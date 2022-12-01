How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Zac Taylor opened his Monday press conference by announcing that longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber has been released. The move had been expected for a few weeks, as Drue Chrisman had taken over the punting duties for the last three games. A player on the practice squad can be elevated three times during a season before having to be placed on the active roster to play in a game. Chrisman, who had been elevated for the Steelers, Titans and Chiefs games, was out of call-ups.

