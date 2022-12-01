Read full article on original website
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Garden & Gun
Charleston’s Powerful New Museum
Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
live5news.com
Evening Showers... Nigh time Fog!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will move up and over us tonight and into early Tuesday with a few light showers into the early morning hours before diminishing. We expect a drier, and sunnier afternoon on Tuesday with highs temperatures reaching the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
This Is South Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this historic twist in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
live5news.com
Charleston Annual Holiday Parade to take place Sunday: Here’s what you need to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade takes place Sunday, and officials want to make sure you’re aware of the street closures happening downtown. Organizers say the parade will begin at 3 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, and it will continue east...
live5news.com
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
live5news.com
Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 300 volunteers gathered Saturday to assemble and decorate 30 playhouses to be given to the children of Habitat for Humanity homeowners and other families in need as a Christmas present. In the second year of the Marking Playhouse Project, all five local Habitat for Humanity...
Ashley River Bridge North closed Sunday morning due to malfunction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have Ashley River Bridge due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. According to the Charleston Police Department, a mechanical malfunction forced officials to close the northbound Ashley River Bridge Saturday morning. CPD is on the scene and redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to use alternate route.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
National pizza chain to expand in Charleston area
Donatos, the fast-casual pizza chain, is looking to continue its growth in existing markets through further expansion in Charleston. The Ohio-based company, which opened its first Charleston-area restaurant in Summerville in 2015, has signed a new deal to add at least three new locations to the area over the next few years, a Donatos news release stated.
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC is pleased to announce the recent $2,650,000 sale of +/- 0.91 acres
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC is pleased to announce the recent $2,650,000 sale of +/- 0.91 acres of land at 860-862 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC represented the Seller on this transaction. The highly desirable corner parcel features +/-...
MUSC holds 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday spirit could be felt throughout the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday during the 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys. Each year, the Salvation Army collects gifts for children in need through its Angel Tree project. More than 2,000 kids in the Tri-County area will have presents […]
live5news.com
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday. Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. District officials the...
