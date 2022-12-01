Read full article on original website
Michigan Grinch Arrested After Getting Into A Fight At Company Christmas Party
I will never forget my first work Christmas party. It was in Grand Rapids when I worked at a country radio station, and one female co-worker at the party got so out of hand that one of the bosses had to drive her home after having a few too many glasses of red wine.
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
Michigan Man With Autism Inspires Mom to Coauthor Children’s Book
A Michigan woman has written a children's book with inspiration from her autistic son, who also illustrated the publication. Deborah Prince and her son Benjamin are the coauthors of a children's book they have published together called 'Trenton the Turtle.' Prince says she drew inspiration from her 22-year-old son Benjamin who has autism.
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
Free Festive Family Fun Around West Michigan This Holiday Season
With Christmas day right around the corner, you need to do everything in your power to get into the festive spirit. You do not have to spend any money to get into the holiday cheer. Here are a few free events that will definitely have you screaming Merry Christmas!. Walker...
Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man
The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in December
Most of the fairs and festivals in the month of December are all centered around the holidays. There is one exception -- the Ada Chili and Beer Fest! Get out and have some fun this month. Tuesday, November 22-Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Downtown Muskegon, MI. The Muskegon Museum of...
What’s the Deal With Northern Michigan’s Favorite Floating Christmas Tree?
Well, actually they cannot. But this family in northern Michigan has a family tradition that will shock the masses and bring some holiday cheer to your hearts. In all of my years of living, I would have never thought I would feast my eyes on a floating Christmas tree. You...
Pickle Fanatic? Michigan Produces More Pickles Than Any Other State
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! Despite having been born and raised in West Michigan and having lived here the majority of my life, I'm always amazed at just how much I'm still discovering about my home state. Upon recently learning that Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of...
Here Is When Michigan’s Minimum Wage Increase Will Take Effect
Michiganders who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck starting in 2023. This is thanks to Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Starting January 1, 2023, Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
Can You Identify What This Abandoned West Michigan Building Was?
You know the saying here in Michigan. No matter where you are in Michigan, you are no further than six miles from some form of water, and no more than 85 from the Great Lakes. With that being said, could we apply that over to the abandoned side of Michigan?
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country
When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
This Native Michigan Bat Species Could Soon Go Extinct
I know there are a lot of people out in the world who are terrified of bats. Maybe it's because they grew up on tales of Dracula and other vampires... or maybe it's because they're just terrified of things flying above them in the dark. I however, have always found...
West Michigan is Home to the Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the Entire State
Can you believe 2022 is almost behind us? And what a year it was!. This year we saw cutthroat political campaigns, the end of ArtPrize, and sadly a record number of drownings in Lake Michigan. However, 2022 also brought us a great Growlers victory, a new Vernor's flavor, and a flood of new businesses to the west Michigan area.
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
Bob McGrath Started On Sesame Street Thanks To A Michigan Fraternity
Bob McGrath, best known for his five-decade-long career on Sesame Street, passed away on Sunday at the age of 90. The McGrath family shared the news of his death on his official Facebook page saying,. "Our father Bob McGrath passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
