Ohio State

ABC30 Fresno

Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations

SAN FRANCISCO -- The fan who exchanged words with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas -- resulting in Green being fined $25,000 -- has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation. A few days following the incident, which occurred with 11:20 remaining...
Despite 'huge loss,' Garoppolo-less 49ers happy with current group

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After the San Francisco 49ers again lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury Sunday, they spent the ensuing 24 hours sifting through both the short- and long-term implications of his loss. On Monday afternoon, that meant doing everything from determining whether to pursue released quarterback...
What's next for Baker Mayfield after being released by Panthers?

When the the Carolina Panthers agreed in July to send a conditional 2024 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for quarterbackBaker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, they were hoping to resurrect his career. The renaissance didn't happen, and it wasn't even close. Mayfield went...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
NFL Week 13: Aaron Judge and more pregame fashion

The first NFL Sunday of December is upon us. While some players transitioned seamlessly from fall fits to winter chic ensembles in Week 13, others made bolder choices. Namely,Jason Kelce. ThePhiladelphia Eaglescenter made good on a Twitter promise to rock an eye-catching look resembling Doug Whitmore from the Adam Sandler movie "50 First Dates." In another movie nod, theNew York Jetswent full "Mighty Ducks" with matching jerseys.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rick Carlisle: Andrew Nembhard is a top-10 rookie in 2022 draft class

Andrew Nembhard was a second-round pick in the NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers, but head coach Rick Carlisle believes the 31st pick would be selected much higher in a redraft. The praise by Carlisle came after Nembhard dropped 31 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in a 112-104 win on the road over the Golden State Warriors. He went 13-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, in 41 minutes.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken foot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time the San Francisco 49ers left the locker room for the start of the second half against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the bad news already had circulated. For the second time this season, the Niners had lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending...
Facing fourth-and-12, Chargers' Justin Herbert connects with Keenan Allen on 35-yard TD

LAS VEGAS -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had enough of the trash talk. On fourth-and-12 from the Las Vegas Raiders' 35-yard line, Allen broke free as quarterback Justin Herbert bought time to deliver a 35-yard touchdown strike to give the Bolts life against the division-rival Raiders, who lead 27-20 with 8:44 remaining. Allen went to the sideline and appeared animated talking toward the Raiders' defense as he gestured his hand to silence any talk.
