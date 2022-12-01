Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Dec. 2-8

List an event on The Charlotte Observer’s community bulletin board: https://classifieds.mcclatchy.com/marketplace/charlotte/

Friday, Dec. 2

View a live nativity, holiday light shows, live music and more at Christmas in Davidson . You’ll encounter roaming entertainment, food vendors, shopping and other attractions. The events last in Downtown Davidson through Dec. 3. Free. 6-9 p.m. bit.ly/3tTmrLy

Ooh and ahh at holiday lights during the Downtown Tree Lighting & Christmas in Huntersville . The lighting of the tree will kick off the festivities at 6:30 p.m. Afterward, Christmas in Huntersville will offer artisan vendors, food and beverages, plus visits from Santa. Children’s rides and activities will be included, plus ice sculptures, holiday performances, Christmas carolers and more. The free events in Downtown Huntersville will continue Dec. 3. 201 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville. bit.ly/3AF3zE6

Listen to festive arrangements of traditional carols and popular seasonal songs at the holiday performance of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte. The Women’s Chorus of Charlotte will join in as a special guest for Amabile Alleluia by the amazing Sarah Quartel. 7:30 p.m. Repeat performances happen Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Purchase ticket online. Pricing is $35 and $25 for adults; $25 and $20 for seniors 65+; $20 and $15 for students; and $10 for children 14 and under with purchase of an adult, senior or student ticket. St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 1510 E. 7th St. bit.ly/3XCcXlE

Hear Al Strong and the Ziad Jazz Quartet at Holiday Jazz at the Bechtler as they share some of their holiday favorites and multicultural melodies commemorating Chanukah, Eid and Kwanzaa. While you’re there, you can enjoy light bites and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 for the public and $16 for museum members. Buy tickets online , over the phone at 704.353.9209 or at the admission desk. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. bit.ly/3GUtz2d

Get in the spirit of the season at Optimist Hall’s Deck the Hall event, with live carolers, festive treats and more. The event, which takes place from 7-10 p.m., is free. 1115 N Brevard St. https://optimisthall.com/events/

See conductor laureate Christopher Warren-Green return to the stage in Charlotte to lead Handel’s Messiah. Before the show, Warren-Green and resident conductor Christopher James Lees will speak on the program in the Wells Fargo Pre-Function Space at 6:30 p.m. Performances repeat Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets online , with prices starting at $19-$87. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. bit.ly/3ESSWyC

Fire yourself up for Saturday’s 2022 ACC Football Championship Game (kicking off at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium) with the two-day Fan Fest a block away at Romare Bearden Park, where you can soak up school spirit with: ACC mascot and school band performances; games and giveaways; opportunities to buy game-day merchandise; appearances by ACC Network personalities; and more. 3-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. 300 S. Church St. bit.ly/3XCN7hk

Saturday, Dec. 3

Get in the holiday spirit with high school bands, floats from community organizations and more at the North Mecklenburg Christmas Parade . The free parade will start at at Main Street in Davidson at 1 p.m., rain or shine. bit.ly/3AXv3oF

Charlotte resident Brenda Patterson waves from the New Friendship Presbyterian Church of Huntersville float during the 33rd annual North Mecklenburg Christmas parade in 2015. Marty Price/Marty Price

Bring your furry friend to get a picture taken with Santa at Santa Paws , a partner event between Moxie Mercantile and North Mecklenburg County Animal Rescue. at the boutique’s Plaza Midwood location. Photos with Santa are $15 for a 5x7 and add $5 for digital copies. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 2008 Commonwealth Ave. bit.ly/3FegGP0

See community groups perform, get your face painted and meet Elsa & Olaf before visiting Santa at the free Hometown Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration in Matthews. You’ll see Stumptown Park light up with pyrotechnics and more. 5-7 p.m. 120 S. Trade St., Matthews. bit.ly/3ionGQG

Headbang through Nu-Metal Mania at The Rooster, a new nightclub in Gastonia . All ages are welcome for the live show featuring local acts including Venus Invictus, Hightower, The Plan, Trivial Difference and Buried Truth. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. 334 W. Main Ave., Gastonia. bit.ly/3GWdtVG

The Rooster is a live performing arts venue located at 334 W. Main Ave., in Gastonia, NC. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sunday, Dec. 4

Decorate an ornament and take a photo with Santa at the free Holiday Ornament Decorating event at Divine Barrel Brewing. The family-friendly gathering takes place at the brewery from noon-5 p.m., with Santa showing up at 2 p.m. 3701 N. Davidson St., Suite #203. bit.ly/3VW0mIz

Win a best ugly sweater contest with your pooch, then sip free hot chocolate and eat cookies at Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery’s Christmas Open House . There will also be a photo scavenger hunt, stories with Santa and Mrs. Claus and gift certificate giveaways. Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 500 S. Main St., Mooresville, at Merino Mill. bit.ly/3EIQzi0

Monday, Dec. 5

Drive through Speedway Christmas , which features 4 million lights across a 4-mile course, with hundreds of creative displays and lights synchronized to Christmas-themed music. The show — which continues through Jan. 8 — also features synchronized lights to music on 101.3 FM. Tickets for a car pass start at $30 Monday-Wednesday and $40 Thursday-Sunday with a maximum of 14 passengers. For $70, guests can skip the line and use the Express Lane at Entrance P off of Morehead Road. Purchase online. 6-10 p.m., rain or shine Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway, Concord. bit.ly/3VcLTaY

Speedway Christmas has a drive-through light show with about 4 million lights set to music that you play through the radio in your car. Alex Cason Photography/CharlotteFive

Laugh along with singer-songwriter and comedian Dave Barnes at A Very Dave Barnes Christmas , presented by MaxxMusic, Visulite Theatre and Blumenthal Performing Arts. Purchase tickets online , with prices starting at $20. 7:30 p.m. Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St. bit.ly/3AWYabk

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Hail to “The King of Reggaeton” when Daddy Yankee stops at Spectrum Center with his La Última Vuelta World Tour , during which the 45-year-old global music icon will perform a laundry list of his hits — “Despacito,” “La Santa,” “Gasolina,” “X última vez” and many more. The red-hot concert is technically sold out, but tickets are available via Ticketmaster’s “verified resale” marketplace. Expect to pay at least $150 per seat there. 8 p.m. 333 E. Trade St. bit.ly/3VCQOSj

Shop for produce, baked goods, meat, seafood and more at Josh’s Farmers Market . You can also get a Christmas tree while you’re visiting its new temporary location at 140 Raceway Drive in Mooresville. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., but check hours before you go — they sometimes vary. bit.ly/3XDj3Cj

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Tap your toes to the Youth Orchestras of Charlotte as it performs American classics live in the Mint Museum Uptown’s Robert Haywood Morrison Atrium, presented by Bank of America. The free concert is held in conjunction with the Wednesday Night Live program, and a cash bar is available. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performance. 500 S. Tryon St. bit.ly/3AT0qAn

Thursday, Dec. 8

Make reservations for Ugly Holiday Sweater at Supperland Speakeasy , a four-cocktail tasting menu featuring gin, spiced whiskey, aged rum and tequila. Each drink — created by head mixologist Colleen Hughes and bar manager Rhea Buck — will be paired with a dish created by chef Chris Rogienski and the Supperland culinary team. Speakeasy attendees are encouraged to dress in their best ugly holiday sweater and enter a contest for a chance to win a $100 Supperland gift card by posting a photo of themselves on Instagram using #supperland. The restaurant will choose a winner in January based on creativity and holiday spirit. (Note: Your Instagram profiles must be public or your photo won’t be seen.) The event continues Wednesdays through Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., through Jan. 7. RSVP online. Tickets are $140 plus tax and tip. 1212 The Plaza. bit.ly/3GVgtBB

Enjoy Santa’s theatrical reading of the children’s classic “The Night Before Christmas.” After the storytime, attendees can take photographs with him. This is a limited event, and registration closes Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. Free. 5-6 p.m. 21105 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. bit.ly/3VkgSSz

Mark your calendar

Explore holiday-themed events with the CharlotteFive guide to seasonal activities in Charlotte. The guide includes musical performances, shopping events, parades and more — and will be updated throughout the holiday season. https://bit.ly/3T0zmpf

Get a pop culture take on the holidays at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art‘s free Wednesday Night Live “WARHOLidays” Party on Dec. 14. The event, held In conjunction with the exhibition Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy . While you’re there, make a Warhol-inspired holiday craft, listen to holiday music, sip a cranberry mule and complete a scavenger hunt throughout the galleries. 5-9 p.m. 420 S. Tryon St. bit.ly/3AX4G1M

Check out Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth., which profiles Black male icons in America, at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South . The exhibit highlights revolutionary men including Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. DuBois and Kendrick Lamar, whose journeys have altered the history and culture of the country. The traveling work from the Smithsonian will remain on display through March 12. Free. Gantt at 551 S. Tryon St., and Levine Museum at 401 South Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3fNnyZm and https://bit.ly/3fMUUId

Buy tickets for the R.O.A.R. female leadership symposium. The day-long event Friday, March 31 at the Statesville Country Club features dynamic female leaders that will encourage women to Resound, Outshine, Actualize and Revolutionize their lives, featuring guest speaker Jane Jenkins Herlong. Tickets are $85 per person for chamber members and $110 for non-chamber members. 116 N. Center St., Statesville. bit.ly/3gnfhMJ

Theoden Janes contributed to this article.