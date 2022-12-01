These are the 20 longest-lasting cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy. Toyota dominates the list.
- Car search engine iSeeCars compiled a list of the vehicle models likely to last the longest .
- It analyzed millions of used-car sales in 2022 and calculated the mileage that the top 1% of vehicles of each model achieved.
- Toyota, known as one of the most reliable car brands, dominated the list. The top 1% of its Sequoia SUVs ran for nearly 300,000 miles.
Read more: Take a full photo tour of the new electric Hummer, which costs $113,000, weighs 4.5 tons, and can drive sideways14. GMC Yukon — 238,956 miles 13. Toyota Sienna — 239,607 miles 12. Toyota 4Runner — 244,665 miles
Read more: Trade in your pickup truck for a Prius if you want a more reliable vehicle, Consumer Reports says11. Ford Expedition — 244,682 miles 10. Toyota Highlander Hybrid — 244,994 miles 9. Toyota Avalon — 245,710 miles
Read more: Tesla, Mercedes, and Jeep cars give owners the most problems, Consumer Reports says. These are the most and least reliable brands.8. Honda Ridgeline — 248,669 miles 7. Chevrolet Tahoe — 250,338 miles 6. Toyota Prius — 250,601 miles
Read more: EV startup Lucid undercuts Tesla Model S with a car that can go 5 miles farther for $12,000 cheaper5. GMC Yukon XL — 252,360 miles 4. Toyota Tundra — 256,022 miles 3. Chevrolet Suburban — 265,732
Read more: I've driven all 3 electric pickup trucks on the market — here's why I'd buy the Rivian R1T over the F-150 Lightning or Hummer EV2. Toyota Land Cruiser — 280,236 miles 1. Toyota Sequoia — 296,509 miles
Read more: I drove a $2 million electric car and a $200,000 one. See the biggest differences — and similarities — between the two.Read the original article on Business Insider
Comments / 0