ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MBC Boosts Anime Offerings on Middle East Streamer Shahid Sealing New Deals With Toei Animation, TV Tokio, Aniplex

By Nick Vivarelli
SFGate
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
SFGate

MM2, Man Man Er Seek Investment in Taiwan Content Firm Million Star

Singapore-based media and entertainment company mm2 Asia, together with Taiwan’s Man Man Er have entered into a commercial term sheet agreement with Taiwanese intellectual property company Million Star (Huaxing) Entertainment. The yet-to-complete deal would see mm2 and Man Man Er jointly explore commercial opportunities for the more than 600...
SFGate

‘Bubblegum Brigades’ Tells Tale of Student Rebellion in Beirut School

It’s a long journey from a school in Beirut in the early 90s to a screening room at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. But two school friends, director Samah El Kadi and writer Rani Nasr, have teamed up with producer Michelle Ayoub to bring their story of childhood innocence clashing with political reality to life in “Bubblegum Brigades,” a feature film project pitched as part of the Red Sea Lodge workshop.
SFGate

108 Media to Acquire Majority Stake in Piccadilly Pictures, Set Up APAC Division (EXCLUSIVE)

London and Singapore-based studio 108 Media is set to acquire a majority stake in U.K. film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures, Variety can reveal. Through its latest acquisition, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC. Serving the Asia Pacific region, the Singapore-headquartered content investment fund will focus on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.
SFGate

Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Won’t Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights, and He’s Not Buying Them: ‘F— No! I’m Not Paying for My Own Stuff’

Ice Cube wants full control of the “Friday” film franchise, but he says Warner Bros. is standing in his way. Appearing on the most recent episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast, Cube urged the studio to give him the rights to the franchise and rejected the possibility of buying the rights from the studio himself. Cube starred in and wrote three “Friday” movies, all of which were produced and distributed by New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. now owns New Line, so Cube can’t move forward on a fourth “Friday” movie without the studios’ blessing.
SFGate

UTA Signs ‘Alcarràs’ Filmmaker Carla Simón (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA has signed Spanish filmmaker Carla Simón — whose acclaimed second feature “Alcarràs” is Spain’s entry for the best international feature at the 2023 Academy Awards — for representation in all areas. “Alcarràs,” which Simón wrote and directed, focuses on the life of...
SFGate

Alia Bhatt on Going Outside Her Comfort Zone for Oscar and BAFTA Contender ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ How Motherhood Has Changed Her (EXCLUSIVE)

Top Indian actor Alia Bhatt is having one of the best years of her life, starring in three of the biggest hits of the year, “RRR,” “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Her first production, Netflix’s “Darlings,” was a smash hit for the service. And the star also became a mother recently. “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” directed by Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is now amidst campaigns for both the Oscars and the BAFTAs. In her first major interview since she became a mother, Bhatt breaks down her “Gangubai Kathiawadi” journey. Based on the book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai,” written by S. Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, the female empowerment tale tells the true story of young Ganga, who runs away from her small town of Kathiawad to pursue her dreams of becoming a movie star, but is betrayed and sold to a brothel in Bombay’s infamous red-light district, Kamathipura. She gradually transforms into Gangubai, the matriarch of the district. She becomes the voice of the suppressed and makes it her mission to try and legitimize a tainted profession that dates back to ancient times.
SFGate

Sweden’s Oscar Entry ‘Cairo Conspiracy’ Thrives at French Box Office

Tarik Saleh’s “Cairo Conspiracy,” which is representing Sweden in the Oscar race, has become France’s biggest (non-English) foreign-language hit since Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite.” The thought-provoking movie – Saleh’s follow up to “The Nile Hilton Incident” — competed at Cannes and won the screenplay award.
SFGate

Lizzo Is TikTok’s Top Music Artist for 2022

Lizzo was the Queen of TikTok this year, as millions of users learned the choreography for “About Damn Time” and engaged with her other songs and videos. TikTok users also pushed “Jiggle Jiggle” and the “It’s corn!” kid to the top viral trends on the app in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy