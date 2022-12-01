How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good news: Browns win. Expected news: Deshaun Watson will require patience and there will be some pain – Terry Pluto
HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
Justin Reid apologizes to Hayden Hurst after loss to Bengals: ‘I didn’t give the proper respect’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Chiefs tight end Justin Reid apologized to Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst after his team lost 27-24 on Sunday night. Reid said he was going to “lock him (Hurst) down, straight up” last week, but confused Hurst’s name with Tyler Higbee, a tight end for the Rams, and Tee Higgins, Hurst’s teammate.
What does Deshaun Watson’s rusty return mean for the Browns down the stretch of the regular season?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson made his return on Sunday in dramatic fashion against his former team following his 11-game suspension. Watson finished 12-of-22 for 131 yards with no TDs and one INT in the end zone for a 53.4 rating in an ugly 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Mary...
Will Deshaun Watson and the Browns get things figured out by Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns passing game left a lot to be desired on Sunday when Deshaun Watson played his first game in 700 days. He struggled with his timing and his accuracy and the Browns relied on the defense and special teams to score for them. This week brings...
Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
Browns players saw flashes of what offense can look like with Deshaun Watson, even though it was rough against Texans
HOUSTON -- Amari Cooper needs to go back and watch Deshaun Watson’s first-quarter interception on film. After the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Cooper said he wasn’t sure what happened on the play, one of the rough spots in Watson’s return to the field after a 700-day lay off and 11-game personal conduct policy suspension.
Cowboys meet with OBJ, talking 'many options,' says Jerry Jones
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his team is discussing "many options" when it comes to the possible signing of prized free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
Few fans, no traffic, boos and cheers, offensive issues: What it was like covering Deshaun Watson’s return to the field
HOUSTON -- It looked like 700 days since Deshaun Watson had played in an NFL football game. There’s no getting around it. Cleveland’s 27-14 win over the Texans -- Watson’s former team -- was weird. And the reality is, it’s not surprising because no one knew what to expect as Watson returned from his 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a suspension that arose following allegations of sexual misconduct in massage therapy appointments.
Bengals stake their claim as AFC’s best with 27-24 win over Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio — When Joseph Ossai tripped up Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with four minutes to play in Sunday’s game, the Bengals fans at Paycor Stadium let out a sigh of relief. When Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed the ensuing 55-yard field goal on the next snap, those...
Jacoby Brissett will be hard for the Browns to keep; no in-season coaching changes expected; and more: Browns Insider
HOUSTON — Jacoby Brissett has exceeded expectations this season and did more than his share to try to hand a playoff contender over to Deshaun Watson. What’s more, he’s one of the few truly “great” leaders I’ve covered in my many years on the beat.
Baker Mayfield released by Panthers; Browns will receive 2024 5th-round pick for former No. 1 overall pick
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went from saying he was off the leash at the start of this season to off his new team by December. The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have released the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield was traded by the Browns...
Bengals release longtime punter Kevin Huber
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Zac Taylor opened his Monday press conference by announcing that longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber has been released. The move had been expected for a few weeks, as Drue Chrisman had taken over the punting duties for the last three games. A player on the practice squad can be elevated three times during a season before having to be placed on the active roster to play in a game. Chrisman, who had been elevated for the Steelers, Titans and Chiefs games, was out of call-ups.
Bengals expecting Joe Mixon to clear concussion protocol early this week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon has one final hurdle to clear in the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to Zac Taylor. Taylor said that can come as soon as Wednesday. “There just hasn’t been contact yet, that’s the last hurdle to clear,” Taylor said....
Baker Mayfield is out of job, and I do have compassion for him – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sad. That’s how I felt when I heard Baker Mayfield had been waived by the Carolina Panthers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
What Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s playoff absence means for Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Rose Bowl shadows turned into a crisp California evening last New Year’s Day, Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up a performance that set a new standard for Ohio State football receivers. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson had both stepped aside to pursue NFL opportunities. That put...
Hayden Hurst (calf) doubtful for rematch against Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is doubtful for the game against the Browns on Sunday. Taylor gave the team Monday off, but Hurst was spending time with the trainers having the calf injury he suffered in a 27-24 win over the Chiefs evaluated. Hurst’s last play was an incomplete pass to him down the middle of the field late in the first quarter. Taylor wasn’t sure if that’s the play he hurt his calf on or it came earlier.
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst injured in first half against the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst suffered a right calf injury in the first quarter against the Chiefs and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Hurst, ,who came into the game with 46 catches for 388 yards, caught a pair of passes on the opening drive after Cincinnati won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Bengals marched down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with quarterback Joe Burrow scoring on a 4-yard run up the middle.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Bengals’ 27-24 win vs. the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow reminded everyone why he’s one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Sunday’s 27-24 win against the Chiefs. The Bengals’ signal caller put on a show in the Bengals’ win as he improved to 3-0 in his career vs. Patrick Mahomes. Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two TDs. He was impressive down to the final completion to Tee Higgins for a first down on 3rd and 11. Sacked just once, Burrow finished with a 126.6 rating.
With Deshaun Watson’s return, which Browns players will be most impacted? Hey, Mary Kay!
HOUSTON — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Deshaun Watson, the Browns defense and more. Hey Mary Kay: With DeShaun Watson starting this Sunday, what adjustments will be most critical and who will be most affected by his return? — Tom Bayes, Charlotte, NC.
A Deshaun Watson-free zone: Let’s look deeper at the Browns’ win – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
HOUSTON, Texas – There is plenty of material available – including my column – about how Deshaun Watson played in his first Cleveland start. Hint: Pretty badly. That’s all I’m saying about the QB in these postgame scribbles. Because some good stuff did happen for the Browns in their 27-14 victory.
