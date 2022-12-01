Read full article on original website
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
nbcboston.com
This Decorated Vermont Snowplow Has a Serious Mission
An eye-catching addition to the fleet of state plows in Vermont has a special mission. It isn't focusing on removal of snow or treating highways for freezing rain. Rather, this plow spreads holiday cheer while also serving as an ambassador for job recruitment. "Everybody needs a little joy in their...
newbedfordguide.com
Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England
“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
nbcboston.com
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
nbcboston.com
Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing
For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant surprise. The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.
This Small Connecticut Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Connecticut, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic beaches to hilly alpines and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Nutmeg State?
nbcboston.com
Mass. Employer Confidence Bounces Back After 2 Months of Pessimism
Bay State employers’ economic outlook bounced back in November after two consecutive months of dwindling confidence, suggesting the state economy is “riding out” the national slowdown, according to Massachusetts’ largest business association. <\p>. The monthly Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, released Monday morning, gained...
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
nbcboston.com
Cool Temperatures, Sunny Skies on Sunday in New England
Colder and drier air that will took over the night and was responsible for dipping our temperatures down to the 30s. Because the wind will keep gusting out of the NW over 20 mph at times, the chill will be near 20 in the early morning and low to mid 30s Sunday afternoon.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Meteorological winter starts December 1, what the winter forecast shows for Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at when winter will officially arrive.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
nbcboston.com
As Mauna Loa Erupts, Hawaii Officials Warn of ‘Pele's Hair.' Here's What It Is
As the world's largest active volcano continues to erupt on Hawaii's Big Island, residents near Mauna Loa are being warned of the dangers of falling ash, toxic gases and floating strands of "Pele’s hair." When bubbles of hot lava burst and rapidly cool, it creates glass particles called “Pele's...
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
nbcboston.com
Public Input Limited On First Sports Betting Licenses
As the Gaming Commission prepares to evaluate and possibly vote on Massachusetts's first sports betting licenses this week, regulators got scant public input Monday on applications from the state's existing slots parlor and casinos. The 10 a.m. hearing was meant to allow members of the public to weigh in on...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
