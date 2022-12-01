Read full article on original website
Syracuse legend Moten reflects on career, Orange future
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Syracuse basketball legend reflects on his storied past. Sunday, Syracuse men’s basketball’s all-time scoring leader Lawrence Moten was a special guest at the annual Collectorfest Convention at the New York State Fairgrounds. Moten signed autographs, took photos with fans, and took a few minutes out of his schedule for an […]
Beer, BBQ and snow: ACC Network to air ‘3 Day Weekend’ show highlighting Syracuse
A travel show that offers viewers a look at the towns that are home to Atlantic Coast Conference sports teams is about to debut its feature on Syracuse. It will mention basketball, of course, but also showcase a heavy dose of beer, barbecue and snow. The ACC Network’s “3 Day...
How to Watch Syracuse vs Oakland
Matchup: Syracuse (4-4, 1-0) vs Oakland (2-8) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, December 6th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Rich Hollenberg, Tim Welsh Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -15.5. Over/Under 142. ...
syracuse.com
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. added to 2023 St. Joe’s Amp concert lineup in Syracuse
Another concert has been added to the 2023 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 16, the rock bands announced Monday. Their “The Big Night Out” summer tour dates also include Upstate New York stops on Aug. 6 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Aug. 8 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
mylittlefalls.com
Connor M. Summerfield 2005 – 2022
Connor M. Summerfield, 17, of Howes Caves, New York, and Salisbury Center, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, November 26, 2022, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York, as a result from injuries sustained in an ATV accident in the Town of Duanesburg. He was born on May 1,...
mylittlefalls.com
Christopher John Tesi 1957 – 2022
Stratford, New York – Christopher John Tesi, age 65, of Piseco Road, Stratford, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY. He was born in the Bronx on February 28, 1957, the son of the late Raymond G. and Rose (Occhipinti) Tesi, and received his education in NYC schools. He was united in marriage to Helen Costas in Greenlawn, NY, on Aug. 28, 2004, a blessed union of 18 years. He was last employed with Bank of America as a Branch Manager in Howard Beach, NY. Christopher and Helen moved to Stratford in 2021 to retire and enjoy life. During that short time, Chris made many friends in the Stratford area. He was a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Department and always kept active in area sports teams, including baseball, golf, and bowling.
Tyler Magnuson Enters Transfer Portal
Syracuse redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson has entered the transfer portal according to various reports. The 6-6, 280 pounder did not see the field during his two seasons with the Orange. "I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, professors, and the staff here at Syracuse ...
LaNorris Sellers Wins State Title in Front of Syracuse Coaches, Talks Recruiting
To say Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers had a good senior season would be a disservice to the year he had. Sellers had a spectacular year, leading South Florence to a perfect 15-0 record and the school's first South Carolina State Championship. He threw for more than 40 touchdowns on ...
WKTV
Johnson Park Center holding Christmas present giveaway at upcoming food distribution event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Johnson Park Center Food Pantry will give away free Christmas presents at one of its food pantry pickup events next week. Monday, Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Christmas Free Presents and Food...
Mintz Layup Pushes Orange Past Irish
Judah Mintz scored on a baseline layup with 13 seconds left to give Syracuse a 62-61 win at Notre Dame, snapping the Orange's three game losing streak. With the win, Syracuse improved to 4-4 (1-0), while the Irish dropped to 6-2 (0-1). The win comes just days after Notre Dame blew out #20 Michigan ...
WKTV
Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford
UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
mylittlefalls.com
Pop-Up Yarn Shop part of Christmas in Little Falls
Christmas in Little Falls is scheduled for December 9-11, 2022, and there are many events over the three days to attend. One of those is a Pop-Up Yarn shop that will feature yarns from regional sellers, producers, spinners, and dyers, as well as live demonstrations. John Ossowski is a Utica...
mylittlefalls.com
Firemen make house call for high-five Friday
The Little Falls Fire Department sent members of the unit over to Benton Hall for a high-five Friday last week. Tracy Young organized the event and stated, “I decided to invite the Little Falls Fire Fighters because this is the perfect opportunity to remind the students about fire safety. Making sure that they’re watering the Christmas trees and unplugging their lights at night. It’s also the perfect time to check your smoke detector battery and practice a fire drill before the winter weather.”
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
NBT Bank buying Connecticut-based bank
NBT Bank is expanding its footprint in the Northeast with the acquisition of a Connecticut-based banking institution.
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
cnycentral.com
Today marks one year since Wayne Mahar's final day with CNYCentral
After 36 years at CNYCentral longtime Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar gave his final forecast one year ago today,. Mahar, who joined CNY Central in 1985, built a legendary career in weather forecasting and television broadcasting. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s own Weather Deck. As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
mylittlefalls.com
Creative Designs holds Christmas open house event
Creative Designs by Tiffany held an open house and pop-up portrait event on Saturday in Dolgeville. Tiffany Rutkowski, the company’s owner, stated, “We decided to have an open house again for Christmas. We do this every year. We wanted to have people come in and have their photo taken with Santa or the family.”
