Stratford, New York – Christopher John Tesi, age 65, of Piseco Road, Stratford, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY. He was born in the Bronx on February 28, 1957, the son of the late Raymond G. and Rose (Occhipinti) Tesi, and received his education in NYC schools. He was united in marriage to Helen Costas in Greenlawn, NY, on Aug. 28, 2004, a blessed union of 18 years. He was last employed with Bank of America as a Branch Manager in Howard Beach, NY. Christopher and Helen moved to Stratford in 2021 to retire and enjoy life. During that short time, Chris made many friends in the Stratford area. He was a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Department and always kept active in area sports teams, including baseball, golf, and bowling.

STRATFORD, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO