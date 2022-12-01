ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Hillbilly Burritos blends country-style food with Mexican flavors

By Ali James
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HIDm_0jTYG7mj00

When Elaine Cass and her husband, Richard, came to visit family in East Tennessee they fell in love with the area. Particularly the lush green landscape that was so different from what they were used to in Nevada. Soon after, they packed up and bought a house on one and a half acres near Corryton. They settled in so quickly that their new neighbor quipped that they had become real "hillbillies."

In October, the Casses launched Hillbilly Burritos food truck and have been pleased with the positive feedback so far.

“Hillbilly Burritos just kind of flowed,” Elaine Cass said of her new food truck venture. “I just wanted something cute and catchy and I liked the illustration of the girl (in the logo). Some people come up and order from us just because they love the picture of Elly May.”

Mailbag:A riverside 'mullet,' a new food hall vendor and the history of Gay Street signs

Hillbilly Burritos blends the comfort of country-style cooking with a not-too-spicy take on Mexican flavors. The lunch/dinner menu includes beans and cheese, chicken or beef in burritos or quesadillas and on nachos. “We saw that in our area people wanted the flavors, but not anything too spicy,” she said. “You can put anything in a burrito and people really love a breakfast burrito.”

For a little sweet treat Hillbilly Burritos currently has a seasonal blueberry or cherry cheesecake cup and a brownie delight "smothered" in chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Downtown Knoxville's food hall:What we loved and what needs TLC after a wild first year

Sides include guacamole, salsa and they are trying out a grilled, warm Mexican corn salad. “A lot of people love a cup of queso or nacho cheese and chips,” Cass said. “We found that when people are asking if we can add this or that, we tell them that as long as you see it on our truck or menu, you can add or subtract anything.”

Cass said she just loves to feed people. “The nachos are so big you can barely close the lid,” she said. “I make sure that no one ever says they are still hungry.”

The empty nesters said they are looking forward to a busy schedule of neighborhood bookings in Rogersville, Corryton and Strawberry Plains and at American Renters with Santa in early December. “We try to set up so that you see us before you order fast food for lunch,” she laughed. “Because we are going into neighborhoods it is best if people follow us on our Facebook page to see where we will be next.”

Last weekend the couple fed more than 500 people at a two-day horse event. “We met a lot of really nice people. I would like to do more horse events like that,” Elaine Cass said. “We just launched our breakfast menu and usually I don’t like to ask people if they like our food and put them on the spot, but we got so many compliments.”

The Hillbilly Burritos breakfast menu features seven different burritos filled with items such as fresh eggs, breakfast sausage, country potatoes, bacon, and cheese and served with sour cream or salsa.

“Richard cooks the bacon and sausage outside in a covered dome while I get the potatoes ready; as people order I am making it fresh,” said Cass. “Everything that goes out my window is hot and fresh. With the breakfast menu you pretty much become a short order cook.”

Cass said she also offers extra flavoring with her classic hot chocolate and coffee that can be ordered with the breakfast menu.

Not long after Hillbilly Burritos launched, they switched from pulled pork to a hearty seasoned ground beef, and green salsa-style chickens for their burritos, quesadillas, and nachos. “We have nacho cheese and queso, and the kids seem to like the cheese and beans quesadilla and the egg and cheese burritos,” she added.

The couple left behind jobs as a heavy equipment manager and business manager out west. “I have always loved to cook and needed to get out of the office,” Elaine Cass said. “We aren’t trying to build careers or make it or break it here. This is a big change, but we love Tennessee.”

Hillbilly Burritos is just two months old, and the Casses are focusing on getting the word out about their new food truck, and hope to quickly become a favorite. “Our schedule is really picking up next week when people will be getting tired of turkey,” said Cass. “If people want us to be there, we will be there.”

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville. Cooke said she was born...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wvlt.tv

More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
Tennessee Tribune

High Tea and Grand Luxury at the Tennessean Hotel

Make this a memorable holiday with High Tea at the exquisite Tennessean Hotel. It is located next to the World’s Fair Park, along the banks of the Tennessee River, in downtown Knoxville. Southern hospitality welcomes guests as they step into luxury. Sip in elegance as top notch service caters...
crossvillenews1st.com

SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville-based ‘Cocaine Bear’ story turns into movie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Knoxville man called the police in 1985 when he saw a man in his backyard and didn’t know who it was. After investigators arrived on the scene, they realized the man was Andrew Thorton who had died after jumping out of an airplane without his parachute activating in time.
WKRN News 2

Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge

Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
WATE

New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
WATE

REAL ID deadline pushed back 2 years

The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News. The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News.
WATE

Parents speak after their son missing for seven months found dead in Knoxville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
etxview.com

A Wildwood homecoming: Barnards return to pastor church they were married in 45 years ago

It was June 7, 1977 when two high school sweethearts from Porter High School said “I do” and embarked on a life together that’s still being written. Charlie Barnard and Teresa Riden moved away after graduating from Porter and attending East Tennessee State University. Charlie would become a pastor and the couple ended up in South Carolina. Teresa chose nursing as her career.
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Dabo Swinney Discusses Tennessee, Orange Bowl Selection

Tennessee and Clemson are now on a collision course for December 30th at 8pm ET. The two teams were officially selected by the Orange Bowl earlier today, and following the selection, both Head Coaches met with the media for a virtual press conference to discuss their team's selection, their ...
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy