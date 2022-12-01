Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton 'prepared' to run against Trump
John Bolton, onetime national security adviser and United Nations ambassador for former President Donald Trump, has suggested he will throw his hat into the 2024 GOP presidential campaign, should Republicans not sufficiently denounce Trump as "un-American." In interviews with NBC on Monday, and CNN Tuesday morning, Bolton — who has never held elected office — affirmed that he was "prepared" to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, explaining that candidates "can't simply say 'I support the Constitution." "You have to say 'I would oppose people who would undercut it,'" he continued. Bolton's threat to enter the race comes as GOP officials have...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
WRAL
Rupert Murdoch set to be deposed in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation case
CNN — Rupert Murdoch, the Fox Corporation chairman, is set to be deposed next week in Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of election fraud in the 2020 election. The deposition will take place on December 13 at 9:30am ET and "will be...
WRAL
Is this the end for Iran's notorious morality police?
CNN — An Iranian official's comment signaling that the country's notorious morality police had been shut down has raised more questions than answers. Hasty clarifications by state media that sought to rebut the official's comment quickly followed, along with pushback on social media by activists denying the so-called victory and even denouncing it as a "PR stunt" by the Iranian regime to silence protesters.
WRAL
Putin signs expanded anti-LGBTQ laws in Russia, in latest crackdown on rights
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill banning so-called LGBTQ "propaganda" in Russia, in the latest crackdown on human rights in the country. The new laws significantly broaden the scope of a 2013 law which banned the dissemination of LGBTQ-related information to minors. The new iteration extends the ban on promoting such information to adults as well.
Comments / 0