Voice of America
The Billionaire Taking Over India's NDTV
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, made his vast fortune betting on coal as an energy hungry India grew swiftly after liberalizing its economy in the 1990s. Now, he's now set his sights on becoming the world's biggest renewable energy player – and making a controversial play to take control of India's fiercely independent TV news channel, NDTV.
Voice of America
Iran Security Reports 200 Dead in Protests; Iran's President Hails 'Freedoms'
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday hailed Iran's Islamic Republic as a guarantor of rights and freedoms, defending the ruling system amid a crackdown on anti-government protests that the United Nations says has cost more than 300 lives. A top state security body meanwhile...
Voice of America
Pakistan: Russia to Sell 'Discounted' Petroleum Products to Islamabad
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan said Monday that Russia had decided to export crude oil, gasoline and diesel to the South Asian nation at discounted prices. Deputy Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik shared the details at a news conference in Islamabad after visiting Moscow last week where he met with his Russian counterparts.
