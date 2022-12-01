Andrew Nembhard was a second-round pick in the NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers, but head coach Rick Carlisle believes the 31st pick would be selected much higher in a redraft. The praise by Carlisle came after Nembhard dropped 31 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in a 112-104 win on the road over the Golden State Warriors. He went 13-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, in 41 minutes.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO