Watch: RFA sophomore nails buzzer beater to complete comeback vs. Corcoran in season opener (video)
The Rome Free Academy boys basketball team trailed Corcoran by as many as 19 points with about four-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter of its season opener.
Pop-Up Yarn Shop part of Christmas in Little Falls
Christmas in Little Falls is scheduled for December 9-11, 2022, and there are many events over the three days to attend. One of those is a Pop-Up Yarn shop that will feature yarns from regional sellers, producers, spinners, and dyers, as well as live demonstrations. John Ossowski is a Utica...
Jesse Edwards and the Dutch have huge Saturday games: ‘I got two wins. It’s a great day’
South Bend, Ind. – He watched the first 25 minutes of USA and the Netherlands from Syracuse’s locker room inside Purcell Pavilion. Jesse Edwards figures he’s seen every 2022 World Cup match in one way or another.
Christopher John Tesi 1957 – 2022
Stratford, New York – Christopher John Tesi, age 65, of Piseco Road, Stratford, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY. He was born in the Bronx on February 28, 1957, the son of the late Raymond G. and Rose (Occhipinti) Tesi, and received his education in NYC schools. He was united in marriage to Helen Costas in Greenlawn, NY, on Aug. 28, 2004, a blessed union of 18 years. He was last employed with Bank of America as a Branch Manager in Howard Beach, NY. Christopher and Helen moved to Stratford in 2021 to retire and enjoy life. During that short time, Chris made many friends in the Stratford area. He was a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Department and always kept active in area sports teams, including baseball, golf, and bowling.
Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford
UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
Johnson Park Center holding Christmas present giveaway at upcoming food distribution event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Johnson Park Center Food Pantry will give away free Christmas presents at one of its food pantry pickup events next week. Monday, Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Christmas Free Presents and Food...
Connor M. Summerfield 2005 – 2022
Connor M. Summerfield, 17, of Howes Caves, New York, and Salisbury Center, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, November 26, 2022, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York, as a result from injuries sustained in an ATV accident in the Town of Duanesburg. He was born on May 1,...
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Dine Like Royalty in This Upstate New York Castle
Sometimes an occasion calls for something spectacular, a once-in-a-lifetime experience of complete opulence and uniqueness. A milestone anniversary or birthday, the celebration of some truly fantastic news, a reunion with a long-lost love – all of those things would be the perfect excuse to book a table at Upstate New York’s remarkable castle restaurant.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Oakland
Matchup: Syracuse (4-4, 1-0) vs Oakland (2-8) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, December 6th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Rich Hollenberg, Tim Welsh Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -15.5. Over/Under 142. ...
Water main break in the town of Mohawk
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting a water main break in the town of Mohawk.
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Thursday, December 1, 2022
Closings, Cancelations and Delays as of 8:20 A.M. Boonville Farmers Market: CANCELLED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. Howard G. Sackett Technical Center: No morning BOCES today. Lewis-Oneida Senior Citizens Cards Club: No cards will be played today at Boonville United Methodist Church. Lowville Academy: 2-hour delay; no morning pre-k or BOCES.
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
As transfer portal booms with ACC QBs, Garrett Shrader says he’ll stay at SU: ‘I’ll finish my college career here’
Syracuse, N.Y. — At least five ACC quarterbacks have entered the NCAA transfer portal since it officially opened Monday morning. Syracuse football’s Garrett Shrader isn’t one of them. He doesn’t plan to be.
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
