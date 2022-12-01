Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys meet with OBJ, talking 'many options,' says Jerry Jones
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his team is discussing "many options" when it comes to the possible signing of prized free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
ABC30 Fresno
What's behind the NBA's new focus on traveling, and how players and teams are adjusting
NEW YORK -- Before the New York Knicks hosted the Dallas Maverickson Saturday afternoon, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about the NBA's emphasis on enforcing traveling this season. "I'm all for it," Thibodeau said. Over the ensuing 36 hours, the Knicks were hit with six violations in a blowout...
ABC30 Fresno
Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations
SAN FRANCISCO -- The fan who exchanged words with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas -- resulting in Green being fined $25,000 -- has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation. A few days following the incident, which occurred with 11:20 remaining...
ABC30 Fresno
Despite 'huge loss,' Garoppolo-less 49ers happy with current group
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After the San Francisco 49ers again lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury Sunday, they spent the ensuing 24 hours sifting through both the short- and long-term implications of his loss. On Monday afternoon, that meant doing everything from determining whether to pursue released quarterback...
ABC30 Fresno
What's next for Baker Mayfield after being released by Panthers?
When the the Carolina Panthers agreed in July to send a conditional 2024 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for quarterbackBaker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, they were hoping to resurrect his career. The renaissance didn't happen, and it wasn't even close. Mayfield went...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders encourages Colorado players to transfer in first team meeting: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me’
During his first meeting as head coach, Deion Sanders encouraged members of his team to enter the NCAA transfer portal to make room for the players he’ll be bringing with him to Colorado including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 13: Aaron Judge and more pregame fashion
The first NFL Sunday of December is upon us. While some players transitioned seamlessly from fall fits to winter chic ensembles in Week 13, others made bolder choices. Namely,Jason Kelce. ThePhiladelphia Eaglescenter made good on a Twitter promise to rock an eye-catching look resembling Doug Whitmore from the Adam Sandler movie "50 First Dates." In another movie nod, theNew York Jetswent full "Mighty Ducks" with matching jerseys.
Rick Carlisle: Andrew Nembhard is a top-10 rookie in 2022 draft class
Andrew Nembhard was a second-round pick in the NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers, but head coach Rick Carlisle believes the 31st pick would be selected much higher in a redraft. The praise by Carlisle came after Nembhard dropped 31 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in a 112-104 win on the road over the Golden State Warriors. He went 13-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, in 41 minutes.
ABC30 Fresno
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time the San Francisco 49ers left the locker room for the start of the second half against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the bad news already had circulated. For the second time this season, the Niners had lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending...
What a great year to start a 12-team playoff — and not have to listen to whiny Nick Saban | D'Angelo
Two sure signs the 12-team playoff was not starting this year: Only one conference championship game mattered. Nick Saban's whining about why his two-loss team deserved a spot in the...
ABC30 Fresno
Facing fourth-and-12, Chargers' Justin Herbert connects with Keenan Allen on 35-yard TD
LAS VEGAS -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had enough of the trash talk. On fourth-and-12 from the Las Vegas Raiders' 35-yard line, Allen broke free as quarterback Justin Herbert bought time to deliver a 35-yard touchdown strike to give the Bolts life against the division-rival Raiders, who lead 27-20 with 8:44 remaining. Allen went to the sideline and appeared animated talking toward the Raiders' defense as he gestured his hand to silence any talk.
Comments / 0