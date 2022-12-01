Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Taiwanese Follow Chinese Protests with Interested but Muted Support
Taipei — For two weeks, small groups of Taiwanese have gathered in support of a wave of protests across China against the government’s strict COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing lockdowns in the largest movement of civil disobedience since the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Rallies at Taipei’s Liberty Square and...
Voice of America
Analysis: Xi Expected to Speak at Memorial for China's Former Leader Jiang Zemin
Taipei, Taiwan — China's leader Xi Jinping, under pressure for continuing his signature "zero-COVID policy" in the face of rare, widespread protests, is expected to speak at the Tuesday morning memorial service for former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Jiang Zemin. Analysts say Jiang's death may deflect attention from...
Voice of America
Uyghur Activists Praise Chinese Citizens for Standing Up for Fire Victims
Washington — News of protests in China and abroad has quieted down, but for Uyghurs living outside of China, the unprecedented message of solidarity is still fresh. Chinese citizens living abroad have been organizing in-person gatherings and voiced support online for the Uyghur victims of a deadly apartment fire November 24 in Urumqi, the capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang region.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Voice of America
Protesters Storm Governor's Office in Southern Syrian City
AMMAN — Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed and ransacked the governor's office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday, clashing with police, the authorities and witnesses said. Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the center of the...
Voice of America
Shanghai Scraps Some COVID Testing Requirements
Beijing — Authorities in China's financial hub of Shanghai will from Monday scrap some testing requirements in the country's latest relaxing of its strict zero-COVID policy following nationwide protests unseen in decades. Multiple cities have started to roll back some restrictions after public resentment at harsh and prolonged containment...
Voice of America
Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal
Cyril Ramaphosa is not South Africa's first president or leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to be dogged by allegations of corruption. While graft claims do not surprise most South Africans, analysts say it is taking a toll on the ANC's popularity. Zaheer Cassim reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Voice of America
Foreigners Risk Lives in Ukrainian Struggle
Scattered among the Ukrainians fighting the Russians are non-Ukrainians inspired by the country's struggle. VOA's Anna Kosstutschenko met two of them. Camera and produced by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Voice of America
Scandal-Hit South African President Seeks to Hang on to Power
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, embroiled in scandal and under threat of impeachment, has no intention of resigning and will fight both politically and judicially, people close to him said Saturday. Pressure mounted this week for Ramaphosa to quit or be forced from office over...
Voice of America
Protesters in Iran Begin 3-Day National Strike
Protesters in Iran began a three-day strike on Monday as part of a wave of civil unrest triggered by the September death of an Iranian Kurdish woman who had been detained by the country's morality police. The protesters called for shop owners across the country to close their businesses through...
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Voice of America
Iran Executes 4 Convicted of Cooperating With Israel, State Media Says
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Voice of America
Iran Security Reports 200 Dead in Protests; Iran's President Hails 'Freedoms'
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday hailed Iran's Islamic Republic as a guarantor of rights and freedoms, defending the ruling system amid a crackdown on anti-government protests that the United Nations says has cost more than 300 lives. A top state security body meanwhile...
Voice of America
Al Jazeera Takes Slain Journalist's Case to ICC
The Hague, Netherlands — TV network Al Jazeera submitted the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday, saying she was killed by Israeli forces. The Qatar-based channel said it had "unearthed new evidence" on the death of the Palestinian-American, shot while covering...
Voice of America
Sudanese Anti-Corruption Figure Freed on Eve of Political Deal
Khartoum, Sudan — A prominent Sudanese politician was released from jail on Sunday, a day before the civilian coalition he belonged to was due to sign an initial deal with the military to end a political standoff triggered in October 2021 by a coup. The framework deal would, according...
Voice of America
Protest-Hit Iran Reviewing Mandatory Headscarf Law, Official Says
Tehran, iran — Iran said Saturday it is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code. Protests have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini,...
Voice of America
China Begins to Revive Arctic Scientific Ground Projects After Setbacks
WASHINGTON — Beijing is taking its first steps toward recovering from years of setbacks to its scientific, land-based projects in the Arctic, sending personnel to two outposts that have been vital to its policy of establishing China as a "near-Arctic" state. China’s Arctic policy document, published in 2018, said...
Voice of America
Cautious Calm in Southern Syria After Deadly Anti-Government Protests
Washington — A cautious calm has returned to a province in southern Syria following anti-government protests over the weekend that quickly turned violent when dozens of demonstrators stormed a government building, leading to clashes with security forces. One civilian and one police officer were killed as a result of...
