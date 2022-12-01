ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadow Walker posts touching tribute to dad Paul Walker 9 years after his death

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 5 days ago

Meadow Walker honored her beloved late father, Paul Walker, 9 years after his tragic death.

The 24-year-old model took to social media to share a heartbreaking post about her dad, which featured a black-and-white snap of the pair bowling.

“(Nine) years without you. I love you so much my angel,” she wrote to her 3.7 million Instagram followers.

Over on her Instagram Story, Meadow wrote, “I love you daddy.”

Paul, who was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, died in a fiery car crash on November 30, 2013. He was 40 years old.

Meadow — his only child — was just 15 at the time of the tragic accident.

The model opened up about how she keeps her father’s memory alive, revealing exclusively to Page Six that she takes solace in watching his movies.

“They always say the first thing you forget about someone is their voice, so I’m fortunate enough to have his voice in many movies,” the model, 24, told Page Six exclusively at WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards on Wednesday.

“I like to watch [his movies] at night. For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive.”

She also shared just how much Paul has meant to her throughout her life despite their short time together.

Meadow Walker recently shared how she comforts herself by watching Paul Walker’s movies in memory of him.
“He was seriously my best friend, my confidante, my everything,” she said. “I feel like he’s always with me.”

Vin Diesel also shared a photo alongside his “Fast and Furious” co-star on his Instagram page, “Nine years … love you and miss you.”

“Family forever,” Meadow Walker said in response to the post. “I love you so so much.”

