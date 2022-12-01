ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcboston.com

This Decorated Vermont Snowplow Has a Serious Mission

An eye-catching addition to the fleet of state plows in Vermont has a special mission. It isn't focusing on removal of snow or treating highways for freezing rain. Rather, this plow spreads holiday cheer while also serving as an ambassador for job recruitment. "Everybody needs a little joy in their...
newbedfordguide.com

Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England

“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
nbcboston.com

Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing

For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant surprise. The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.
nbcboston.com

Mass. Employer Confidence Bounces Back After 2 Months of Pessimism

Bay State employers’ economic outlook bounced back in November after two consecutive months of dwindling confidence, suggesting the state economy is “riding out” the national slowdown, according to Massachusetts’ largest business association. <\p>. The monthly Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, released Monday morning, gained...
WNAW 94.7

Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?

We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
nbcboston.com

Cool Temperatures, Sunny Skies on Sunday in New England

Colder and drier air that will took over the night and was responsible for dipping our temperatures down to the 30s. Because the wind will keep gusting out of the NW over 20 mph at times, the chill will be near 20 in the early morning and low to mid 30s Sunday afternoon.
101.9 The Rock

Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
nbcboston.com

As Mauna Loa Erupts, Hawaii Officials Warn of ‘Pele's Hair.' Here's What It Is

As the world's largest active volcano continues to erupt on Hawaii's Big Island, residents near Mauna Loa are being warned of the dangers of falling ash, toxic gases and floating strands of "Pele’s hair." When bubbles of hot lava burst and rapidly cool, it creates glass particles called “Pele's...
Seacoast Current

WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
nbcboston.com

Public Input Limited On First Sports Betting Licenses

As the Gaming Commission prepares to evaluate and possibly vote on Massachusetts's first sports betting licenses this week, regulators got scant public input Monday on applications from the state's existing slots parlor and casinos. The 10 a.m. hearing was meant to allow members of the public to weigh in on...

