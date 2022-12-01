ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?

Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Rosa Parks Circle Open For Skating Thursday, December 1st

After a delay due to warm weather, the skating rink at Rosa Parks Circle will officially open for the season December 1. Sunny Skies Delayed The Opening Of The Skating Season. Usually, the skating season downtown at Rosa Parks Circle opens up Thanksgiving weekend, but a warm spell and sunny skies delayed the re-opening of the rink until this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
West Michigan Woman’s Long Tongue Getting Attention Again

Twin Lake's Adrienne Lewis was featured in a 60-Second Documentary this week, reasserting her claim of having the world's longest tongue. Lewis First Staked Claim To Having The Longest Tongue Back In 2015. Lewis first gained attention for her extra long tongue as a teenager back in 2015, and since...
TWIN LAKE, MI
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series

For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
KALAMAZOO, MI
MSP Looking For Suspects Who Shot At Cars On US-131

Driving on Michigan roads is already dangerous. You have to dodge potholes, deer, distracted drivers, and of course everything that Mother Nature throws your way. But two drivers on US-131 near Grand Rapids had to deal with something even scarier - getting shot at!. Where Were The Cars Shot?. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
