ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mylittlefalls.com

Pop-Up Yarn Shop part of Christmas in Little Falls

Christmas in Little Falls is scheduled for December 9-11, 2022, and there are many events over the three days to attend. One of those is a Pop-Up Yarn shop that will feature yarns from regional sellers, producers, spinners, and dyers, as well as live demonstrations. John Ossowski is a Utica...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Christopher John Tesi 1957 – 2022

Stratford, New York – Christopher John Tesi, age 65, of Piseco Road, Stratford, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY. He was born in the Bronx on February 28, 1957, the son of the late Raymond G. and Rose (Occhipinti) Tesi, and received his education in NYC schools. He was united in marriage to Helen Costas in Greenlawn, NY, on Aug. 28, 2004, a blessed union of 18 years. He was last employed with Bank of America as a Branch Manager in Howard Beach, NY. Christopher and Helen moved to Stratford in 2021 to retire and enjoy life. During that short time, Chris made many friends in the Stratford area. He was a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Department and always kept active in area sports teams, including baseball, golf, and bowling.
STRATFORD, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford

UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnycentral.com

First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Connor M. Summerfield 2005 – 2022

Connor M. Summerfield, 17, of Howes Caves, New York, and Salisbury Center, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, November 26, 2022, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York, as a result from injuries sustained in an ATV accident in the Town of Duanesburg. He was born on May 1,...
SALISBURY CENTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Dine Like Royalty in This Upstate New York Castle

Sometimes an occasion calls for something spectacular, a once-in-a-lifetime experience of complete opulence and uniqueness. A milestone anniversary or birthday, the celebration of some truly fantastic news, a reunion with a long-lost love – all of those things would be the perfect excuse to book a table at Upstate New York’s remarkable castle restaurant.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Oakland

Matchup: Syracuse (4-4, 1-0) vs Oakland (2-8) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, December 6th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Rich Hollenberg, Tim Welsh Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -15.5. Over/Under 142. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Thursday, December 1, 2022

Closings, Cancelations and Delays as of 8:20 A.M. Boonville Farmers Market: CANCELLED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. Howard G. Sackett Technical Center: No morning BOCES today. Lewis-Oneida Senior Citizens Cards Club: No cards will be played today at Boonville United Methodist Church. Lowville Academy: 2-hour delay; no morning pre-k or BOCES.
BOONVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy