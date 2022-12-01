Girls Basketball Preview: Pine Forest, Navarre, Pace all headline as the area's best teams

Hair ties, headbands, and shoes squeaking across the floor can only mean one thing: girls high school basketball has returned to Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Fans now turn their attention to the hardwood as fall sports gives way to the winter.

Navarre lost its best two players in Rachel Leggett and Mickey Vollmer to graduation, but still returns a solid team.

Following a Final Four run, Pine Forest also lost its top player, Tahnyjia Purifoy, but returns Niylia Wilkins, who was second on the team in scoring last season as a sophomore.

Milton, Pace, Central, and Gulf Breeze will all look to build on the success of last year's winning records.

Lastly, Booker T. Washington, are young but may have one of the best duos in the area. Here's a further look at things to expect during the 2022-23 season.

Best team around town

Pine Forest (17-8) advanced the furthest in the playoffs last season out of all the area teams. The Lady Eagles made it to the FHSAA 5A State Semifinals before falling 77-49 to eventual champion American Heritage. Now, the pressure falls on the shoulder of junior guard Niylia Wilkins to keep the success going for the Eagles program.

Finishing with a 23-4 record, Navarre had the most wins by any team in the PNJ's coverage area last season, but failed to advance past the regional semifinals after falling to a lower-seeded Nease team. The Lady Raiders will surely use that as fuel throughout the 2022-23 season and hopefully bounce back that upset.

In a closely contested game, Pace (17-11) fell to Navarre in the District 1-6A title game. After just missing out on the playoffs, the Patriots return with more experience led by their big three of junior guard Aisley Shields, senior forward Teagan Skipworth and senior guard Ashten Dickerson.

Teams on the rise

Gulf Breeze (14-10) is a team to watch this season. The Dolphins lost in the District 1-6A semifinals last season to Navarre, but finished the season winning 9 of 11 games, with their only two losses coming at the hands of the Raiders. Bianca Gatmaitan returns for her senior season after being selected to the PNJ All-Area Second Team .

Milton (17-8) has improved their record each year over the last three seasons and now look to take that jump to get a win in the state playoffs. The Lady Panthers

Central (15-12) lost to powerhouse Paxton in last year's District 1-6A championship. It was the Jaguars' first winning season in six seasons, but it came at a cost. They lost five seniors who contributed heavy minutes and now sophomore sharpshooting guard Autumn Boutwell will be tasked to carry the load for a young squad.

Super Seniors

Teagan Skipworth, Forward, Pace - Skipworth was the second leading scorer for Pace last season. She averaged 10.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 2.0 SPG in her junior season. She filled up the stat sheet and looks to continue to do so this season as one-third of the Patriots trio.

Laila Manning, Guard, Milton - Manning is a three-sport athlete apart of the basketball, volleyball, and softball program at Milton. She led the lady Panthers in scoring last season. She averaged 9.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 2.1 SPG.

Underclassmen Watchlist

Niylia Wilkins, Guard, Pine Forest - Wilkins enters her junior season as probably the best player in the area. She averaged 16.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 2.2 SPG en route to their Final Four appearance. Now, she has the task of leading this team as the best player with Purifoy graduating after last season.

Taniyah Thompson, Guard, Booker T. Washington - Thompson leads a young Wildcats team as one of their best players. She is only a sophomore, but Booker T. head coach Jade Brown has full confidence in her leading this team into a bright new future. Thompson averaged 9.1 PPG and 2.3 RPG as a freshman.

"We have a young team, but our goal this season is to not get outworked. We don't want to just play in games, but actually compete. We will work hard everyday and just approach each day with the mamba mentality," Brown said.

Aisley Shields, Guard, Pace - Shields lead the lady Patriots in scoring as sophomore last season. She averaged 12.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and2.8 SPG. She is youngest of the Patriots big three but probably the most talented.

Autumn Boutwell, Guard, Central - Boutwell is one of the youngest two players on the list. She led her team in scoring (9.7 PPG) as a freshman and their first winning season since 2016.

Adyson Adams, Guard, Pensacola Catholic - Adams is the daughter of Pensacola Catholic's head football coach Matt Adams, so she knows the value of hard work and tough coaching being a coach's kid. As a freshman, she averaged 10.2 PPG and 4.8 RPG.

MaKenna Enfinger, Guard, L.E.A.D Academy - Enfinger is the youngest player on the watchlist and has a chance to be the best player by the time she is a senior. She is only in the seventh grade but can get buckets. She averaged 13.3 PPG last season and help lead the lady Lions to 18 wins.

Team effort

One of the best trio in the area is at Pace. Shields and Skipworth got their just due, but senior Ashten Dickerson is just as important. Dickerson averaged 8.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 2.6 APG (led team).

This duo is young but has great potential. Taniyah Thompson was second on the team in scoring last season and will take over as Booker T. Washington's best player this season. She also has some freshman help. Chamiah Francis is 6-foot-3 center that can dominate inside. Francis is averaging 15.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 3.7 BPG just three games into her high school career.

2022-23 Districts

1-6A: Crestview, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre, Niceville, Pace, Tate

1-5A: Arnold, Booker T. Washington, Choctaw, Escambia, Fort Walton Beach, Pine Forest

1-4A: Bay, Pensacola, South Walton, Walton, West Florida

1-3A: Florida High, Maclay, Marianna, Pensacola Catholic, Pensacola Christian Academy, Rocky Bayou Christian

1-1A: Baker, Central, Freeport, Jay, Laurel Hill, Northview, Paxton

Panhandle Christian: Aletheia Christian Academy, Atmore Christian, Calvary Christian Academy, East Hill Christian, Emmanuel Christian, Jones Christian Academy, L.E.A.D. Academy, Lighthouse Baptist Academy, Santa Rosa Christian, West Florida Baptist Academy,

Greg Hollis is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at ghollis@gannett.com.

