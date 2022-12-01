BALTIMORE, MD – A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed at a Woodmont Avenue apartment complex early Sunday morning. The Baltimore police department said multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired were received shortly after 3 am. Police responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Upon their arrival. they located a 19-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First responders treated the woman at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later, despite best efforts to save her life. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no The post 19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

1 DAY AGO