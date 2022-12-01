MBC Boosts Anime Offerings on Middle East Streamer Shahid Sealing New Deals With Toei Animation, TV Tokio, Aniplex

Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Miss Universe Pageant Moves to Streaming via Roku Channel, as Deal With Fox and Steve Harvey Ends (EXCLUSIVE)
After decades on broadcast — most recently on Fox — the 71st Miss Universe competition is the latest TV event making the move to streaming. The Roku Channel has sealed a one-year deal to be the official English-language home for Miss Universe, which will stream live from New Orleans on January 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET.
MM2, Man Man Er Seek Investment in Taiwan Content Firm Million Star
Singapore-based media and entertainment company mm2 Asia, together with Taiwan’s Man Man Er have entered into a commercial term sheet agreement with Taiwanese intellectual property company Million Star (Huaxing) Entertainment. The yet-to-complete deal would see mm2 and Man Man Er jointly explore commercial opportunities for the more than 600...
‘Bubblegum Brigades’ Tells Tale of Student Rebellion in Beirut School
It’s a long journey from a school in Beirut in the early 90s to a screening room at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. But two school friends, director Samah El Kadi and writer Rani Nasr, have teamed up with producer Michelle Ayoub to bring their story of childhood innocence clashing with political reality to life in “Bubblegum Brigades,” a feature film project pitched as part of the Red Sea Lodge workshop.
Disney Senior Vice President of Communications Heather Hust Rivera to Exit Company After Almost 20 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Heather Hust Rivera, the senior vice president of communications at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED), is exiting the company after nearly two decades, Variety has learned exclusively. “I’m grateful for the incredible opportunities I have had in the past 17 years at Disney, working across multiple businesses with some...
HBO Max Returns to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels; Subscribers Will Get Access to HBO Max/Discovery+ Merged Service Next Year
HBO Max is back on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels. Under a new deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon that extends at least through the end of 2024, customers who subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video Channels in the U.S. will automatically be upgraded to the forthcoming consolidated HBO Max/Discovery+ service next spring.
108 Media to Acquire Majority Stake in Piccadilly Pictures, Set Up APAC Division (EXCLUSIVE)
London and Singapore-based studio 108 Media is set to acquire a majority stake in U.K. film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures, Variety can reveal. Through its latest acquisition, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC. Serving the Asia Pacific region, the Singapore-headquartered content investment fund will focus on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Won’t Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights, and He’s Not Buying Them: ‘F— No! I’m Not Paying for My Own Stuff’
Ice Cube wants full control of the “Friday” film franchise, but he says Warner Bros. is standing in his way. Appearing on the most recent episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast, Cube urged the studio to give him the rights to the franchise and rejected the possibility of buying the rights from the studio himself. Cube starred in and wrote three “Friday” movies, all of which were produced and distributed by New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. now owns New Line, so Cube can’t move forward on a fourth “Friday” movie without the studios’ blessing.
UTA Signs ‘Alcarràs’ Filmmaker Carla Simón (EXCLUSIVE)
UTA has signed Spanish filmmaker Carla Simón — whose acclaimed second feature “Alcarràs” is Spain’s entry for the best international feature at the 2023 Academy Awards — for representation in all areas. “Alcarràs,” which Simón wrote and directed, focuses on the life of...
Alia Bhatt on Going Outside Her Comfort Zone for Oscar and BAFTA Contender ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ How Motherhood Has Changed Her (EXCLUSIVE)
Top Indian actor Alia Bhatt is having one of the best years of her life, starring in three of the biggest hits of the year, “RRR,” “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Her first production, Netflix’s “Darlings,” was a smash hit for the service. And the star also became a mother recently. “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” directed by Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is now amidst campaigns for both the Oscars and the BAFTAs. In her first major interview since she became a mother, Bhatt breaks down her “Gangubai Kathiawadi” journey. Based on the book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai,” written by S. Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, the female empowerment tale tells the true story of young Ganga, who runs away from her small town of Kathiawad to pursue her dreams of becoming a movie star, but is betrayed and sold to a brothel in Bombay’s infamous red-light district, Kamathipura. She gradually transforms into Gangubai, the matriarch of the district. She becomes the voice of the suppressed and makes it her mission to try and legitimize a tainted profession that dates back to ancient times.
Sweden’s Oscar Entry ‘Cairo Conspiracy’ Thrives at French Box Office
Tarik Saleh’s “Cairo Conspiracy,” which is representing Sweden in the Oscar race, has become France’s biggest (non-English) foreign-language hit since Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite.” The thought-provoking movie – Saleh’s follow up to “The Nile Hilton Incident” — competed at Cannes and won the screenplay award.
Lizzo Is TikTok’s Top Music Artist for 2022
Lizzo was the Queen of TikTok this year, as millions of users learned the choreography for “About Damn Time” and engaged with her other songs and videos. TikTok users also pushed “Jiggle Jiggle” and the “It’s corn!” kid to the top viral trends on the app in the U.S.
