What's NXT
To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.
Thursday, Dec. 1
CLASS
Making mead (fermented honey)
Thursday, Dec. 1 - 7 p.m.
Community Center
Shafer Park
241 Potomac St.
Boonsboro
Hosted by the Washington County Beekeepers Association. Cindy Rowe, owner and winemaker at Blue Mountain Wine Crafters in Funkstown, will discuss the art of making mead, including equipment needed, special tips, recipes and procedures. No registration fee.
EXHIBITS
The Salon: Winter Showcase and Artist Market
Continues through Feb. 15 - Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Frederick Arts Council Art Center, first floor
5 E. Second St.
Frederick, Md.
Features the work of 13 artists and makers from the greater Frederick area. Includes plein air paintings, ceramic sculptures, digital art prints and painted skateboards. All proceeds go to the artist. For more information, call 301-662-4190 or go to www.frederickartscouncil.org .
Art in the Hallway
Continues through December
Meritus Medical Center, area between the hospital's main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center
11116 Medical Campus Road
Hagerstown
Features paintings by professional artist John Neal Mullican . Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop. Proceeds benefit the Hospital Gift Shop. This is a collaboration between the Valley Art Association and Meritus Health.
Discover Berkeley History
Continues through Friday, Dec. 30
Martinsburg Public Library
101 W. King St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
A series of exhibits illustrating the county's history, from the times of Morgan Morgan and Adam Stephen to the arrival of the B&O Railroad, the Civil War and the booms of agriculture, orchards and textile industries. Exhibit displays change every two months. Go to http://Berkeleywv250.com .
Fowl Play
Continues through Jan. 20 - 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, or by appointment.
Shepherd University’s Phase 2 Gallery
92 W. Campus Drive
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Mixed-media artwork by Maryland-based artist Caitlin Gill examines the patriarchy, the male gaze and gender through portraits of birds. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. For more information, go to https://www.shepherd.edu/art/phaze-2-gallery .
Improvised: The Art of Practiced Freedom
Continues through Friday, March 31 - hours are Sunday, 3 to 11 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 7:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wilson College
John Stuart Memorial Library, second floor
1015 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Artwork by Wilson College and Hagerstown Community College arts faculty. Mixed-media/multi-genre show including assemblages, ceramics, installation, painting, poetry and sculpture. Email joshua.legg@wilson.edu .
From the Pages of PAN
Continues through Sunday, Jan. 29 - Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive
Hagerstown
Brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists. PAN was an avant-garde periodical that sought to represent an overview of cutting-edge international graphic art. Works encompass the art nouveau movement, expressionism, post-impressionism and symbolism, and give a view of the artistic and intellectual life of this period. Free. Call 301-739-5727 or go to https://wcmfa.org .
Icons in Transformation
Continues through Saturday, Jan. 28 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays excluding Christmas Day and New Year's Day
Evangelical Lutheran Church
43 S. Church St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Contemporary works by Ludmila Pawlowska , an international artist with Ukrainian roots, and traditional Orthodox Icons from Vassilevsky Monastery in Russia. For more information, call 717-762-9151 or email officemanager@elchome.org.
Beneath the Forest
Continues through February - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Frederick Arts Council Art Center
5 E. Second St., Second Floor
Frederick, Md.
Large-scale exhibition by artist Pamela Moulton makes use of textiles and found materials. For more information, call 301-662-4190, send an email to info@FrederickArtsCouncil.org or go to https://frederickartscouncil.org .
'Color of Freedom, Joseph Holston: Journey Along the Underground Railroad'
Continues through Saturday, Jan. 14 - Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive
Hagerstown
Four movements that deepen our understanding of America's Black enslaved people's experience. Free. Call 301-739-5727 or email drastelli@wcmfa.org .
FUNDRAISER
Florida citrus fruit sale
Continues through Dec. 11
Order online at https://tinyurl.com/3u8c7m9s
The Hagerstown Lions Club online fruit sale is in full swing. Orders ship from Florida Indian River Groves directly to any address in the continental U.S. Orders are due by Sunday, Dec. 11, with guaranteed delivery by Dec. 25. Funds raised benefit the club's community service projects.
HOLIDAY
Christmas tree lighting
Thursday, Dec. 1 - 6 p.m.
Maugansville Ruritan Club
18007 Maugans Ave.
Hagerstown
Annual Maugansville Christmas tree lighting.
Scents and Sweets Competition and Auction
Thursday, Dec. 1 - 5:30 p.m.
Gardiner Gallery
Delaplaine Visual Arts Center
40 S. Carroll St.
Frederick, Md.
Professional and amateur bakers and florists will delight attendees with gingerbread structures and holiday wreaths. Children as young as 8 years may submit entries. Each entry is voted on by a panel of judges as well as the public. Prizes awarded. Silent auction for gingerbread houses, holiday wreaths and more. Call 301-600-2841 or go to CelebrateFrederick.com .
Festival of Trees
Continues through Friday, Dec. 2 - from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2
Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
15 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Trees and wreaths decorated by local organizations; holiday train display, courtesy of Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club; old-fashioned Christmas programming in the video vault; coloring contest for children with a first prize of $50 and three honorable mentions of $20; take-away crafts and letter-writing to Santa. Vote for favorite tree or wreath by purchasing four ballots for $1. Participate in silent auction to take home a tree or wreath; bids can be placed in person, by calling 866-646-8060 or by sending an email to fcvbfestivaloftrees@gmail.com. Bid amounts will be updated online daily at explorefranklincountypa.com ; winners announced on Friday, Dec. 2. Funds raised support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance . Admission is free. Call 717-552-2977 or 866-646-8060, or go to ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com .
MUSIC
'A Classical Brass Christmas'
Thursday, Dec. 1 - 7 p.m.
Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church
100 W. Washington St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
A brass quintet consisting of current and former Shepherd University faculty perform a set of holiday and other classical pieces from the 16th through the 20th centuries. Sponsored by Shepherd University's Department of History and George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War. Free.
ONSTAGE
'Night of January 16th'
Thursday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m.
Boonsboro High School
10 Campus Ave.
Boonsboro
Boonsboro High School Drama presents this suicide/murder mystery. Directed by Michael J. Bair with student producers Scout Creter, Anna Harshaw and Abigail Hancock. $5. For more information, call 301-766-8022 or send an email to BairMic@wcps.k12.md.us.
Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley
Dec. 1-23 - Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.; the official opening night is Friday, Dec. 2, with a reception at 7:15 p.m. followed by the show at 8 p.m.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre
31 W. Patrick St.
Frederick, Md.
Set two years after the events of Pride and Prejudice, this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike. For tickets, call 301-694-4744 or go to https://marylandensemble.org .
SHOPPING
St. Nick's Market
Continues through Friday, Dec. 30 - hours are Wednesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
The Art Works
116 N. Queen St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Presented by the Berkeley Arts Council. Handcrafted artistic wares by more than 35 local artists. A mix of fine art and craft items for the home, including ceramics, glass, wood, photography, painting and mixed media, holiday cards and clocks. For more information, call 304-620-7277 or send an email to berkeleyartswv@gmail.com.
A Season of Wonder
Continues through Sunday, Jan. 1 - Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ice House Co-op Gallery
138 Independence St.
Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Experience the creations of talented artisans and crafters from West Virginia and the surrounding region. Find unique gifts. Call 304-867-3073, send an email to art@macicehouse.org or go to www.macicehouse.org .
Friday, Dec. 2
EXHIBITS
The Spice of Life
Continues through April 15 - Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays
Gallery 50
50 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
The Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro presents an exhibit of art for the holidays and beyond. Admission is free. For more information, call 717-655-2500 or go to https://gallery50-aagw.square.site .
Winter Nights, Winter Lights
Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 - Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
Mansion House Art Center and Gallery
City Park
480 Highland Ave.
Hagerstown
Features Valley Art Association members' artwork. Free admission. For more information, call 301-797-2867 or go to valleyartassoc.org .
FUNDRAISER
Feaste and Frolic Dinner
Friday, Dec. 2 - 6 to 9 p.m.
USMH Hospitality Center
55-59 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown
Hosted by the University System of Maryland at Hagerstown, the renaissance-themed dinner will feature flute and guitar duo, Morgan Jenkins and Gerry Kunkle, and keyboardist, Ted Raschka, as well as recognize this year's scholarship donors and the 17 awardees who received a total of $51,000 from the University System of Maryland Foundation Inc. Tickets start at $90. Proceeds benefit the USMH Scholarship Fund. Additional event details and tickets are available at 2022featandfrolic.eventbrite.com .
Holiday raffle
Tickets sold through Saturday, Dec. 17 - Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Gallery 50
50 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Buy tickets for a chance to win an original oil painting by local artist Marti Yeager . All proceeds benefit the Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro's Music Makers' events and Gallery 50 . The drawing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets available at Gallery 50 front desk. One ticket for $5 or five tickets for $20. For more information, call 717-655-2500.
Greens sale
Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Welty Building
12525 N. Welty Road
Waynesboro, Pa.
The Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a greens sale with wreaths, swags and green arrangements. Fresh and artificial. For more information, call 717-765-4000 ext. 5205.
Surf n Turf raffle
Friday, Dec. 2 - doors open at 5 p.m., meal served at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m.
South Mountain Fire Department
11207 Loop Road
Fayetteville, Pa.
Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, call 717-749-5733.
HOLIDAY
Visit from Santa Claus
Friday, Dec. 2 - 5 to 7 p.m.
Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
15 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
See Santa and take holiday pictures. Enjoy cookies, and 51 decorated trees and wreaths. Children may bring letters or write a letter to Santa at the visitors center to place in Santa's mailbox. All letter writers will receive a reply from Santa, so include a return address. Free. Call 717-552-2977 or 866-646-8060, or go to www.ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com .
Heritage Christmas Open House
Friday, Dec. 2 - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Allison-Antrim Museum
365 S. Ridge Ave.
Greencastle, Pa.
The 1860 historic museum decorated for the holiday season as it would have been during the Civil War era. Hosted by members of the Allison-Antrim Museum board of directors. Music by Pat Beard and Connie Bishop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the barn. World War I exhibit of Greencastle-Antrim Doughboys, and toys from the early 20th century from the Carl family collection. Call 717-597-9010 or go to greencastlemuseum.org .
Holiday reception
Friday, Dec. 2 - 2 to 4 p.m.
Miller House Museum
135 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown
Explore the Miller House Museum, decorated for the holidays. Light refreshments. Contact the Washington County Historical Society by calling 301-797-8782 or by sending an email to info@washcohistory.org.
Holiday Mart craft sale
Friday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 31 - Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.
Mansion House Art Center and Gallery
City Park
480 Highland Ave.
Hagerstown
Art/crafts made by Valley Art Association members. Free admission. For more information, call 301-797-2867 or go to valleyartassoc.org .
City Park lighting
Friday, Dec. 2 - Activities from 6 to 9 p.m., lighting at 7 p.m.
City Park lake
501 Virginia Ave.
Hagerstown
Official lighting of the holiday lights and music show. Family-friendly activities. Free.
Santa and music
Friday, Dec. 2 - 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Mansion House Art Center and Gallery
City Park
480 Highland Ave.
Hagerstown
The Valley Art Association hosts Santa Claus and Grammy Award nominee, family-friendly Americana musician and humorist Ray Owen . Selfies with Santa are welcome. Cookies and punch will be served. Part of the city of Hagerstown's holiday City Park lighting event. Transportation between the Mansion House and the Museum of Fine Arts is provided via the city's hay wagon. Free admission. Call 301-797-2867 or go to valleyartassoc.org.
MOVIE
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Friday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m.
Reynolds Hall
Shepherd University
301 N. King St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
This film explores the fairly-cloistered lives of three women — an heiress, an artist and a maid — in 18th-century Brittany. Rachel Krantz will lead a discussion after the film. Free admission. For more information, go to www.shepherd.edu/lifelonglearning and click on Shepherdstown Film Society.
MUSIC
A Motown Christmas
Friday, Dec. 2 - 8 p.m.
Weinberg Center for the Arts
20 W. Patrick St.
Frederick, Md.
Features past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours . For the whole family. Tickets start at $47. Call 301-600-2828, go to WeinbergCenter.org or pick up tickets in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour
Friday, Dec. 2 - 8 p.m.
Luhrs Performing Arts Center
Shippensburg University
1871 Old Main Drive
Shippensburg, Pa.
Tickets are $99, $89, $79 and $69. Call 717-477-7469 or go to www.luhrscenter.com .
Pale Barn Ghosts
Friday, Dec. 2 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
50 Buchanan Trail East
Waynesboro, Pa.
A blend of folk, rock and blues.
ONSTAGE
A Christmas Carol
Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9, Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, and Sundays, Dec. 4 and 11 - 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays
Apollo Civic Theatre
128 E. Martin St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
The story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey to see the error of his ways. Tickets are $17, $19 or $22. For more information, call 304-263-6766, send an email to act@apollocivictheatre.org or go to apollocivictheatre.org .
Mark Twain Talks Politics
Friday, Dec. 2 - 6 p.m.
Bolivar Harpers Ferry Public Library
151 Polk St.
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Played by Doug Riley . Presented by History Alive through West Virginia Humanities Council. Free. Call 304-535-2301 or send an email to bhfplibrary@gmail.com.
Cinderella
Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 11 - Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Old Opera House Theater Company
204 N. George St.
Charles Town, W.Va.
A musical comedy. This tale shows how with grace and humility, and a touch of magic, a lowly maid can rise from a life of drudgery and servitude to become a princess. Suitable for the entire family. $22 for adults; $15 for 17 and younger; $19 for those in the military, students, and seniors ages 65 years and older. Call 304-725-4420, send an email to ooh@oldoperahouse.org or go to oldoperahouse.org .
Saturday, Dec. 3
FUNDRAISERS
Bird seed sale
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunny Meadows Garden Center
7437 Sharpsburg Pike
Boonsboro
Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions. Supports Potomac Valley Audubon Society 's educational programs, conservation initiatives and nature preserves. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org , call 681-252-1387 or email Katelyn@PotomacAudubon.org.
Cookie Walk
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
64 S. Main St.
Boonsboro
Homemade cookies and bars of many kinds. Proceeds benefit Micah's Backpack . $5 a baker's dozen. Event is in conjunction with Holiday in Boonsboro.
Pancake breakfast
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 7 to 11 a.m.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
19731 Shiloh Church Road
Hagerstown
All-you-can-eat pancakes with one serving of sausage, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit cup, orange juice and coffee. Cost by donation. Carry out available. Call 301-797-4083.
HOLIDAY
Sip and Stroll
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; 1 to 4 p.m.; or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Various businesses in downtown Chambersburg, Pa.
Participants ages 21 and older stroll through the downtown area and stop in various businesses to sample a variety of beer, wine, cider and liquor. Vendors include TBC Brewing Company, Liquid Art Brewing Company, Cold Spring Hollow Distillery, GearHouse Brewing Company, Mason Dixon Distillery, Rough Edges Brewing Company, Webb's Sports Bar, Lake House Distilling Company, 633 Brewing and Santa Cl. $30 ($5 for designated drivers). Call 717-264-7101, send an email to dci@chambersburg.org or go to www.downtownchambersburgpa.com/sip-and-stroll .
Olde Tyme Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 - activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park
485 Fillmore St.
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Living history exhibits, Christmas tree ornament making, guided tours with historic weapons firing demonstration, Victorian dance with instruction by the Victorian Dance Ensemble , a visit from St. Nicholas on Sunday, children's activities, holiday market, wagon rides and more. Some streets will be closed during event; parking in visitor center parking lot is recommended. Take park shuttle bus to event. Call 304-535-6029, send an email to HarpersFerryMerchants@gmail.com or go to harpersferryotc.com .
Holiday open house
Saturday, Dec. 3 - noon to 5 p.m.
The George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War
136 W. German St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
House tours, toy/craft creation and living history demonstrations of Christmas across the ages. Guests will learn about the tradition of the yule log at 2 p.m., including a demonstration and opportunity for children to craft their own logs. Free. Co-sponsored by Shepherd University's Department of History.
Celebration of Trees
Saturday, Dec. 3, continues through Sunday, Dec. 18 - Hours are Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 3 to 9 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Dec. 6 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fridays, Dec. 9 and 16, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Springfield Farm
12 Springfield Lane
Williamsport
Decorated trees, Santa's workshop with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa. Free. Call 301-573-0459 or go to springfieldbarnweddings@gmail.com .
Holiday open house
Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 - 1 to 4 p.m.
Washington County Rural Heritage Museum
Agricultural Education Center
7313 Sharpsburg Pike
Boonsboro
Features Santa Claus in an authentic sleigh for photo opportunities (bring camera); special holiday decorations in the museum, village and farmstead; children's workshop and craft area; gift shop with items for holiday gift giving with free gift wrapping; holiday music featuring Hagerstown Moller organ; light refreshments. Free, donations appreciated. Call 240-420-1714.
Breakfast with Santa
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 7 to 10 a.m.
Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Company
22 N. Main St.
Smithsburg
All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, sausage gravy and biscuits, juice and coffee. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, free for children 4 and younger with a paying adult.
The Holiday Hot-Wing Thing
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mason-Dixon BBQ
1542 Buchanan Trail East
Greencastle, Pa.
Chicken wing competition open to anyone or any group who has great wings. Must register in advance to compete. There is a registration fee. People's choice judging. Cash prizes, gift certificates, trophies. Prizes for team enthusiasm and best decorated booth. Cook at home or onsite. Proceeds support the Greencastle Exchange Club 's fund to purchase and distribute Christmas gifts for underprivileged children in the area. Event is in conjunction with the holiday open house with vendors, including Penn Avenue Meats, Biser Farms, Rough Edges Brewing, and others selling and offering samples of a variety of products. For more information, call 717-643-0039, send an email to info@mdbbqservices.com or go to mdbbqservices.com .
Breakfast with Santa Claus
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Potomac Valley Fire Company
2202 Dargan School Road
Sharpsburg
Pancakes, sausage gravy, chipped beef gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, juice and chocolate milk. $10 for 13 and older; free for 12 and younger.
MOVIES
Christmas Movie Event
Saturday, Dec. 3 - doors open at 11:30 a.m. for a meet and greet, and photo opportunity with Buddy the Elf; movie begins at 1 p.m.
Apollo Civic Theatre
128 E. Martin St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Presented by the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $10 per person. Call 304-263-6766, send an email to act@apollocivictheatre.org, or go to www.berkeleycounty.org or apollocivictheatre.org .
The Polar Express
Saturday, Dec. 3 - pajama party at 11 a.m., movie at noon
Capitol Theatre
159 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
For young children and their families. Watch the movie on a big screen in your comfiest pajamas. Pajama party includes a hot cocoa bar. $15 includes movie and one cup of hot cocoa. Additional cocoa and concessions available for purchase. Call 717-263-0202 or go to www.thecapitoltheatre.org .
MUSIC
Holiday concert
Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 - 4 p.m.
Irvine Memorial Chapel
Mercersburg Academy
100 Academy Drive
Mercersburg, Pa.
The Mercersburg Area Community Chorus presents Vivaldi's Gloria and other seasonal favorites. Admission is free; seating is limited. For more information, call 717-328-2324 or go to mercersburgchorus.org .
A Storybook Holiday
Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday
Frank Arts Center Theater
Shepherd University
260 University Drive
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
The Shepherd University School of Music presents a holiday gala concert featuring the Shepherd Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Chamber Singers and Camerata, Piano Ensemble and a guitar duet. Traditional favorites, contemporary arrangements and a sing-along. Sunday matinee includes a visit from Santa. General admission is $15; $10 for Shepherd faculty, staff, alumni, senior citizens, active-duty military and those younger than 18; free for Shepherd students with a valid Rambler ID. Go to www.shepherd.edu/music/calendar-of-concerts .
The Raleigh Ringers
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 3 p.m.
Luhrs Performing Arts Center
Shippensburg University
1871 Old Main Drive
Shippensburg, Pa.
Internationally acclaimed handbell choir performs unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music. $30. Call 717-477-7469 or go to www.luhrscenter.com .
A John Denver Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 8 p.m.
Weinberg Center for the Arts
20 W. Patrick St.
Frederick, Md.
Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon feature interpretations of holiday classics plus all John Denver's biggest hits. Presented by Peaceful Blue Planet Foundation. Tickets start at $35. Go to WeinbergCenter.org or call 301-600-2828.
Mason-Dixon Barbershop Chorus Hagerstown: Christmas Concert
Saturday, Dec. 3 - 7 p.m.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
802 Summit Ave.
Hagerstown
Secular and religious Christmas music by the chorus, and selections by the Third Lane Quartet. Refreshments will be served following the concert. A free-will offering will be received.
Sunday, Dec. 4
EXHIBIT
Boonsborough Museum of History
Open Sundays through December - 1 to 4 p.m.
The Boonesborough Museum of History
109 N. Main St.
Boonsboro
A collection of historical objects of local and national significance. Go to https://www.facebook.com/BoonsboroughMuseum .
FAMILY
Community Christmas Dinner
Sunday, Dec. 4 - noon to 3 p.m.
Shepherdstown Fire Department
8052 Martinsburg Pike
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Shepherdstown Fire Department's annual dinner and open house. Santa Claus will be the special guest; bring camera. Free gifts for all children, fire safety literature and fire, rescue and ambulance displays. For all ages.
Christmas at the Roundhouse
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 29 - Noon to 4 p.m.
Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum
296 S. Burhans Blvd.
Hagerstown
Trains of Christmas. Three rail “O” scale layout features steam and diesel trains operating on four levels. Admission is $6 for adults, $1 for children ages 4 to 15 and free for children ages 3 and younger. Call 301-739-4665, send an email to info@roundhouse.org or go to roundhouse.org . Closed when the Snow Emergency Plan is in effect for Washington County.
FUNDRAISER
Pet photos with Santa
Sunday, Dec. 4 - 1 to 3 p.m.
Zion Episcopal Parish House
221 E. Washington St.
Charles Town, W.Va.
The Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County 's annual event. Photos taken by AWS photographers with participant's phone or camera. $10 per pose (if no pet, family pictures also can be taken). All dogs must be on a leash, cats in carriers and vaccinations up to date. All proceeds benefit the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County. Call 304-820-8209 or go to www.awsjc.org .
ONSTAGE
Little Women, The Musical
Through Sunday, Dec. 18 - Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., Sundays at 1 p.m.
Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater
44 N. Potomac St. rear (Cramer Alley)
Hagerstown
Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. $59.50 for adults, $49.50 for children ages 5 to 12. Ticket price includes dinner and show. For tickets, go to washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.
Junie B. Jones in 'Jingle Bells Batman Smells'
Through Sunday, Dec. 18 - 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, 1:30 p.m. Sundays
Maryland Ensemble Theatre
31 W. Patrick St.
Frederick, Md.
Based on the children's book by Barbara Park, this play follows feisty and irrepressible Junie B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. General admission is $17. For tickets, call 301-694-4744 or go to www.marylandensemble.org .
Monday, Dec. 5
FAMILY
Star Party
Monday, Dec. 5 - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Pine Hill Recreation Area
12684 Mentzer Gap Road
Waynesboro, Pa.
A telescope viewing of the night sky. A partnership between The Institute and Tri-State Astronomers. Telescopes will be set up in the park and members of the Tri-State Astronomers Club will be on hand to guide viewers and answer questions. If the sky is mostly cloudy, the event will be postponed. Free. Call 717-762-0373 or go to www.tristateastronomers.org .
Tuesday, Dec. 6
CLASS
Wreath workshop
Tuesday, Dec. 6 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
City Park
401 Museum Drive
Hagerstown
Create a festive winter wreath using fresh greenery, herbs and everlastings with instructor Sukey Rankin. Most supplies will be provided; participants are asked to bring their own embellishments, gloves and clippers. $60 members; $70 nonmembers. Register in advance. Call 301-739-5727 or go to www.wcmfa.org .
FAMILY
Winter Wonderland
Tuesdays, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cool Spring Nature Preserve
1469 Lloyd Road
Charles Town, W.Va.
This Potomac Valley Audubon Society "outdoor school" nature program is for children ages 5 to 10 years. Children participate in a thematic nature lesson, a hike and nature exploration. Reading, writing, art and math are incorporated into the lessons. Registration is required; there is a fee. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/education or call 681-252-1387.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
CLASS
Evergreen Identification and Creations
Wednesday, Dec. 7- deadline to register (class is Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.)
Ag Heritage Building, lower level
185 Franklin Farm Lane
Chambersburg, Pa.
Learn about identifying, collecting, conditioning and using evergreen plant material found in the backyard for long-lasting holiday decor. Participants will make and take home an evergreen wreath. Wire frames and greens will be provided, along with instruction and assistance from Penn State Master Gardeners. Cost is $25. For more information and to register, call 877-345-0691 or go to extension.psu.edu/evergreen-identification-and-creations .
MUSIC
Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 7 - 7:30 p.m.
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part "Saturday Night Live" for singers. Tickets range from $34 to $94. Call 301-790-2000 or go to mdtheatre.org/jukebox .
ONSTAGE
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Wednesday, Dec. 7 - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center
Shippensburg University
475 Lancaster Drive
Shippensburg, Pa.
A Broadway-style production with contemporary circus arts featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, acrobatics and more. Original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites. For the entire family. Tickets are $69, $59 and $49. Call 717-477-7469 or go to luhrscenter.com/event/cirque-dreams-holidaze/ .
RELIGION
Full Moon Sound Bath
Wednesday, Dec. 7 - 7 p.m.
Unity of Hagerstown
18313 Lappans Road
Boonsboro
Featuring Sabrina Madsen with guided meditation, crystal singing bowls, drumming, Native American flute, other sound healing instruments. Relax, heal, clear and release energy. Bring yoga mats and blankets, chairs are available if preferred. $20, payable at the door. Call 240-409-5940, send an email to unityhagerstown@live.com or go to unityhagerstown.org .
Thursday, Dec. 8
MUSIC
Handel's Messiah
Thursday, Dec. 8 - 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
15 Randolph Ave.
Hagerstown
Sing-a-long. Presented by Hagerstown Choral Arts, BISFA Chamber Choir, and BISFA Chamber Orchestra. Free; donations welcome.
A Country Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 8 - 6 p.m.
The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater
44 N. Potomac St., rear
Hagerstown
From the producers of American Country, a concert featuring the great songbook of American Country Music and Holiday Classics performed by singers and live musicians, preceded by a dinner buffet. Full cash bar available. Tickets cost $59.50 for adults, $49.50 for children ages 5 to 12 years, and $53.50 for those in the military and for first responders. Ticket price includes dinner and coffee, tea and iced tea, and show. Call 301-739-7469 or go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com .
Friday, Dec. 9
FAMILY
Kris Kringle Procession
Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Begins at the corner of South Carroll and East Patrick streets and ends in Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St.
Frederick, Md.
Local groups march alongside German/English characters of yesteryear and modern favorites like Kris Kringle, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jack Frost. The procession ends in the park with the lighting of the city tree. For more information, call 301-600-2841 or go to CelebrateFrederick.com .
Christmas with Santa
Friday, Dec. 9 - 6 to 8 p.m.
Hagerstown Police Department
50 N. Burhans Blvd.
Hagerstown
Visit with Santa; Christmas photos; games; activities; refreshments; and music. For more information, call 301-790-3700.
'Animal Tracks and Trails'
Friday, Dec. 9 - 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Cool Spring Nature Preserve
1469 Lloyd Road
Charles Town, W.Va.
Part of the Potomac Valley Audubon Society's nature program "Wee Naturalists" series. For preschool-aged children with an adult. Includes stories, short-guided hikes and sensory nature exploration. Session fees are $10 per child for members and $15 per child for non-members. Additional children: $8 per child for members and $10 per child for non-members. Registration is required. Call 681-252-1387, send an email to amy@potomacaudubon or go to www.potomacaudubon .
HOLIDAY
Christkindl Markt
Friday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
University Plaza
50 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown
Artisan market; holiday shopping; and food vendors. For more information, call 301-739-8577 ext. 344, text 240-500-4582, send an email to events@downtownhagerstown.org or go to mainstreethagerstown.org .
Arts Alliance Christmas Sellabration
Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 - Hours vary at downtown stores
Downtown Waynesboro, Pa.
Shop local for handmade artisan gifts, refreshments and special sales at Sanders Creations and Laser Graphics Plus Artisan Gallery (4 E. Main St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Walnut Street Studios (117 Walnut St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Gallery 50 (50 W. Main St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ceramic Arts Center (13 S. Church St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Gallery 35 East (35 E. Main St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 42 West Arts Co-op (42 W. Main St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MUSIC
Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn
Friday, Dec. 9 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Bluegrass music.
Jill Fulton and The Flying Matlocks
Friday, Dec. 9 - 9 to 11 p.m.
CJ's American Pub and Grill
487 E. King St.
Shippensburg, Pa.
Classic rock, country and blues music. For more information, call 717-532-5612, send an email to dgfox@cjspubgrill.com or go to cjspubgrill.com .
Saturday, Dec. 10
FAMILY
Hot Cocoa with Mrs. Claus
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Old Opera House Theater Company
204 N. George St.
Charles Town, W.Va.
Mrs. Claus, joined by Santa and elves, will greet patrons with hot cocoa. In lieu of tickets sales, bring a food donation for the Jefferson County Community Ministries food pantry. For more information, call 304-725-4420, send an email to ooh@oldoperahouse.org or go to oldoperahouse.org .
Breakfast Buffet with Santa
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 8 to 11 a.m.
South Mountain Fire Department
11207 Loop Road
Fayetteville, Pa.
Cost is $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 11, and free and ages 5 and younger. Call 717-749-5733.
Breakfast with Santa
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 8 to 11 a.m.
Blue Moon Café
200 E. High St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Sponsored by the Shepherdstown Centennial Lions Club and the Blue Moon Café. Bring cell phone to take pictures of children with Santa. Free for children ages 3 and younger, $5 each for children ages 4 to 12, and $10 each for ages 13 and older. Pay at the door. All proceeds go to the Jefferson County Community Ministries . Free parking at the meters and at the university lot near the café. Go to Shepherdstown Centennial Lions Club's Facebook page or send an email to ShephLionsClub@gmail.com.
FUNDRAISER
Christmas Cookie Sale
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 9 a.m. to noon
Christ Reformed United Church of Christ
22514 Cavetown Church Road
Cavetown
All types of cookies sold by the pound.
HOLIDAY
Yuletide Celebration
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 4 to 7 p.m.
Blue Ridge Summit Free Library
13767 Monterey Lane
Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.
Live music by Rich Fehle , holiday goodies, fire truck rides by the Blue Ridge Summit Volunteer Fire Co., appearance by Santa, children's craft. Memorial tree lighting for Janie Sharpe, a long-time supporter of the library. The Blue Ridge Summit Stitchers will draw the winner for their annual quilt raffle. Silent auction for a hand saw painted by local artist Steve Burdette, with bids accepted until 6 p.m. Ceramic mugs featuring a library design, created by local potter Corey Shultz, available for sale. Limited edition library 100th anniversary T-shirts and sweatshirts also are for sale. Parking available in the plaza lot across from the library. Free. Email brsmtnboard@gmail.com.
'Fugly Sweater Party'
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 5-11 p.m.
Washington County Agricultural Education Center
7313 Sharpsburg Pike
Boonsboro
For ages 21 years and older, no exceptions. The Interstate Festival Group hosts its first ever Fugly Sweater Party. Music, ugly sweater swap (wear a sweater, bring a sweater), food trucks, boozy cupcakes, naughty or nice grab bags, crazy Christmas carols, holiday contests and games. Full cash bar. Clothes for kids donation box. Every ticket purchased includes a ticket to your choice of any 2023 IFG event. Tickets are limited. $20. Portion of proceeds benefit local nonprofits. For more information, go to www.ifg-events.com/fuglysweaterparty .
LECTURE
'Garnet Jex paintings, The Upper Potomac in the Civil War'
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 2:30 p.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
209 W. Main St.
Sharpsburg
Program, lecture and exhibit. Presented by Sharpsburg Historical Society. Fifty paintings will be on display. Short lecture about Jex and the paintings that were created for the Washington, D.C. Civil War centennial observation. Free. Call 301-992-9767 or send an email to VernellD@aol.com.
MUSIC
Berkeley Community Chorus Christmas Concert
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 7:30 p.m.
Calvary United Methodist Church
220 W. Burke St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
The 10th year anniversary special collaboration with the Charles Washington Symphony Orchestra from Charles Town, W.Va. Tickets will be sold at the door: $10, $8 for 65 and older, and free for 12 and younger. Email berkeleycommunitychorus@gmail.com.
Tuba Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 1 p.m.
McMurran Hall, front steps
Shepherd University
102 S. King St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
An opportunity for tuba and euphonium players of any skill level to perform holiday music. Sponsored by Shepherd University School of Music and Department of History. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in Reynolds Hall. Free. For more information, send an email to shippens@shepherd.edu.
Jessica Lynn: A Very Merry Country Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 7 p.m.
Capitol Theatre Center
159 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Local acts and a full band join internationally acclaimed country music recording artist, Jessica Lynn. Local acts include: The Towne Singers of Chambersburg; Clarissa's School for the Performing Arts of Greencastle, Pa., Greencastle-Antrim High School Select Vocal Ensemble and Cumberland Valley School of Music's Vocal Explorer's Class of Chambersburg. Includes traditional holiday songs. Concessions available. For the whole family. New unwrapped toys will be collected for Toys for Tots. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 years and older, military and frontline workers, and $25 for students age 18 years and younger or with college ID. For more information, call 717-263-0202 or go to thecapitoltheatre.org .
Toot Uncommon Flutes Christmas Concert
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 4 p.m.
Williamsport United Methodist Church
25 E. Church St.
Williamsport
Favorite Christmas music. Free. For more information, call 301-223-6823.
Fulton's Rockin Holiday Open House
Saturday, Dec. 10 - 9 to 11 p.m.
Antietam Brewery
140 Western Maryland Pkwy.
Hagerstown
Classic rock, country and blues music. For more information, call 240-513-4490.
Sunday, Dec. 11
CLASS
Winter Art Workshop for Kids
Sunday, Dec. 11 - 2 to 5 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive
Hagerstown
Children will create art inspired by winter. $15 for non-members, $10 for members. To register, call 301-739-5727 or send an email to drastelli@wcmfa.org.
FUNDRAISERS
Winter Craft Show
Sunday, Dec. 11 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
South Hagerstown High School Gym
1101 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Hosted by the South Hagerstown High School Athletic Booster Club. Vendors include Sentsy, Paparazzi, Pink Zebra, indoor and outdoor decor, a shadow box vendor, Lularue, jewelry, baked goods and much more. Funds raised support the athletic programs and facilities at South High. Vendor spaces available for $25, includes 10x10 table and one chair. For more information, call 240-626-6545 or send an email to shhathleticboosterclub@gmail.com.
Christmas Bingo
Sunday, Dec. 11 - doors open at 10:30 a.m., meal served at 11 a.m., games start at 1 p.m.
South Mountain Fire Department
11207 Loop Road
Fayetteville, Pa.
Seven special prizes. Tickets are $30 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 717-749-5733.
Holiday Bingo Bash
Sunday, Dec. 11 - doors open at noon, bingo starts at 2 p.m.
Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department
8052 Martinsburg Pike
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Eastern Panhandle Alumnae Chapter. Prizes will be a combination of cash and game prizes. There will be 21 games, including three specials. Highlights include King Tut, raffles and door prizes. Refreshments available for purchase. $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Bring one pair of socks to donate to a local ministry. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships and local service projects. Sponsors for games prizes or other event donations are welcome. Call 304-876-2277 or 304-270-6726, or email epacdstinfo@gmail.com.
HOLIDAY
Holiday Historic House Tour
Sunday, Dec. 11 - 1 to 5 p.m.
self-guided tour of five historic houses
Chambersburg, Pa. and Fayetteville, Pa. areas
Hosted by the Franklin County Historical Society. Guests will travel at their leisure to five different historic homes. $12 per ticket. Tickets and the tour booklet are available at the Old Jail, 175 E. King St., Chambersburg or through the online gift shop at franklinhistorical.org . Proceeds benefit the historical society. Call 717-264-1667 or go to franklinhistorical.org .
MUSIC
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 11 - 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center
Shippensburg University
475 Lancaster Drive
Shippensburg, Pa.
Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from the Fresh Aire series. Tickets are $85, $75 and $55. For more information, call 717-477-7469 or go to luhrscenter.com/events/ .
Tuesday, Dec. 13
FAMILY
Bird walk
Tuesday, Dec. 13 - 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Rolling Ridge Conservancy
305 Friends Way
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Lead by Potomac Valley Audubon Society's Bill Telfair and Scot DeGraf. Expect to see Chickadees, Nuthatches, titmice, brown creepers, wrens, sparrows, cardinals and woodpeckers. Wear sturdy walking shoes; bring along drinking water. Walking poles are encouraged. Binoculars will be available. No birding skills necessary; everyone welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Registration is required. Call 681-252-1387, email toKristin@potomacaudubon.org or go to www.potomacaudubon.org/event/rolling-ridge-conservancy-bird-walk .
Wednesday, Dec. 14
HOLIDAY
Gift Wrapping
Wednesday, Dec. 14 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Evolve
106 W. German St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Shepherdstown Centennial Lions Club members will wrap gifts. Free; donations welcomed. All proceeds go to local organizations. For more information, send an email to ShepLionsClub@gmail.com.
FAITH
A Time for Remembrance
Wednesday, Dec. 14 - 7 p.m.
Unity of Hagerstown
18313 Lappans Road
Boonsboro
An hour in quiet reflection, acknowledging and honoring those who have died. Music, selected readings and ritual in honoring ancestors. Facilitated by Anne Baker. Free-will offering. Call 240-409-5940 or send an email to unityhagerstown@live.com.
Thursday, Dec. 15
LECTURES
Targeted Tracks
Thursday, Dec. 15 - 7 p.m.
State Line Ruritan Building
State Line Community Park
15481 Park Drive (off Route 11)
State Line, Pa.
Hosted by the Middleburg/Mason-Dixon Line Historical Society. Guest speaker Scott Mingus , historian and author of 28 books on the Civil War and Underground Railroad, will speak on the Cumberland Valley Railroad, a Confederate target during the Civil War. Free. Call 301-739-0357 or go to www.middleburgmasondixon.org .
Joseph Holston's exhibition: 'Color in Freedom'
Thursday, Dec. 15 - 6 p.m.
Online via Washington County Museum of Fine Arts Zoom link
Join Director Sarah J. Hall and Agnita M. Stine Schreiber Curator Daniel Fulco to discuss Joseph Holston's exhibition "Color in Freedom." Free. To register and receive a Zoom link, call 301-739-5727 or send an email to drastelli@wcmfa.org.
ONSTAGE
Christmas with Elvis
Thursday, Dec. 15 - 6 p.m.
Washington County Playhouse
44 N. Potomac St., rear
Hagerstown
Elvis tribute artist Jeff Krick Jr . presents Elvis' greatest hits and his version of Christmas songs. $59.50, includes dinner, coffee, tea and iced tea, and show. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted. Call 301-739-7469 or go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com .
