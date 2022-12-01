Read full article on original website
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Prince George's County Found Dead, Police Say
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced. An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court in Upper Marlboro.
WJLA
Columbia man dies after hit by three vehicles on I-95; 2 drivers fled, one stayed
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — A man was killed on I-95 in a double hit and run in Laurel Sunday morning. Maryland State police say Ceasar Burke, 23, of Columbia and a woman were parked on the side of I-95 south at Route 200 shortly before 10 a.m. The woman...
WJLA
20-year-old identified after being fatally shot in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that took place in D.C. Sunday night, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, according to MPD. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush suffering from gunshot wounds.
WJLA
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
WJLA
VIDEO: Suspects force entry into Montgomery Co. church, vandalize building, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County church was burglarized on Nov. 25, and detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects. At around 11 p.m., MCPD responded to the Scotland AME Zion Church in the 10900 block...
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed at a Woodmont Avenue apartment complex early Sunday morning. The Baltimore police department said multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired were received shortly after 3 am. Police responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Upon their arrival. they located a 19-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First responders treated the woman at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later, despite best efforts to save her life. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no The post 19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Metro proposes using automatic train operation for first time since deadly 2009 accident
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is proposing a return to automatic train operation, an automated system it has not used since after a deadly 2009 accident on the Red Line that killed nine people. Metro says automatic train operation (ATO) will result in an increase in both safety and smoothness...
foxbaltimore.com
East Baltimore shooting of 15-year-old boy under investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is under investigation in East Baltimore. According to police, just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot...
wfmd.com
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
Bay Net
Woman Struck And Killed After Attempting To Move Something Out Of The Road
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Monday evening in Fort Washington. The victim is 27-year-old Katelin Rodriguez of Fort Washington. On November 28, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and...
Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
19- year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Edgewater Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Edgewater Saturday. Police have charged 19-year-old Alex Salinas of Annapolis.
mocoshow.com
Update: Friday Morning Shooting Now Being Investigated as Homicide
According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Per MCPD: “On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 8500 block of 16th St. for the report of a shooting.
Gas Line Struck By Contractors Working On Prince George's County Project Ties Up Traffic: PD
There will be “significant impact to pedestrian and vehicular traffic” along a busy roadway in Prince George's County after a gas line was struck by a contractor working in the area. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Prince Georges’s County Fire/EMS Department issued an alert...
fox5dc.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead
MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
Fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George’s County
At 3:55 a.m. the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of an accident at the 4400 block of Branch Avenue.
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
