rank OSU No. 4. However, one topic Corrigan said never came up was...
Ohio State football’s response to playoff selection: ‘Guys are bouncing around the facility’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said his players had a good feeling about their playoff chances after watching Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night. A 45-23 home loss to Michigan the prior Saturday had dampened spirits around the program. By...
5 things to know about Ohio State’s College Football Playoff opponent Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes got new life on Friday night thanks to USC and got even more on Saturday thanks to TCU. Both lost in their respective conference championship games, paving the way for the Buckeyes to get back into the top four despite losing to Michigan and failing to make the Big Ten title game. They will be the only playoff team that didn’t play in the conference championship game.
Ohio State vs. Georgia odds and point spread for the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team may face underdog status as long as it remains in the playoff, and that certainly applies to its opening betting line for the semifinal against Georgia. Caesars Sportsbook lists the defending national champion Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite over OSU for...
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Georgia College Football Playoff game on Dec. 31?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is headed back to the College Football Playoff for the third time under Ryan Day with a chance to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The neutral site game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be just the second time the two programs have played against each other, with the Bulldogs winning the first meeting 21-14 in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Alabama over Ohio State for a College Football Playoff spot? There should be no debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reasonable people can debate whether Ohio State football deserves to move past USC into the College Football Playoff field when the Buckeyes were idle and the Trojans were exposed to another loss this wekeend. But let’s stop any debate about whether two-loss Alabama should jump past...
What Kansas State beating TCU means for an Ohio State vs. Michigan playoff rematch
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Selection Sunday conversation can move from whether or not Ohio State football and Michigan will both be in the College Football Playoff field. The big reveal now appears to be where the selection committee will place them both, and whether that will mean a semifinal rematch of The Game.
After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
Photo gallery: The St. Edward High marching band performs at the state Division I title game
CANTON, Ohio -- The St. Edward Eagles flew high once again Saturday (Dec. 3) as they topped Springfield for the second consecutive year in winning the Division I Ohio state championship football game, 28-14, at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. For the Eagles, it was their sixth...
Dave Koz celebrates 25 years of Christmas concerts
Dave Koz freely admits that he didn’t necessarily know what he was getting into when he launched a Christmas tour 25 years ago. “It seemed like a good idea at the time,” the 59-year-old saxophonist and radio host says with a laugh by phone from Nashville during rehearsals for this year’s tour. But seriously, folks...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0