Raynham's Buddhist meditation center a remarkable sight open to all

RAYNHAM - It's not something you think you would typically see in the middle of Raynham, but there's a Buddhist meditation center here.

Wat Nawamintararachutis opened to the public in 2014.

"Pretty remarkable! It was unthinkable to think that a place as pristine as this could go up just right in our backyard," meditation student Sam Tully told WBZ-TV.

Wat Nawamintararachutis, the Buddhist meditation center in Raynham. CBS Boston

So now anyone can come in and meditate with the monks and you can learn from Benny.

"There are 2 types of meditation. First is concentration and the method of concentration is to practice by focusing on a single object," Benny, a Buddhist monk, told WBZ.

The temple is beautiful - from the mediation room, to the prayer room and the all-purpose function room.

The Buddhist culture is on display and the decor represents their country of Thailand.

Wat Nawamintararachutis, the Buddhist meditation center in Raynham. CBS Boston

But coming here to meditate and find peace is the mission for most visitors. It's all about focusing and hopefully discovering mindfulness.

"Actually, mindfulness (has) four foundations, or the four places that you can gain your consciousness more and more," Benny said.

Those four foundations are body, feeling, idea and function. Then you try to incorporate those as you meditate, but it takes relaxing and listening.

It's a huge change from the day-to-day, finding a place where silence is your best friend

"The most important thing right now is about developing people," Benny said.

