CBS42.com
Soggy and much warmer weather this week
Tonight, we will have more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as the warm front moves into Tennessee. Lows will be in the 50s. The warm front will stall over the Tennessee Valley Tuesday. An area of high pressure will build over the Gulf of Mexico. These features will set off scattered showers and a few storms across Central Alabama in the morning. We could pick up 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rain between Monday and Tuesday. By the afternoon, we will be mostly cloudy, much warmer and more humid with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
CBS42.com
Off And On Rain On The Way; Heavy Rain Across North Alabama
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: A front becomes near stationary across North Alabama to kick off this week. That will give us off and on showers through the week. Heavy rain will be closer to the front, so the further north you go in the state, the heavier the rain is likely to be. It’s possible some flooding could occur by mid-week as far south as the Highway 278 corridor, but for much of Central Alabama, we will miss out on heavier rain amounts. Highs will be in the 60s Monday, and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
