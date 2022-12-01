ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami, FL

North Miami QB Mekhi Stevenson killed in a shooting

By Jeff Gardenour
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA — North Miami High star quarterback Mekhi Stevenson was shot and killed in his own home on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 175-pound junior was struck in the torso by a bullet from a gun fired by a 15-year-old teen from Miami Gardens, according to WTVJ of South Florida. Stevenson, his brother and four friends, including the suspect, were inside of a bedroom when the incident occurred, according to the Miami-Dade County Police Department.

Mekhi Stevenson

The shooting took place some time shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday and, according to police, the shooter brought the hand gun and was "messing around with it, and it went off, hitting Stevenson in the chest."

Witnesses told police that several people, including the gunman, ran from the scene on foot, but the suspect was later arrested on charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improperly exhibiting a firearm, according to the Miami Herald.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Sonya Stevenson, the victim’s mother, told WTVJ on Wednesday. “I’m speechless. I’m numb. I’m devastated.

“He was a great kid,” Sonya Stevenson said. “He was always smiling. Always joking and always laughing. I want him to be remembered for the bright, free-spirited kid that he was. Confident, humble, respectful.”

Mekhi Stevenson led North Miami High to a 5-5 record, the Class 3 Metro-District 15 title and the state playoffs this season. A dual-threat quarterback, he passed for 632 yards and six touchdowns, and ran for 276 yards and four scores.

The Miami Herald reported that he was known for posting highlights and praising others on social media.

“He was a charismatic man, just a goofy little kid, a typical teenager,” North Miami football coach Gerald Cox told the newspaper. “You know he’s a knucklehead, just like everybody else, but just like I love the rest of them, I love him, too.”

The North Miami community gathered Wednesday evening for an impromptu candlelight memorial.

