How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk

By Dan Labbe, cleveland.com Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cleveland.com

Good news: Browns win. Expected news: Deshaun Watson will require patience and there will be some pain – Terry Pluto

HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns players saw flashes of what offense can look like with Deshaun Watson, even though it was rough against Texans

HOUSTON -- Amari Cooper needs to go back and watch Deshaun Watson’s first-quarter interception on film. After the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Cooper said he wasn’t sure what happened on the play, one of the rough spots in Watson’s return to the field after a 700-day lay off and 11-game personal conduct policy suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Few fans, no traffic, boos and cheers, offensive issues: What it was like covering Deshaun Watson’s return to the field

HOUSTON -- It looked like 700 days since Deshaun Watson had played in an NFL football game. There’s no getting around it. Cleveland’s 27-14 win over the Texans -- Watson’s former team -- was weird. And the reality is, it’s not surprising because no one knew what to expect as Watson returned from his 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a suspension that arose following allegations of sexual misconduct in massage therapy appointments.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals release longtime punter Kevin Huber

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Zac Taylor opened his Monday press conference by announcing that longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber has been released. The move had been expected for a few weeks, as Drue Chrisman had taken over the punting duties for the last three games. A player on the practice squad can be elevated three times during a season before having to be placed on the active roster to play in a game. Chrisman, who had been elevated for the Steelers, Titans and Chiefs games, was out of call-ups.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Hayden Hurst (calf) doubtful for rematch against Browns

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is doubtful for the game against the Browns on Sunday. Taylor gave the team Monday off, but Hurst was spending time with the trainers having the calf injury he suffered in a 27-24 win over the Chiefs evaluated. Hurst’s last play was an incomplete pass to him down the middle of the field late in the first quarter. Taylor wasn’t sure if that’s the play he hurt his calf on or it came earlier.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst injured in first half against the Chiefs

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst suffered a right calf injury in the first quarter against the Chiefs and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Hurst, ,who came into the game with 46 catches for 388 yards, caught a pair of passes on the opening drive after Cincinnati won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Bengals marched down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with quarterback Joe Burrow scoring on a 4-yard run up the middle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Bengals’ 27-24 win vs. the Chiefs

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow reminded everyone why he’s one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Sunday’s 27-24 win against the Chiefs. The Bengals’ signal caller put on a show in the Bengals’ win as he improved to 3-0 in his career vs. Patrick Mahomes. Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two TDs. He was impressive down to the final completion to Tee Higgins for a first down on 3rd and 11. Sacked just once, Burrow finished with a 126.6 rating.
CINCINNATI, OH
