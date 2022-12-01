ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Fix Tropicana Field by turning it into a holiday skating rink already

By Stephanie Hayes
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxAng_0jTYCw8L00
Light decorations are on display during Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in St. Petersburg. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Fact: Everything looks better covered in Christmas lights. Patio screen chewed up by hyperactive squirrels? Glistening icicles and inflatable hula Santa! House not pressure washed since Grover Cleveland held office? Color-changing bulb medley with sparkling wicker reindeer!

The same logic is true for our old gal Tropicana Field, a cavern requiring more than a few LED strings. Enchant Christmas is back at the Trop, a holiday maze of 4 million lights inside St. Pete’s embattled baseball dome. Officials lit the city’s largest Christmas tree Friday in a wholesome scene straight out of a certain milieu of holiday movie. OK, it’s a Hallmark movie. Hallmark is a sponsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ao22r_0jTYCw8L00
People enjoy Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in St. Petersburg. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

I checked out Enchant on opening night. Mayor Ken Welch kicked off the event by reading a proclamation that the event was… kicking… off. Related note, what is the deal with proclamations? It seems like a lot of paperwork to formally use the word “whereas” 16 times.

Anyway, the building looked splendid. Possibly the best it has ever looked. The Trop is not that bad, but it’s not that good, either. I usually compare the home of the Rays to a Home Depot, but one could go with Costco, Floor & Decor, Conn’s HomePlus, Best Buy or Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration’s warehouse on “The Office.”

Enchant said makeover time: light maze, skating rink, market of Tampa Bay makers and restaurants, Mannheim-ish instrumental soundtrack, seasonal booze in light-up cups you will regret paying $22 for when the oxytocin clears (ask me how I know). It’s an Instagram paradise, a jolt of disorienting merriment, a place to threaten children if they don’t find their other shoe. A quest! A quest for fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fyj3J_0jTYCw8L00
Light decorations are on display for Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in St. Petersburg. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Enchant offers nine light mazes around the country, but we don’t care about the others. We care about the Trop and the design inspiration this visiting expo provides for would-be ballpark czars. Anyone vying to lead the site’s redevelopment should head in for a stadium-priced Bailey’s spiked cocoa. Before crossing T’s on proposals, stroll winsomely as if you’ve returned to your provincial, snowy hometown after leaving your stressful lawyer job in the big city.

Enchant expects 300,000 visitors through Jan. 1. That tells us this town can sustain some real pizzazz! This town can pull off wide-leg pants and a beret. Imagine what whimsy could take root at this sterile water tank of a stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0jTYCw8L00

The Tampa Bay Rays lease ends in 2027, which will be here much sooner than you think given that time is a terrible construct; the Monday after Thanksgiving took four weeks, and 2016 first occurred 34 years ago.

Welch plans to select a developer for the Historic Gas Plant District in January. The Rays’ official stance is, “I don’t care where we eat, you pick. No, not there.” Welch is seeking concepts that address affordable housing, hotel and convention space and more, as well as honor the historically Black neighborhood razed for the dome, a community that has never seen the promised dividends. And, yes, a baseball stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156DYn_0jTYCw8L00
Indi Louis, 2, enjoys playing in the lights during Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in St. Petersburg. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

But just imagine if the site proposals came back truly refreshing. The potential for greatness is there. Friday, I forgot I was even in the Trop while weaving through so many GAZEBOS. We’re talking windmills, people. Dangly jellyfish lights a la “Avatar.” Rainbow arches. Cherry blossoms. Soy candles and wreath demonstrations. Food hall booths running out of holiday nachos. Product placement. The WONDERMENT of CHILDREN. Enchant even features inexplicable blue whales dancing overhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQZ8B_0jTYCw8L00
People skate on the ice rink during Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in St. Petersburg. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

I am not seriously advocating for a year-round holiday skating rink (or am I?). In all likelihood, the site will end up with the Developer Special™, a blandly curated mix of apartments, grain bowl restaurants, office space, a coffee shop sponsored by Capital One and a ballpark a team may or may not want.

What I’m saying is, surprise us with ideas that will truly set St. Pete apart. Baseball or no baseball. Laser tag emporium. Cirque du Soleil theme park. Moon walk simulator. There are no bad ideas in brainstorming, developers. I want to see you at Enchant, wearing your coziest cable knit sweaters, clutching a mug of Glögg and drafting plans for the functional yet glimmering showpiece this city deserves. Whales optional.

Get Stephanie’s newsletter

For weekly bonus content and a look inside columns by Stephanie Hayes, sign up for the free Stephinitely newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tips for affordable Christmas outings in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG — The LaGrow family was 21 members strong as they approached the gates of Tropicana Field last week to make a holiday memory at Enchant Christmas, a makeover that uses 4 million lights to turn the ballfield into a holiday wonderland. Tickets start at $35, and parking...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Here are the 4 proposals to redevelop St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG — The city on Monday released the proposals submitted by four developers vying to redevelop Tropicana Field’s 86 acres of prime downtown real estate. The Historic Gas Plant request for proposals is city’s second quest to redevelop a swath of downtown once home to generations of Black families and businesses. Mayor Ken Welch canceled the original bid request for proposals issued in the summer of 2020 under then-Mayor Rick Kriseman. With this new appeal, Welch has said he hopes the proposals pay homage to the Black community that was paved over.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

16 Hanukkah events happening in the Tampa Bay area

The Festival of Lights, better known as Hanukkah, runs Dec. 18-26 this year. The Tampa Bay area celebrates with runs, ice skating events and the lighting of giant menorahs. The following is a list of 16 events happening in our area. Santa’s Holiday Revue: This fast-paced musical takes an around-the-world...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Dec. 5-11

US 103.5 Country Jam: Multiplatinum global entertainer Chris Young and American rapper-singer Jelly Roll will be among the performers, with more to be announced. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $103.50. 8 p.m. Wednesday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625. South Pasadena Lighted Boat...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Sirata Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach sells for $207 million

The Sirata Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach has sold for $207 million to a Kentucky hospitality company, according to Pinellas County records. The 382-room, 13-acre resort at 5300 Gulf Blvd. sold Dec. 1 to Columbia Sussex, which owns hotels from Florida to Alaska, including the Marriott Tampa Westshore in Tampa and the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Clearwater Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

For St. Pete man, perfect macarons are both fun and a side hustle

Joshua Pramis planned to celebrate his 40th birthday with his favorite indulgence — melt-in-your-mouth salted caramel cafe mocha macarons. The chocolate shells are filled with mocha buttercream and salted caramel and drizzled with chocolate sauce and flakes of sea salt. They look like they came from the finest patisserie in Paris. But no, Pramis creates and cooks the French treats in his St. Petersburg kitchen.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The Shops at Wiregrass embrace holidays, inside and out

On her days off, Kathy Van Eerden likes to walk the mile from her apartment to The Shops at Wiregrass. There she enjoys the holiday decorations, the weekend markets, the car shows and other events. And, of course, all the shops and restaurants. “This is probably Wesley Chapel’s primary location,” she said as she strolled the main street. “It’s kind of coming to be the downtown.”
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com

TPC Tampa Bay Returns to Glory

Whenever the initials TPC precede the name of a golf course, there is a high expectation and a touch of magic to it. TPC golf courses are regular venues for top-notch tournaments, with the Players at Sawgrass in March heading the list. In Florida alone, we have 6 renowned locations and TPC Tampa Bay is one of the finest.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off

Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
BRADENTON, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy