Elon Musk reportedly told workers at his brain-chip startup to imagine they had bombs strapped to their heads to make them work faster
Employees told Reuters Musk's push for speed led to an increase in the number of animals killed in testing and the company is facing a federal probe.
Hertz to pay $168 million after customers were falsely accused of stealing cars
Hertz said it will pay roughly $168 million by the end of the year to settle the majority of the lawsuits brought against the rental car company by some of its customers who were wrongly accused of stealing cars they had rented. In April Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr, who took...
