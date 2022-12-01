Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by emailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024. To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.

Thursday, Dec. 1

CLASS

Making mead (fermented honey)

Thursday, Dec. 1 - 7 p.m.

Community Center

Shafer Park

241 Potomac St.

Boonsboro

Hosted by the Washington County Beekeepers Association. Cindy Rowe, owner and winemaker at Blue Mountain Wine Crafters in Funkstown, will discuss the art of making mead, including equipment needed, special tips, recipes and procedures. No registration fee.

EXHIBITS

The Salon: Winter Showcase and Artist Market

Continues through Feb. 15 - Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Frederick Arts Council Art Center, first floor

5 E. Second St.

Frederick, Md.

Features the work of 13 artists and makers from the greater Frederick area. Includes plein air paintings, ceramic sculptures, digital art prints and painted skateboards. All proceeds go to the artist. For more information, call 301-662-4190 or go to www.frederickartscouncil.org .

Art in the Hallway

Continues through December

Meritus Medical Center, area between the hospital's main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center

11116 Medical Campus Road

Hagerstown

Features paintings by professional artist John Neal Mullican . Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop. Proceeds benefit the Hospital Gift Shop. This is a collaboration between the Valley Art Association and Meritus Health.

Discover Berkeley History

Continues through Friday, Dec. 30

Martinsburg Public Library

101 W. King St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

A series of exhibits illustrating the county's history, from the times of Morgan Morgan and Adam Stephen to the arrival of the B&O Railroad, the Civil War and the booms of agriculture, orchards and textile industries. Exhibit displays change every two months. Go to http://Berkeleywv250.com .

Fowl Play

Continues through Jan. 20 - 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, or by appointment.

Shepherd University’s Phase 2 Gallery

92 W. Campus Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Mixed-media artwork by Maryland-based artist Caitlin Gill examines the patriarchy, the male gaze and gender through portraits of birds. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. For more information, go to https://www.shepherd.edu/art/phaze-2-gallery .

Improvised: The Art of Practiced Freedom

Continues through Friday, March 31 - hours are Sunday, 3 to 11 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 7:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wilson College

John Stuart Memorial Library, second floor

1015 Philadelphia Ave.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Artwork by Wilson College and Hagerstown Community College arts faculty. Mixed-media/multi-genre show including assemblages, ceramics, installation, painting, poetry and sculpture. Email joshua.legg@wilson.edu .

From the Pages of PAN

Continues through Sunday, Jan. 29 - Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive

Hagerstown

Brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists. PAN was an avant-garde periodical that sought to represent an overview of cutting-edge international graphic art. Works encompass the art nouveau movement, expressionism, post-impressionism and symbolism, and give a view of the artistic and intellectual life of this period. Free. Call 301-739-5727 or go to https://wcmfa.org .

Icons in Transformation

Continues through Saturday, Jan. 28 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays excluding Christmas Day and New Year's Day

Evangelical Lutheran Church

43 S. Church St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Contemporary works by Ludmila Pawlowska , an international artist with Ukrainian roots, and traditional Orthodox Icons from Vassilevsky Monastery in Russia. For more information, call 717-762-9151 or email officemanager@elchome.org.

Beneath the Forest

Continues through February - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Frederick Arts Council Art Center

5 E. Second St., Second Floor

Frederick, Md.

Large-scale exhibition by artist Pamela Moulton makes use of textiles and found materials. For more information, call 301-662-4190, send an email to info@FrederickArtsCouncil.org or go to https://frederickartscouncil.org .

'Color of Freedom, Joseph Holston: Journey Along the Underground Railroad'

Continues through Saturday, Jan. 14 - Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive

Hagerstown

Four movements that deepen our understanding of America's Black enslaved people's experience. Free. Call 301-739-5727 or email drastelli@wcmfa.org .

FUNDRAISER

Florida citrus fruit sale

Continues through Dec. 11

Order online at https://tinyurl.com/3u8c7m9s

The Hagerstown Lions Club online fruit sale is in full swing. Orders ship from Florida Indian River Groves directly to any address in the continental U.S. Orders are due by Sunday, Dec. 11, with guaranteed delivery by Dec. 25. Funds raised benefit the club's community service projects.

HOLIDAY

Christmas tree lighting

Thursday, Dec. 1 - 6 p.m.

Maugansville Ruritan Club

18007 Maugans Ave.

Hagerstown

Annual Maugansville Christmas tree lighting.

Scents and Sweets Competition and Auction

Thursday, Dec. 1 - 5:30 p.m.

Gardiner Gallery

Delaplaine Visual Arts Center

40 S. Carroll St.

Frederick, Md.

Professional and amateur bakers and florists will delight attendees with gingerbread structures and holiday wreaths. Children as young as 8 years may submit entries. Each entry is voted on by a panel of judges as well as the public. Prizes awarded. Silent auction for gingerbread houses, holiday wreaths and more. Call 301-600-2841 or go to CelebrateFrederick.com .

Festival of Trees

Continues through Friday, Dec. 2 - from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center

15 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Trees and wreaths decorated by local organizations; holiday train display, courtesy of Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club; old-fashioned Christmas programming in the video vault; coloring contest for children with a first prize of $50 and three honorable mentions of $20; take-away crafts and letter-writing to Santa. Vote for favorite tree or wreath by purchasing four ballots for $1. Participate in silent auction to take home a tree or wreath; bids can be placed in person, by calling 866-646-8060 or by sending an email to fcvbfestivaloftrees@gmail.com. Bid amounts will be updated online daily at explorefranklincountypa.com ; winners announced on Friday, Dec. 2. Funds raised support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance . Admission is free. Call 717-552-2977 or 866-646-8060, or go to ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com .

MUSIC

'A Classical Brass Christmas'

Thursday, Dec. 1 - 7 p.m.

Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church

100 W. Washington St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

A brass quintet consisting of current and former Shepherd University faculty perform a set of holiday and other classical pieces from the 16th through the 20th centuries. Sponsored by Shepherd University's Department of History and George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War. Free.

ONSTAGE

'Night of January 16th'

Thursday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m.

Boonsboro High School

10 Campus Ave.

Boonsboro

Boonsboro High School Drama presents this suicide/murder mystery. Directed by Michael J. Bair with student producers Scout Creter, Anna Harshaw and Abigail Hancock. $5. For more information, call 301-766-8022 or send an email to BairMic@wcps.k12.md.us.

Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley

Dec. 1-23 - Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.; the official opening night is Friday, Dec. 2, with a reception at 7:15 p.m. followed by the show at 8 p.m.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre

31 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

Set two years after the events of Pride and Prejudice, this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike. For tickets, call 301-694-4744 or go to https://marylandensemble.org .

SHOPPING

St. Nick's Market

Continues through Friday, Dec. 30 - hours are Wednesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The Art Works

116 N. Queen St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Presented by the Berkeley Arts Council. Handcrafted artistic wares by more than 35 local artists. A mix of fine art and craft items for the home, including ceramics, glass, wood, photography, painting and mixed media, holiday cards and clocks. For more information, call 304-620-7277 or send an email to berkeleyartswv@gmail.com.

A Season of Wonder

Continues through Sunday, Jan. 1 - Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ice House Co-op Gallery

138 Independence St.

Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Experience the creations of talented artisans and crafters from West Virginia and the surrounding region. Find unique gifts. Call 304-867-3073, send an email to art@macicehouse.org or go to www.macicehouse.org .

Friday, Dec. 2

EXHIBITS

The Spice of Life

Continues through April 15 - Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays

Gallery 50

50 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

The Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro presents an exhibit of art for the holidays and beyond. Admission is free. For more information, call 717-655-2500 or go to https://gallery50-aagw.square.site .

Winter Nights, Winter Lights

Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 - Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Mansion House Art Center and Gallery

City Park

480 Highland Ave.

Hagerstown

Features Valley Art Association members' artwork. Free admission. For more information, call 301-797-2867 or go to valleyartassoc.org .

FUNDRAISER

Feaste and Frolic Dinner

Friday, Dec. 2 - 6 to 9 p.m.

USMH Hospitality Center

55-59 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Hosted by the University System of Maryland at Hagerstown, the renaissance-themed dinner will feature flute and guitar duo, Morgan Jenkins and Gerry Kunkle, and keyboardist, Ted Raschka, as well as recognize this year's scholarship donors and the 17 awardees who received a total of $51,000 from the University System of Maryland Foundation Inc. Tickets start at $90. Proceeds benefit the USMH Scholarship Fund. Additional event details and tickets are available at 2022featandfrolic.eventbrite.com .

Holiday raffle

Tickets sold through Saturday, Dec. 17 - Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Gallery 50

50 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Buy tickets for a chance to win an original oil painting by local artist Marti Yeager . All proceeds benefit the Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro's Music Makers' events and Gallery 50 . The drawing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets available at Gallery 50 front desk. One ticket for $5 or five tickets for $20. For more information, call 717-655-2500.

Greens sale

Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Welty Building

12525 N. Welty Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

The Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a greens sale with wreaths, swags and green arrangements. Fresh and artificial. For more information, call 717-765-4000 ext. 5205.

Surf n Turf raffle

Friday, Dec. 2 - doors open at 5 p.m., meal served at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m.

South Mountain Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, call 717-749-5733.

HOLIDAY

Visit from Santa Claus

Friday, Dec. 2 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center

15 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

See Santa and take holiday pictures. Enjoy cookies, and 51 decorated trees and wreaths. Children may bring letters or write a letter to Santa at the visitors center to place in Santa's mailbox. All letter writers will receive a reply from Santa, so include a return address. Free. Call 717-552-2977 or 866-646-8060, or go to www.ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com .

Heritage Christmas Open House

Friday, Dec. 2 - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Allison-Antrim Museum

365 S. Ridge Ave.

Greencastle, Pa.

The 1860 historic museum decorated for the holiday season as it would have been during the Civil War era. Hosted by members of the Allison-Antrim Museum board of directors. Music by Pat Beard and Connie Bishop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the barn. World War I exhibit of Greencastle-Antrim Doughboys, and toys from the early 20th century from the Carl family collection. Call 717-597-9010 or go to greencastlemuseum.org .

Holiday reception

Friday, Dec. 2 - 2 to 4 p.m.

Miller House Museum

135 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Explore the Miller House Museum, decorated for the holidays. Light refreshments. Contact the Washington County Historical Society by calling 301-797-8782 or by sending an email to info@washcohistory.org.

Holiday Mart craft sale

Friday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 31 - Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.

Mansion House Art Center and Gallery

City Park

480 Highland Ave.

Hagerstown

Art/crafts made by Valley Art Association members. Free admission. For more information, call 301-797-2867 or go to valleyartassoc.org .

City Park lighting

Friday, Dec. 2 - Activities from 6 to 9 p.m., lighting at 7 p.m.

City Park lake

501 Virginia Ave.

Hagerstown

Official lighting of the holiday lights and music show. Family-friendly activities. Free.

Santa and music

Friday, Dec. 2 - 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Mansion House Art Center and Gallery

City Park

480 Highland Ave.

Hagerstown

The Valley Art Association hosts Santa Claus and Grammy Award nominee, family-friendly Americana musician and humorist Ray Owen . Selfies with Santa are welcome. Cookies and punch will be served. Part of the city of Hagerstown's holiday City Park lighting event. Transportation between the Mansion House and the Museum of Fine Arts is provided via the city's hay wagon. Free admission. Call 301-797-2867 or go to valleyartassoc.org.

MOVIE

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Friday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Shepherd University

301 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

This film explores the fairly-cloistered lives of three women — an heiress, an artist and a maid — in 18th-century Brittany. Rachel Krantz will lead a discussion after the film. Free admission. For more information, go to www.shepherd.edu/lifelonglearning and click on Shepherdstown Film Society.

MUSIC

A Motown Christmas

Friday, Dec. 2 - 8 p.m.

Weinberg Center for the Arts

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

Features past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours . For the whole family. Tickets start at $47. Call 301-600-2828, go to WeinbergCenter.org or pick up tickets in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.

Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour

Friday, Dec. 2 - 8 p.m.

Luhrs Performing Arts Center

Shippensburg University

1871 Old Main Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

Tickets are $99, $89, $79 and $69. Call 717-477-7469 or go to www.luhrscenter.com .

Pale Barn Ghosts

Friday, Dec. 2 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

50 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro, Pa.

A blend of folk, rock and blues.

ONSTAGE

A Christmas Carol

Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9, Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, and Sundays, Dec. 4 and 11 - 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays

Apollo Civic Theatre

128 E. Martin St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey to see the error of his ways. Tickets are $17, $19 or $22. For more information, call 304-263-6766, send an email to act@apollocivictheatre.org or go to apollocivictheatre.org .

Mark Twain Talks Politics

Friday, Dec. 2 - 6 p.m.

Bolivar Harpers Ferry Public Library

151 Polk St.

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Played by Doug Riley . Presented by History Alive through West Virginia Humanities Council. Free. Call 304-535-2301 or send an email to bhfplibrary@gmail.com.

Cinderella

Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 11 - Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Old Opera House Theater Company

204 N. George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

A musical comedy. This tale shows how with grace and humility, and a touch of magic, a lowly maid can rise from a life of drudgery and servitude to become a princess. Suitable for the entire family. $22 for adults; $15 for 17 and younger; $19 for those in the military, students, and seniors ages 65 years and older. Call 304-725-4420, send an email to ooh@oldoperahouse.org or go to oldoperahouse.org .

Saturday, Dec. 3

FUNDRAISERS

Bird seed sale

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunny Meadows Garden Center

7437 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions. Supports Potomac Valley Audubon Society 's educational programs, conservation initiatives and nature preserves. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org , call 681-252-1387 or email Katelyn@PotomacAudubon.org.

Cookie Walk

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

64 S. Main St.

Boonsboro

Homemade cookies and bars of many kinds. Proceeds benefit Micah's Backpack . $5 a baker's dozen. Event is in conjunction with Holiday in Boonsboro.

Pancake breakfast

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 7 to 11 a.m.

Shiloh United Methodist Church

19731 Shiloh Church Road

Hagerstown

All-you-can-eat pancakes with one serving of sausage, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit cup, orange juice and coffee. Cost by donation. Carry out available. Call 301-797-4083.

HOLIDAY

Sip and Stroll

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; 1 to 4 p.m.; or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Various businesses in downtown Chambersburg, Pa.

Participants ages 21 and older stroll through the downtown area and stop in various businesses to sample a variety of beer, wine, cider and liquor. Vendors include TBC Brewing Company, Liquid Art Brewing Company, Cold Spring Hollow Distillery, GearHouse Brewing Company, Mason Dixon Distillery, Rough Edges Brewing Company, Webb's Sports Bar, Lake House Distilling Company, 633 Brewing and Santa Cl. $30 ($5 for designated drivers). Call 717-264-7101, send an email to dci@chambersburg.org or go to www.downtownchambersburgpa.com/sip-and-stroll .

Olde Tyme Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 - activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

485 Fillmore St.

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Living history exhibits, Christmas tree ornament making, guided tours with historic weapons firing demonstration, Victorian dance with instruction by the Victorian Dance Ensemble , a visit from St. Nicholas on Sunday, children's activities, holiday market, wagon rides and more. Some streets will be closed during event; parking in visitor center parking lot is recommended. Take park shuttle bus to event. Call 304-535-6029, send an email to HarpersFerryMerchants@gmail.com or go to harpersferryotc.com .

Holiday open house

Saturday, Dec. 3 - noon to 5 p.m.

The George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War

136 W. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

House tours, toy/craft creation and living history demonstrations of Christmas across the ages. Guests will learn about the tradition of the yule log at 2 p.m., including a demonstration and opportunity for children to craft their own logs. Free. Co-sponsored by Shepherd University's Department of History.

Celebration of Trees

Saturday, Dec. 3, continues through Sunday, Dec. 18 - Hours are Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 3 to 9 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Dec. 6 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fridays, Dec. 9 and 16, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Springfield Farm

12 Springfield Lane

Williamsport

Decorated trees, Santa's workshop with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa. Free. Call 301-573-0459 or go to springfieldbarnweddings@gmail.com .

Holiday open house

Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Washington County Rural Heritage Museum

Agricultural Education Center

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Features Santa Claus in an authentic sleigh for photo opportunities (bring camera); special holiday decorations in the museum, village and farmstead; children's workshop and craft area; gift shop with items for holiday gift giving with free gift wrapping; holiday music featuring Hagerstown Moller organ; light refreshments. Free, donations appreciated. Call 240-420-1714.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 7 to 10 a.m.

Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Company

22 N. Main St.

Smithsburg

All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, sausage gravy and biscuits, juice and coffee. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, free for children 4 and younger with a paying adult.

The Holiday Hot-Wing Thing

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mason-Dixon BBQ

1542 Buchanan Trail East

Greencastle, Pa.

Chicken wing competition open to anyone or any group who has great wings. Must register in advance to compete. There is a registration fee. People's choice judging. Cash prizes, gift certificates, trophies. Prizes for team enthusiasm and best decorated booth. Cook at home or onsite. Proceeds support the Greencastle Exchange Club 's fund to purchase and distribute Christmas gifts for underprivileged children in the area. Event is in conjunction with the holiday open house with vendors, including Penn Avenue Meats, Biser Farms, Rough Edges Brewing, and others selling and offering samples of a variety of products. For more information, call 717-643-0039, send an email to info@mdbbqservices.com or go to mdbbqservices.com .

Breakfast with Santa Claus

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Potomac Valley Fire Company

2202 Dargan School Road

Sharpsburg

Pancakes, sausage gravy, chipped beef gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, juice and chocolate milk. $10 for 13 and older; free for 12 and younger.

MOVIES

Christmas Movie Event

Saturday, Dec. 3 - doors open at 11:30 a.m. for a meet and greet, and photo opportunity with Buddy the Elf; movie begins at 1 p.m.

Apollo Civic Theatre

128 E. Martin St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Presented by the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $10 per person. Call 304-263-6766, send an email to act@apollocivictheatre.org, or go to www.berkeleycounty.org or apollocivictheatre.org .

The Polar Express

Saturday, Dec. 3 - pajama party at 11 a.m., movie at noon

Capitol Theatre

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

For young children and their families. Watch the movie on a big screen in your comfiest pajamas. Pajama party includes a hot cocoa bar. $15 includes movie and one cup of hot cocoa. Additional cocoa and concessions available for purchase. Call 717-263-0202 or go to www.thecapitoltheatre.org .

MUSIC

Holiday concert

Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 - 4 p.m.

Irvine Memorial Chapel

Mercersburg Academy

100 Academy Drive

Mercersburg, Pa.

The Mercersburg Area Community Chorus presents Vivaldi's Gloria and other seasonal favorites. Admission is free; seating is limited. For more information, call 717-328-2324 or go to mercersburgchorus.org .

A Storybook Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday

Frank Arts Center Theater

Shepherd University

260 University Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The Shepherd University School of Music presents a holiday gala concert featuring the Shepherd Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Chamber Singers and Camerata, Piano Ensemble and a guitar duet. Traditional favorites, contemporary arrangements and a sing-along. Sunday matinee includes a visit from Santa. General admission is $15; $10 for Shepherd faculty, staff, alumni, senior citizens, active-duty military and those younger than 18; free for Shepherd students with a valid Rambler ID. Go to www.shepherd.edu/music/calendar-of-concerts .

The Raleigh Ringers

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 3 p.m.

Luhrs Performing Arts Center

Shippensburg University

1871 Old Main Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

Internationally acclaimed handbell choir performs unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music. $30. Call 717-477-7469 or go to www.luhrscenter.com .

A John Denver Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 8 p.m.

Weinberg Center for the Arts

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon feature interpretations of holiday classics plus all John Denver's biggest hits. Presented by Peaceful Blue Planet Foundation. Tickets start at $35. Go to WeinbergCenter.org or call 301-600-2828.

Mason-Dixon Barbershop Chorus Hagerstown: Christmas Concert

Saturday, Dec. 3 - 7 p.m.

Emmanuel United Methodist Church

802 Summit Ave.

Hagerstown

Secular and religious Christmas music by the chorus, and selections by the Third Lane Quartet. Refreshments will be served following the concert. A free-will offering will be received.

Sunday, Dec. 4

EXHIBIT

Boonsborough Museum of History

Open Sundays through December - 1 to 4 p.m.

The Boonesborough Museum of History

109 N. Main St.

Boonsboro

A collection of historical objects of local and national significance. Go to https://www.facebook.com/BoonsboroughMuseum .

FAMILY

Community Christmas Dinner

Sunday, Dec. 4 - noon to 3 p.m.

Shepherdstown Fire Department

8052 Martinsburg Pike

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Shepherdstown Fire Department's annual dinner and open house. Santa Claus will be the special guest; bring camera. Free gifts for all children, fire safety literature and fire, rescue and ambulance displays. For all ages.

Christmas at the Roundhouse

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 29 - Noon to 4 p.m.

Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum

296 S. Burhans Blvd.

Hagerstown

Trains of Christmas. Three rail “O” scale layout features steam and diesel trains operating on four levels. Admission is $6 for adults, $1 for children ages 4 to 15 and free for children ages 3 and younger. Call 301-739-4665, send an email to info@roundhouse.org or go to roundhouse.org . Closed when the Snow Emergency Plan is in effect for Washington County.

FUNDRAISER

Pet photos with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 4 - 1 to 3 p.m.

Zion Episcopal Parish House

221 E. Washington St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

The Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County 's annual event. Photos taken by AWS photographers with participant's phone or camera. $10 per pose (if no pet, family pictures also can be taken). All dogs must be on a leash, cats in carriers and vaccinations up to date. All proceeds benefit the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County. Call 304-820-8209 or go to www.awsjc.org .

ONSTAGE

Little Women, The Musical

Through Sunday, Dec. 18 - Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., Sundays at 1 p.m.

Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater

44 N. Potomac St. rear (Cramer Alley)

Hagerstown

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. $59.50 for adults, $49.50 for children ages 5 to 12. Ticket price includes dinner and show. For tickets, go to washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.

Junie B. Jones in 'Jingle Bells Batman Smells'

Through Sunday, Dec. 18 - 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, 1:30 p.m. Sundays

Maryland Ensemble Theatre

31 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

Based on the children's book by Barbara Park, this play follows feisty and irrepressible Junie B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. General admission is $17. For tickets, call 301-694-4744 or go to www.marylandensemble.org .

Monday, Dec. 5

FAMILY

Star Party

Monday, Dec. 5 - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pine Hill Recreation Area

12684 Mentzer Gap Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

A telescope viewing of the night sky. A partnership between The Institute and Tri-State Astronomers. Telescopes will be set up in the park and members of the Tri-State Astronomers Club will be on hand to guide viewers and answer questions. If the sky is mostly cloudy, the event will be postponed. Free. Call 717-762-0373 or go to www.tristateastronomers.org .

Tuesday, Dec. 6

CLASS

Wreath workshop

Tuesday, Dec. 6 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

City Park

401 Museum Drive

Hagerstown

Create a festive winter wreath using fresh greenery, herbs and everlastings with instructor Sukey Rankin. Most supplies will be provided; participants are asked to bring their own embellishments, gloves and clippers. $60 members; $70 nonmembers. Register in advance. Call 301-739-5727 or go to www.wcmfa.org .

FAMILY

Winter Wonderland

Tuesdays, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cool Spring Nature Preserve

1469 Lloyd Road

Charles Town, W.Va.

This Potomac Valley Audubon Society "outdoor school" nature program is for children ages 5 to 10 years. Children participate in a thematic nature lesson, a hike and nature exploration. Reading, writing, art and math are incorporated into the lessons. Registration is required; there is a fee. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/education or call 681-252-1387.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

CLASS

Evergreen Identification and Creations

Wednesday, Dec. 7- deadline to register (class is Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.)

Ag Heritage Building, lower level

185 Franklin Farm Lane

Chambersburg, Pa.

Learn about identifying, collecting, conditioning and using evergreen plant material found in the backyard for long-lasting holiday decor. Participants will make and take home an evergreen wreath. Wire frames and greens will be provided, along with instruction and assistance from Penn State Master Gardeners. Cost is $25. For more information and to register, call 877-345-0691 or go to extension.psu.edu/evergreen-identification-and-creations .

MUSIC

Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - 7:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part "Saturday Night Live" for singers. Tickets range from $34 to $94. Call 301-790-2000 or go to mdtheatre.org/jukebox .

ONSTAGE

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

Shippensburg University

475 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

A Broadway-style production with contemporary circus arts featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, acrobatics and more. Original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites. For the entire family. Tickets are $69, $59 and $49. Call 717-477-7469 or go to luhrscenter.com/event/cirque-dreams-holidaze/ .

RELIGION

Full Moon Sound Bath

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - 7 p.m.

Unity of Hagerstown

18313 Lappans Road

Boonsboro

Featuring Sabrina Madsen with guided meditation, crystal singing bowls, drumming, Native American flute, other sound healing instruments. Relax, heal, clear and release energy. Bring yoga mats and blankets, chairs are available if preferred. $20, payable at the door. Call 240-409-5940, send an email to unityhagerstown@live.com or go to unityhagerstown.org .

Thursday, Dec. 8

MUSIC

Handel's Messiah

Thursday, Dec. 8 - 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

15 Randolph Ave.

Hagerstown

Sing-a-long. Presented by Hagerstown Choral Arts, BISFA Chamber Choir, and BISFA Chamber Orchestra. Free; donations welcome.

A Country Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 8 - 6 p.m.

The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater

44 N. Potomac St., rear

Hagerstown

From the producers of American Country, a concert featuring the great songbook of American Country Music and Holiday Classics performed by singers and live musicians, preceded by a dinner buffet. Full cash bar available. Tickets cost $59.50 for adults, $49.50 for children ages 5 to 12 years, and $53.50 for those in the military and for first responders. Ticket price includes dinner and coffee, tea and iced tea, and show. Call 301-739-7469 or go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com .

Friday, Dec. 9

FAMILY

Kris Kringle Procession

Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Begins at the corner of South Carroll and East Patrick streets and ends in Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St.

Frederick, Md.

Local groups march alongside German/English characters of yesteryear and modern favorites like Kris Kringle, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jack Frost. The procession ends in the park with the lighting of the city tree. For more information, call 301-600-2841 or go to CelebrateFrederick.com .

Christmas with Santa

Friday, Dec. 9 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Hagerstown Police Department

50 N. Burhans Blvd.

Hagerstown

Visit with Santa; Christmas photos; games; activities; refreshments; and music. For more information, call 301-790-3700.

'Animal Tracks and Trails'

Friday, Dec. 9 - 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cool Spring Nature Preserve

1469 Lloyd Road

Charles Town, W.Va.

Part of the Potomac Valley Audubon Society's nature program "Wee Naturalists" series. For preschool-aged children with an adult. Includes stories, short-guided hikes and sensory nature exploration. Session fees are $10 per child for members and $15 per child for non-members. Additional children: $8 per child for members and $10 per child for non-members. Registration is required. Call 681-252-1387, send an email to amy@potomacaudubon or go to www.potomacaudubon .

HOLIDAY

Christkindl Markt

Friday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University Plaza

50 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Artisan market; holiday shopping; and food vendors. For more information, call 301-739-8577 ext. 344, text 240-500-4582, send an email to events@downtownhagerstown.org or go to mainstreethagerstown.org .

Arts Alliance Christmas Sellabration

Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 - Hours vary at downtown stores

Downtown Waynesboro, Pa.

Shop local for handmade artisan gifts, refreshments and special sales at Sanders Creations and Laser Graphics Plus Artisan Gallery (4 E. Main St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Walnut Street Studios (117 Walnut St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Gallery 50 (50 W. Main St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ceramic Arts Center (13 S. Church St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Gallery 35 East (35 E. Main St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 42 West Arts Co-op (42 W. Main St.), open Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MUSIC

Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn

Friday, Dec. 9 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Bluegrass music.

Jill Fulton and The Flying Matlocks

Friday, Dec. 9 - 9 to 11 p.m.

CJ's American Pub and Grill

487 E. King St.

Shippensburg, Pa.

Classic rock, country and blues music. For more information, call 717-532-5612, send an email to dgfox@cjspubgrill.com or go to cjspubgrill.com .

Saturday, Dec. 10

FAMILY

Hot Cocoa with Mrs. Claus

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Old Opera House Theater Company

204 N. George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

Mrs. Claus, joined by Santa and elves, will greet patrons with hot cocoa. In lieu of tickets sales, bring a food donation for the Jefferson County Community Ministries food pantry. For more information, call 304-725-4420, send an email to ooh@oldoperahouse.org or go to oldoperahouse.org .

Breakfast Buffet with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 8 to 11 a.m.

South Mountain Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Cost is $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 11, and free and ages 5 and younger. Call 717-749-5733.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 8 to 11 a.m.

Blue Moon Café

200 E. High St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Sponsored by the Shepherdstown Centennial Lions Club and the Blue Moon Café. Bring cell phone to take pictures of children with Santa. Free for children ages 3 and younger, $5 each for children ages 4 to 12, and $10 each for ages 13 and older. Pay at the door. All proceeds go to the Jefferson County Community Ministries . Free parking at the meters and at the university lot near the café. Go to Shepherdstown Centennial Lions Club's Facebook page or send an email to ShephLionsClub@gmail.com.

FUNDRAISER

Christmas Cookie Sale

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 9 a.m. to noon

Christ Reformed United Church of Christ

22514 Cavetown Church Road

Cavetown

All types of cookies sold by the pound.

HOLIDAY

Yuletide Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 4 to 7 p.m.

Blue Ridge Summit Free Library

13767 Monterey Lane

Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.

Live music by Rich Fehle , holiday goodies, fire truck rides by the Blue Ridge Summit Volunteer Fire Co., appearance by Santa, children's craft. Memorial tree lighting for Janie Sharpe, a long-time supporter of the library. The Blue Ridge Summit Stitchers will draw the winner for their annual quilt raffle. Silent auction for a hand saw painted by local artist Steve Burdette, with bids accepted until 6 p.m. Ceramic mugs featuring a library design, created by local potter Corey Shultz, available for sale. Limited edition library 100th anniversary T-shirts and sweatshirts also are for sale. Parking available in the plaza lot across from the library. Free. Email brsmtnboard@gmail.com.

'Fugly Sweater Party'

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 5-11 p.m.

Washington County Agricultural Education Center

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

For ages 21 years and older, no exceptions. The Interstate Festival Group hosts its first ever Fugly Sweater Party. Music, ugly sweater swap (wear a sweater, bring a sweater), food trucks, boozy cupcakes, naughty or nice grab bags, crazy Christmas carols, holiday contests and games. Full cash bar. Clothes for kids donation box. Every ticket purchased includes a ticket to your choice of any 2023 IFG event. Tickets are limited. $20. Portion of proceeds benefit local nonprofits. For more information, go to www.ifg-events.com/fuglysweaterparty .

LECTURE

'Garnet Jex paintings, The Upper Potomac in the Civil War'

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 2:30 p.m.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

209 W. Main St.

Sharpsburg

Program, lecture and exhibit. Presented by Sharpsburg Historical Society. Fifty paintings will be on display. Short lecture about Jex and the paintings that were created for the Washington, D.C. Civil War centennial observation. Free. Call 301-992-9767 or send an email to VernellD@aol.com.

MUSIC

Berkeley Community Chorus Christmas Concert

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 7:30 p.m.

Calvary United Methodist Church

220 W. Burke St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

The 10th year anniversary special collaboration with the Charles Washington Symphony Orchestra from Charles Town, W.Va. Tickets will be sold at the door: $10, $8 for 65 and older, and free for 12 and younger. Email berkeleycommunitychorus@gmail.com.

Tuba Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 1 p.m.

McMurran Hall, front steps

Shepherd University

102 S. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

An opportunity for tuba and euphonium players of any skill level to perform holiday music. Sponsored by Shepherd University School of Music and Department of History. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in Reynolds Hall. Free. For more information, send an email to shippens@shepherd.edu.

Jessica Lynn: A Very Merry Country Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre Center

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Local acts and a full band join internationally acclaimed country music recording artist, Jessica Lynn. Local acts include: The Towne Singers of Chambersburg; Clarissa's School for the Performing Arts of Greencastle, Pa., Greencastle-Antrim High School Select Vocal Ensemble and Cumberland Valley School of Music's Vocal Explorer's Class of Chambersburg. Includes traditional holiday songs. Concessions available. For the whole family. New unwrapped toys will be collected for Toys for Tots. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 years and older, military and frontline workers, and $25 for students age 18 years and younger or with college ID. For more information, call 717-263-0202 or go to thecapitoltheatre.org .

Toot Uncommon Flutes Christmas Concert

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 4 p.m.

Williamsport United Methodist Church

25 E. Church St.

Williamsport

Favorite Christmas music. Free. For more information, call 301-223-6823.

Fulton's Rockin Holiday Open House

Saturday, Dec. 10 - 9 to 11 p.m.

Antietam Brewery

140 Western Maryland Pkwy.

Hagerstown

Classic rock, country and blues music. For more information, call 240-513-4490.

Sunday, Dec. 11

CLASS

Winter Art Workshop for Kids

Sunday, Dec. 11 - 2 to 5 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive

Hagerstown

Children will create art inspired by winter. $15 for non-members, $10 for members. To register, call 301-739-5727 or send an email to drastelli@wcmfa.org.

FUNDRAISERS

Winter Craft Show

Sunday, Dec. 11 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Hagerstown High School Gym

1101 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Hosted by the South Hagerstown High School Athletic Booster Club. Vendors include Sentsy, Paparazzi, Pink Zebra, indoor and outdoor decor, a shadow box vendor, Lularue, jewelry, baked goods and much more. Funds raised support the athletic programs and facilities at South High. Vendor spaces available for $25, includes 10x10 table and one chair. For more information, call 240-626-6545 or send an email to shhathleticboosterclub@gmail.com.

Christmas Bingo

Sunday, Dec. 11 - doors open at 10:30 a.m., meal served at 11 a.m., games start at 1 p.m.

South Mountain Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Seven special prizes. Tickets are $30 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 717-749-5733.

Holiday Bingo Bash

Sunday, Dec. 11 - doors open at noon, bingo starts at 2 p.m.

Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department

8052 Martinsburg Pike

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Eastern Panhandle Alumnae Chapter. Prizes will be a combination of cash and game prizes. There will be 21 games, including three specials. Highlights include King Tut, raffles and door prizes. Refreshments available for purchase. $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Bring one pair of socks to donate to a local ministry. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships and local service projects. Sponsors for games prizes or other event donations are welcome. Call 304-876-2277 or 304-270-6726, or email epacdstinfo@gmail.com.

HOLIDAY

Holiday Historic House Tour

Sunday, Dec. 11 - 1 to 5 p.m.

self-guided tour of five historic houses

Chambersburg, Pa. and Fayetteville, Pa. areas

Hosted by the Franklin County Historical Society. Guests will travel at their leisure to five different historic homes. $12 per ticket. Tickets and the tour booklet are available at the Old Jail, 175 E. King St., Chambersburg or through the online gift shop at franklinhistorical.org . Proceeds benefit the historical society. Call 717-264-1667 or go to franklinhistorical.org .

MUSIC

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 11 - 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

Shippensburg University

475 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from the Fresh Aire series. Tickets are $85, $75 and $55. For more information, call 717-477-7469 or go to luhrscenter.com/events/ .

Tuesday, Dec. 13

FAMILY

Bird walk

Tuesday, Dec. 13 - 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Rolling Ridge Conservancy

305 Friends Way

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Lead by Potomac Valley Audubon Society's Bill Telfair and Scot DeGraf. Expect to see Chickadees, Nuthatches, titmice, brown creepers, wrens, sparrows, cardinals and woodpeckers. Wear sturdy walking shoes; bring along drinking water. Walking poles are encouraged. Binoculars will be available. No birding skills necessary; everyone welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Registration is required. Call 681-252-1387, email toKristin@potomacaudubon.org or go to www.potomacaudubon.org/event/rolling-ridge-conservancy-bird-walk .

Wednesday, Dec. 14

HOLIDAY

Gift Wrapping

Wednesday, Dec. 14 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evolve

106 W. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Shepherdstown Centennial Lions Club members will wrap gifts. Free; donations welcomed. All proceeds go to local organizations. For more information, send an email to ShepLionsClub@gmail.com.

FAITH

A Time for Remembrance

Wednesday, Dec. 14 - 7 p.m.

Unity of Hagerstown

18313 Lappans Road

Boonsboro

An hour in quiet reflection, acknowledging and honoring those who have died. Music, selected readings and ritual in honoring ancestors. Facilitated by Anne Baker. Free-will offering. Call 240-409-5940 or send an email to unityhagerstown@live.com.

Thursday, Dec. 15

LECTURES

Targeted Tracks

Thursday, Dec. 15 - 7 p.m.

State Line Ruritan Building

State Line Community Park

15481 Park Drive (off Route 11)

State Line, Pa.

Hosted by the Middleburg/Mason-Dixon Line Historical Society. Guest speaker Scott Mingus , historian and author of 28 books on the Civil War and Underground Railroad, will speak on the Cumberland Valley Railroad, a Confederate target during the Civil War. Free. Call 301-739-0357 or go to www.middleburgmasondixon.org .

Joseph Holston's exhibition: 'Color in Freedom'

Thursday, Dec. 15 - 6 p.m.

Online via Washington County Museum of Fine Arts Zoom link

Join Director Sarah J. Hall and Agnita M. Stine Schreiber Curator Daniel Fulco to discuss Joseph Holston's exhibition "Color in Freedom." Free. To register and receive a Zoom link, call 301-739-5727 or send an email to drastelli@wcmfa.org.

ONSTAGE

Christmas with Elvis

Thursday, Dec. 15 - 6 p.m.

Washington County Playhouse

44 N. Potomac St., rear

Hagerstown

Elvis tribute artist Jeff Krick Jr . presents Elvis' greatest hits and his version of Christmas songs. $59.50, includes dinner, coffee, tea and iced tea, and show. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted. Call 301-739-7469 or go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com .

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: What's NXT