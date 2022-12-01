ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Dec. 2-8

By Heidi Finley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

List an event on The Charlotte Observer’s community bulletin board: https://classifieds.mcclatchy.com/marketplace/charlotte/

Friday, Dec. 2

View a live nativity, holiday light shows, live music and more at Christmas in Davidson . You’ll encounter roaming entertainment, food vendors, shopping and other attractions. The events last in Downtown Davidson through Dec. 3. Free. 6-9 p.m. bit.ly/3tTmrLy

Ooh and ahh at holiday lights during the Downtown Tree Lighting & Christmas in Huntersville . The lighting of the tree will kick off the festivities at 6:30 p.m. Afterward, Christmas in Huntersville will offer artisan vendors, food and beverages, plus visits from Santa. Children’s rides and activities will be included, plus ice sculptures, holiday performances, Christmas carolers and more. The free events in Downtown Huntersville will continue Dec. 3. 201 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville. bit.ly/3AF3zE6

Listen to festive arrangements of traditional carols and popular seasonal songs at the holiday performance of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte. The Women’s Chorus of Charlotte will join in as a special guest for Amabile Alleluia by the amazing Sarah Quartel. 7:30 p.m. Repeat performances happen Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Purchase ticket online. Pricing is $35 and $25 for adults; $25 and $20 for seniors 65+; $20 and $15 for students; and $10 for children 14 and under with purchase of an adult, senior or student ticket. St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 1510 E. 7th St. bit.ly/3XCcXlE

Hear Al Strong and the Ziad Jazz Quartet at Holiday Jazz at the Bechtler as they share some of their holiday favorites and multicultural melodies commemorating Chanukah, Eid and Kwanzaa. While you’re there, you can enjoy light bites and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 for the public and $16 for museum members. Buy tickets online , over the phone at 704.353.9209 or at the admission desk. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. bit.ly/3GUtz2d

Get in the spirit of the season at Optimist Hall’s Deck the Hall event, with live carolers, festive treats and more. The event, which takes place from 7-10 p.m., is free. 1115 N Brevard St. https://optimisthall.com/events/

See conductor laureate Christopher Warren-Green return to the stage in Charlotte to lead Handel’s Messiah. Before the show, Warren-Green and resident conductor Christopher James Lees will speak on the program in the Wells Fargo Pre-Function Space at 6:30 p.m. Performances repeat Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets online , with prices starting at $19-$87. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. bit.ly/3ESSWyC

Fire yourself up for Saturday’s 2022 ACC Football Championship Game (kicking off at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium) with the two-day Fan Fest a block away at Romare Bearden Park, where you can soak up school spirit with: ACC mascot and school band performances; games and giveaways; opportunities to buy game-day merchandise; appearances by ACC Network personalities; and more. 3-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. 300 S. Church St. bit.ly/3XCN7hk

Saturday, Dec. 3

Get in the holiday spirit with high school bands, floats from community organizations and more at the North Mecklenburg Christmas Parade . The free parade will start at at Main Street in Davidson at 1 p.m., rain or shine. bit.ly/3AXv3oF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ti79k_0jTYCpxG00
Charlotte resident Brenda Patterson waves from the New Friendship Presbyterian Church of Huntersville float during the 33rd annual North Mecklenburg Christmas parade in 2015. Marty Price/Marty Price

Bring your furry friend to get a picture taken with Santa at Santa Paws , a partner event between Moxie Mercantile and North Mecklenburg County Animal Rescue. at the boutique’s Plaza Midwood location. Photos with Santa are $15 for a 5x7 and add $5 for digital copies. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 2008 Commonwealth Ave. bit.ly/3FegGP0

See community groups perform, get your face painted and meet Elsa & Olaf before visiting Santa at the free Hometown Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration in Matthews. You’ll see Stumptown Park light up with pyrotechnics and more. 5-7 p.m. 120 S. Trade St., Matthews. bit.ly/3ionGQG

Headbang through Nu-Metal Mania at The Rooster, a new nightclub in Gastonia . All ages are welcome for the live show featuring local acts including Venus Invictus, Hightower, The Plan, Trivial Difference and Buried Truth. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. 334 W. Main Ave., Gastonia. bit.ly/3GWdtVG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmv9i_0jTYCpxG00
The Rooster is a live performing arts venue located at 334 W. Main Ave., in Gastonia, NC. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sunday, Dec. 4

Decorate an ornament and take a photo with Santa at the free Holiday Ornament Decorating event at Divine Barrel Brewing. The family-friendly gathering takes place at the brewery from noon-5 p.m., with Santa showing up at 2 p.m. 3701 N. Davidson St., Suite #203. bit.ly/3VW0mIz

Win a best ugly sweater contest with your pooch, then sip free hot chocolate and eat cookies at Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery’s Christmas Open House . There will also be a photo scavenger hunt, stories with Santa and Mrs. Claus and gift certificate giveaways. Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 500 S. Main St., Mooresville, at Merino Mill. bit.ly/3EIQzi0

Monday, Dec. 5

Drive through Speedway Christmas , which features 4 million lights across a 4-mile course, with hundreds of creative displays and lights synchronized to Christmas-themed music. The show — which continues through Jan. 8 — also features synchronized lights to music on 101.3 FM. Tickets for a car pass start at $30 Monday-Wednesday and $40 Thursday-Sunday with a maximum of 14 passengers. For $70, guests can skip the line and use the Express Lane at Entrance P off of Morehead Road. Purchase online. 6-10 p.m., rain or shine Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway, Concord. bit.ly/3VcLTaY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9fWV_0jTYCpxG00
Speedway Christmas has a drive-through light show with about 4 million lights set to music that you play through the radio in your car. Alex Cason Photography/CharlotteFive

Laugh along with singer-songwriter and comedian Dave Barnes at A Very Dave Barnes Christmas , presented by MaxxMusic, Visulite Theatre and Blumenthal Performing Arts. Purchase tickets online , with prices starting at $20. 7:30 p.m. Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St. bit.ly/3AWYabk

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Hail to “The King of Reggaeton” when Daddy Yankee stops at Spectrum Center with his La Última Vuelta World Tour , during which the 45-year-old global music icon will perform a laundry list of his hits — “Despacito,” “La Santa,” “Gasolina,” “X última vez” and many more. The red-hot concert is technically sold out, but tickets are available via Ticketmaster’s “verified resale” marketplace. Expect to pay at least $150 per seat there. 8 p.m. 333 E. Trade St. bit.ly/3VCQOSj

Shop for produce, baked goods, meat, seafood and more at Josh’s Farmers Market . You can also get a Christmas tree while you’re visiting its new temporary location at 140 Raceway Drive in Mooresville. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., but check hours before you go — they sometimes vary. bit.ly/3XDj3Cj

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Tap your toes to the Youth Orchestras of Charlotte as it performs American classics live in the Mint Museum Uptown’s Robert Haywood Morrison Atrium, presented by Bank of America. The free concert is held in conjunction with the Wednesday Night Live program, and a cash bar is available. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performance. 500 S. Tryon St. bit.ly/3AT0qAn

Thursday, Dec. 8

Make reservations for Ugly Holiday Sweater at Supperland Speakeasy , a four-cocktail tasting menu featuring gin, spiced whiskey, aged rum and tequila. Each drink — created by head mixologist Colleen Hughes and bar manager Rhea Buck — will be paired with a dish created by chef Chris Rogienski and the Supperland culinary team. Speakeasy attendees are encouraged to dress in their best ugly holiday sweater and enter a contest for a chance to win a $100 Supperland gift card by posting a photo of themselves on Instagram using #supperland. The restaurant will choose a winner in January based on creativity and holiday spirit. (Note: Your Instagram profiles must be public or your photo won’t be seen.) The event continues Wednesdays through Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., through Jan. 7. RSVP online. Tickets are $140 plus tax and tip. 1212 The Plaza. bit.ly/3GVgtBB

Enjoy Santa’s theatrical reading of the children’s classic “The Night Before Christmas.” After the storytime, attendees can take photographs with him. This is a limited event, and registration closes Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. Free. 5-6 p.m. 21105 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. bit.ly/3VkgSSz

Mark your calendar

Explore holiday-themed events with the CharlotteFive guide to seasonal activities in Charlotte. The guide includes musical performances, shopping events, parades and more — and will be updated throughout the holiday season. https://bit.ly/3T0zmpf

Get a pop culture take on the holidays at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art‘s free Wednesday Night Live “WARHOLidays” Party on Dec. 14. The event, held In conjunction with the exhibition Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy . While you’re there, make a Warhol-inspired holiday craft, listen to holiday music, sip a cranberry mule and complete a scavenger hunt throughout the galleries. 5-9 p.m. 420 S. Tryon St. bit.ly/3AX4G1M

Check out Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth., which profiles Black male icons in America, at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South . The exhibit highlights revolutionary men including Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. DuBois and Kendrick Lamar, whose journeys have altered the history and culture of the country. The traveling work from the Smithsonian will remain on display through March 12. Free. Gantt at 551 S. Tryon St., and Levine Museum at 401 South Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3fNnyZm and https://bit.ly/3fMUUId

Buy tickets for the R.O.A.R. female leadership symposium. The day-long event Friday, March 31 at the Statesville Country Club features dynamic female leaders that will encourage women to Resound, Outshine, Actualize and Revolutionize their lives, featuring guest speaker Jane Jenkins Herlong. Tickets are $85 per person for chamber members and $110 for non-chamber members. 116 N. Center St., Statesville. bit.ly/3gnfhMJ

Theoden Janes contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays

It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas

GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
GASTONIA, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi

I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC

Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
CONCORD, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 94 • China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5. • Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97 • Food Lion (market),...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

South End, uptown apartment communities charge highest rents in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — As a steady stream of people continue moving to the Charlotte area, the demand for housing, especially multifamily communities, is on the rise. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Charlotte’s population to be just under 880,000 people in 2021, with the metro area reaching more than 2.7 million residents. That’s as about 84 people moved into the region every day between 2020-21, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Other sources have that number as high as 100 people per day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
19K+
Followers
344
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy