Voice of America
Liberian President's Long Stay Abroad Criticized
Monrovia — Liberian President George Weah's long absence from the country has raised eyebrows and prompted criticism, leading one opposition figure to ask if the West African nation is running on "autopilot." Weah went abroad at the end of October for a string of political gatherings in numerous countries...
Voice of America
25,000 Tons of Ukraine Grain Reach East Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya — The first shipment of grain as part of Ukraine's own initiative to supply countries in need arrived Monday in Djibouti for delivery to neighboring Ethiopia amid the region's worst drought in decades. Ukraine's embassy in Ethiopia confirmed that the "Grain from Ukraine" shipment of 25,000 tons...
Voice of America
South Africa's Ramaphosa Awaits ANC Panel Decision on His Fate
JOHANNESBURG — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate was hanging in the balance on Monday ahead of a meeting of the executive committee of the governing party to discuss allegations he may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of office. The inquiry relates to findings that large sums...
Voice of America
Scandal-Hit South African President Seeks to Hang on to Power
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, embroiled in scandal and under threat of impeachment, has no intention of resigning and will fight both politically and judicially, people close to him said Saturday. Pressure mounted this week for Ramaphosa to quit or be forced from office over...
Voice of America
Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal
Cyril Ramaphosa is not South Africa's first president or leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to be dogged by allegations of corruption. While graft claims do not surprise most South Africans, analysts say it is taking a toll on the ANC's popularity. Zaheer Cassim reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Ramaphosa account of ‘Farmgate’ cash backed up by businessman
A Sudanese businessman has confirmed that he made the payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars for cattle at the centre of the scandal threatening to unseat South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa. The embattled president launched legal action on Monday to challenge a report handed over last week by...
Germany's Scholz confident will get solution to U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
TIRANA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence on Tuesday that the European Union and United States would resolve their differences on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion green energy subsidy package.
Voice of America
World Cup Host Qatar Seeks to Change Minds on Islam
Doha, Qatar — Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions. The Gulf emirate is the first Muslim nation to stage a football World Cup and its...
Voice of America
Is China's Health Care System Ready for the End of Zero-COVID?
Hong Kong — More Chinese cities have been announcing an easing of curbs following unprecedented protests against the harsh "zero-COVID" policies in China last weekend. But loosening harsh quarantine policies brings other risks, as health experts warn China must boost vaccination rates, especially among the elderly, and prepare hospitals and medical staff or risk a massive number of deaths.
Voice of America
Burkina Faso Bans French State Broadcaster in Blow to Press Freedom
Niamey, Niger — Press freedom groups have condemned Burkina Faso's halting of broadcasts by French media outlet Radio France International (RFI). Ouagadougou's military leaders linked the ban to RFI reporting that the junta describes as false. Critics say the military is seeking to control news and information as it struggles against worsening insecurity.
Voice of America
Cameroon Welcomes US Indictment of Suspected Separatist Sponsors
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon’s government is praising U.S. authorities for arresting three Cameroonian Americans accused of supporting separatist violence in the country's western regions. The three, arrested a week ago and indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, allegedly raised funds to abduct persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country.
Voice of America
Analysis: Xi Expected to Speak at Memorial for China's Former Leader Jiang Zemin
Taipei, Taiwan — China's leader Xi Jinping, under pressure for continuing his signature "zero-COVID policy" in the face of rare, widespread protests, is expected to speak at the Tuesday morning memorial service for former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Jiang Zemin. Analysts say Jiang's death may deflect attention from...
Voice of America
Morocco Expands Freshwater Efforts, But Needs More Energy
People in Agadir, Morocco, see their new desalination plant as a way to deal with years of too little rain. Dry winters have led to reduced water supplies for homes and agriculture. But plans to expand the country’s desalination program may depend on efforts to power it with forms of renewable energy.
Voice of America
Saudi State Media: China's Xi to Visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a three-day visit, his first to the world's biggest crude oil exporter since 2016, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday. The visit will include a bilateral summit chaired by Saudi King Salman and...
Voice of America
US Expands Deportation Relief to About 264,000 Haitians
Washington — The Biden administration will expand deportation relief and access to work permits for Haitians who are already in the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Monday, as Haiti's government struggles to stabilize the country. The administration will offer Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to...
Voice of America
Amazon Deforestation Rate Slows Somewhat Last Year
The deforestation rate in the Brazilian Amazon dropped slightly last year, new satellite data shows. The data found the rainforest lost an area covering over 11,000 square kilometers in the period from August 2021 to July 2022. That was down 11 percent from the previous year when more than 13,000...
Voice of America
Sudanese Anti-Corruption Figure Freed on Eve of Political Deal
Khartoum, Sudan — A prominent Sudanese politician was released from jail on Sunday, a day before the civilian coalition he belonged to was due to sign an initial deal with the military to end a political standoff triggered in October 2021 by a coup. The framework deal would, according...
Voice of America
UNICEF Seeks $10.3 Billion for Children Affected by Climate, Humanitarian Crises
“Today, there are more children in need of humanitarian assistance than at any other time in recent history,” according to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. Monday, UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency, launched an emergency appeal for $10.3 billion, designed to help 173 million people, including 110 million children, that the agency says have been impacted by “humanitarian crises, the enduring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide and the growing threat of climate-impacted severe weather events.”
Voice of America
Foreigners Risk Lives in Ukrainian Struggle
Scattered among the Ukrainians fighting the Russians are non-Ukrainians inspired by the country's struggle. VOA's Anna Kosstutschenko met two of them. Camera and produced by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Voice of America
Herzog Becomes First Israeli President to Visit Bahrain
Manama, Bahrain — Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Bahrain on Sunday on the first trip by an Israeli head of state to the small Gulf kingdom, following the normalization of relations in 2020. Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, met with King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Crown Prince...
