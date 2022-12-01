Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Madison Fire works on training for electric car fires
nbc15.com
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
nbc15.com
1 dead in fiery Sunday night crash, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, late-night crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
nbc15.com
Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon.
nbc15.com
MPD cancels Silver Alert for Madison woman found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert Sunday morning after locating a Madison woman. MPD issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for a 62-year-old woman who was last seen on the west side of the city Saturday morning. The alert was canceled at around...
nbc15.com
Holiday tree lighting at the Wisconsin Capitol Tuesday
nbc15.com
MPD arrests suspect in Lakeside St. homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in a homicide that happened on Lakeside St. two weeks ago. MPD announced Monday night that Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the...
nbc15.com
Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a business on Old Sauk Road in Middleton Friday morning. The Ford struck Brandon Eyes, an eye doctor located at 8406 Old Sauk Road. Manager of neighboring business Wild Bird Unlimited Brad Zinda said they had just opened up their store before hearing commotion outside.
nbc15.com
Janesville PD search for man suspected of stealing MacBooks from store while armed
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect who allegedly stole laptops from an electronics store while armed with a gun. In an alert sent out by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it states the suspect went up to a clerk at the Janesville Best Buy, located on the 2800 block of Deerfield Drive, just after 5 p.m. and asked for two MacBooks.
fortatkinsononline.com
Delavan woman, 92, drives into Madison Avenue building
A 92-year-old woman from Delavan was cited Sunday for operating without a license after driving her vehicle into the front of a store, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. The woman, who was...
nbc15.com
Armed robber strikes victim with axe, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed robbery suspect struck his victim in the head with an axe early Sunday morning during a robbery on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the victim told investigators the suspect came up to him...
nbc15.com
Life sentence handed for 2019 Columbia County killing
PORTGAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -The West Allis man learned his fate for the killing a Town of Leeds man during what prosecutors described as a random home invasion. Jason Kijewski was handed a life sentence with the chance of extended supervision, after 30 years served, for killing Keith Wolf in 2019.
nbc15.com
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead.
nbc15.com
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
nbc15.com
Crews respond to Christmas tree fire in Township of Dekorra, remind public to water trees often
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews responded to a Christmas tree fire in the Township of Dekorra early Saturday morning. Poynette/Dekorra Fire and EMS responded to a single family residence on Tipperary Road in Dekorra just before 4 a.m. after a responder on scene confirmed they could see smoke. Units...
nbc15.com
No injuries or damage found after shots fired reported
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a report of shots fired downtown. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired near North Frances St., and officers were dispatched at 2:22 a.m. No injuries were reported, and officers found no signs of property damage.
nbc15.com
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns to the city
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The streets of downtown Waukesha lit up Sunday for the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade, a chance onlookers and participants say is a chance to retake the event. “We’re going to be laughing and crying at the same time and remembering, but we’re determined to be a...
nbc15.com
State Capitol tree lighting ceremony today at noon
