Chance find results in a fresh understanding of ice age frequency
A chance find of an unstudied Antarctic sediment core has led University of Otago researchers to flip our understanding of how often ice ages occurred in Antarctica. Lead author Dr. Christian Ohneiser, of the Department of Geology, says it turns out they were much more frequent than previously assumed. "Until...
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
Study finds both habitat quality and biodiversity can impact bee health
Efforts to promote the future health of both wild bees and managed honeybee colonies need to consider specific habitat needs, such as the density of wildflowers. At the same time, improving other habitat measures—such as the amount of natural habitat surrounding croplands—may increase bee diversity while having mixed effects on overall bee health.
Corals' biological clocks can function even without the algae that nourish them
The biological clock is an internal and independent mechanism that dictates daily rhythm, thus enabling an organism to gauge daily and seasonal signals and live in sync with the rhythm of nature, while maintaining timing capabilities that are essential to carrying out important physiological and behavioral processes. For corals, includes breaking down sugar and synthesizing fats, opening and closing their hunting tentacles, and more.
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
South African archaeologists say they have proof that a close relative of humans used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours.
Scientists decrypt the 'mechanical code' of DNA
A new study has deciphered the mechanical code of DNA to reveal previously unknown ways in which nature encodes biological information in DNA sequence. Led by Durham University, UK, an international team of researchers used a next-generation DNA-sequencing based technology called loop-seq, which they had developed, to show that the local sequence of bases along a region of DNA determines the local bendability of DNA.
Climate change in the forests of northern Germany: Team finds widespread drought stress in European beech
More and more trees are suffering the consequences of decades of manmade climate change. The growth of the European beech has so far suffered decline mainly in southern Europe. European beech is Germany's most important native forest tree species, and it is most commonly found in central Europe. A research...
Glassy discovery offers computational windfall to researchers across disciplines
John Crocker had expected to see a flat line—a familiar horizontal track with some slight peaks and valleys—but the plot of energy in front of him dove sharply downward. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime finding," says Crocker. "It was as if the simulation had unexpectedly fallen into a deep canyon...
Forest resilience linked with higher mortality risk in western U.S., study finds
A forest's resilience, or ability to absorb environmental disturbances, has long been thought to be a boost for its odds of survival against the looming threat of climate change. But a new study suggests that for some western U.S. forests, it's quite the opposite. In the journal Global Change Biology,...
Directly visualizing the cooperative adsorption of a string-like molecule onto a solid with double-stranded DNA
Macromolecules in diverse phases can adsorb onto natural systems, composite materials, and thin-film devices. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Yuma Morimitsu and a research team in applied chemistry and polymer interfaces and molecular adhesion used atomic force microscopy (AFM) to visualize well-defined double-stranded DNAs and conducted molecular dynamics simulations to identify the adsorption mechanisms of polymer chains to solid surfaces.
Understanding the cryptic role fungi play in ecosystems
When you say "fungi," most people think of mushrooms, showy fruiting bodies, but most fungi do not produce mushrooms. It is estimated that there are approximately 3 to 13 million fungal species on Earth, many of which are microscopic in size. They live in a range of environments such as...
Kilometer-scale modeling better reflects the relationship between land and precipitation
The technique referred to as "dynamical downscaling," which involves the use of regional climate models to dynamically infer the effects of large-scale climate processes at local scales, has proved to be an effective way to simulate precipitation at high resolution. Moreover, with advancements in supercomputing capabilities, dynamical downscaling is now progressing to the kilometer scale.
For biodiversity to thrive, conservation efforts must be 'nature and people positive,' experts say
In a new expert study published in the journal One Earth, an international team of scientists from the Earth Commission, convened by Future Earth, say that efforts to meet new biodiversity targets and goals for the next three decades risk repeating past failures unless three factors are addressed in campaigning efforts and practice: focused attention to direct and indirect drivers of decline; unrealistic biodiversity response objectives and timelines, and failure to address fundamental inequities of past and current conservation and sharing of nature's benefits.
How chemical modifications on DNA keep genes silent
Several diseases, including certain types of cancer and some neurodevelopmental conditions, have aberrant patterns of DNA methylation, a chemical modification that regulates gene expression in ways that keep genes in the "off" position. Friedrich Miescher Institute researchers found that DNA methylation keeps genes silent mostly by inhibiting the binding of...
A new, unique covalent organic framework for use in drug delivery and clean energy
In our quest for clean energy and sustainable health solutions, advanced materials with unique, customizable properties play a crucial role. Among them, a new generation of porous solids known as three dimensional (3D) covalent organic frameworks (COFs) have generated considerable interest owing to potential applications in catalysis, separation, semiconduction, proton conduction, and biomedicine.
Antarctic ice: A better knowledge of the ocean improves the predictability of sea ice variability
Antarctic sea ice deeply affects the global climate in several ways. It regulates the exchanges of heat and gases between the ocean surface and the atmosphere, and drives the formation of the Antarctic Bottom Water that travels over global oceans. Since continuous satellite records began in the 1980s, the evolution...
New study sheds light on how neurons respond to aged-related iron accumulation
Iron (Fe) accumulates in the brain cortex with aging. A plethora of studies indicate that progressive iron accumulation in the substantia nigra (SN) in the aged human brain is a major risk factor for Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, but not for everyone. This is because our body has different ways for responding specifically to iron overloading.
'Harmless' Listeria species developing pathogenic resistance
In the food processing industry, the deadly bacteria Listeria monocytogenes is monitored closely. Not only can the bacteria make people extremely ill, it is known to be developing resistance to food safety measures around the world. However, two "harmless" species of Listeria are also developing a surprising number of characteristics...
New quantum dots study uncovers implications for biological imaging
A new study involving researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago achieved a milestone in the synthesis of multifunctional photonic nanomaterials. In a paper published in the journal Nano Letters, they report the synthesis of semiconductor "giant" core-shell quantum dots with record-breaking emissive lifetimes. In addition, the lifetimes can be tuned by making a simple alteration to the material's internal structure.
Team develops photon-efficient volumetric imaging method with light-sheet scanning fluorescence microscopy
In biological imaging, researchers aim to achieve 3D, high-speed, and high-resolution, with low photobleaching and phototoxicity. The light-sheet fluorescence microscope (LSFM) helps meet that aim. Based on a unique excitation and detection scheme, the LSFM can image live specimens with high spatiotemporal resolution and low photobleaching. It has shown great potential for 3D imaging of biological samples.
