These are the 20 longest-lasting cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy. Toyota dominates the list.

By Tim Levin
 5 days ago

The Toyota Tacoma, Highlander, Camry, and 4Runner offer some of the best lifespans in the industry.

Toyota

  • Car search engine iSeeCars compiled a list of the vehicle models likely to last the longest .
  • It analyzed millions of used-car sales in 2022 and calculated the mileage that the top 1% of vehicles of each model achieved.
  • Toyota, known as one of the most reliable car brands, dominated the list. The top 1% of its Sequoia SUVs ran for nearly 300,000 miles.
20. Toyota Camry Hybrid — 230,547 miles
2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota

19. Ford F-150 — 232,650 miles
Ford F-150.

Ford

18. Nissan Titan — 233,295 miles
Matthew DeBord/BI

17. Toyota Tacoma — 235,070 miles
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma.

Toyota

16. Honda Odyssey — 235,852 miles
Honda Odyssey.

Honda

15. Honda Pilot — 236,807 miles
Honda Pilot.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

14. GMC Yukon — 238,956 miles
GMC Yukon Denali.

General Motors

13. Toyota Sienna — 239,607 miles
The 2021 Toyota Sienna.

Toyota

12. Toyota 4Runner — 244,665 miles
Toyota 4Runner.

Toyota

11. Ford Expedition — 244,682 miles
Ford Expedition.

Ford Media

10. Toyota Highlander Hybrid — 244,994 miles
Matthew DeBord/BI

9. Toyota Avalon — 245,710 miles
2020 Toyota Avalon.

Toyota

8. Honda Ridgeline — 248,669 miles
The Honda Ridgeline.

Honda

7. Chevrolet Tahoe — 250,338 miles
Chevrolet Tahoe.

Chevrolet

6. Toyota Prius — 250,601 miles
The 2020 Toyota Prius.

Toyota

5. GMC Yukon XL — 252,360 miles
GMC Yukon Denali XL.

GM

4. Toyota Tundra — 256,022 miles
Toyota

3. Chevrolet Suburban — 265,732
The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban.

Chevrolet

2. Toyota Land Cruiser — 280,236 miles
Toyota Land Cruiser.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

1. Toyota Sequoia — 296,509 miles
2020 Toyota Sequoia.

Toyota

