Ulster County service center loses funding
“Thank you for calling the Ulster County Service Center,” says the lady with the robot voice, “your one-stop for information about county programs and services.”. Questions about dead-deer removal, human trafficking, obtaining a new street address, or making a juvenile firesetter intervention? Anticipating thorny questions is the bread and butter of the operational model over at the Ulster County Recovery Service Center. Or it was.
Honey’s Cannabis CBD in Gardiner poised for dispensary license
You may have noticed, over the past few years, a proliferation of CBD shops opening up all over our region. The growth of the business has been exponential since 2018, when the federal Farm Bill legalized hemp-derived cannabinoids with no more than .3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. Annual CBD (cannabidiol) sales in the US had already hit $4.6 billion by 2020, according to Forbes magazine.
World AIDS Day of Remembrance in Kingston (photos)
The Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center observed World AIDS Day of Remembrance on Thursday, December 1, in Kingston. It is a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV, and it is a day for voices to unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost and standing together in the fight against HIV. While great strides have been made over the four decades since the first known reported cases of AIDS, this disease remains a public health challenge. World AIDS Day is an opportunity for every community and each individual to unite in the fight against HIV to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate the more than 32 million people worldwide who have died from AIDS-related illness.
Christmas Spectacular at Ole Savannah’s on Kingston waterfront (photos)
Under Saturday’s moonlit sky, the second annual Christmas Spectacular hosted by Ole Savannah’s Restaurant took place in Kingston. There were holiday-themed performances by champion figure skaters and 2022 Winter Olympians, a tree lighting, Christmas tune performances, a fun and festive laser light show and more.
The Village of Saugerties shares the spirit of the season (photos)
It may have been a bit early in the season, but it was definitely holiday time in the Village of Saugerties on Sunday, December 4, with two tree-lighting ceremonies, free goodies at many businesses and music on the streets performed by individual musicians at some businesses and members of the Saugerties High School band and choir offering music of the season.
Holiday Open House in Woodstock (photos)
Woodstock held its 40th annual Holiday Open House on Friday throughout the hamlet of Woodstock. The event included a holiday window-decorating contest, Mrs. Claus face-painting at Houst’s, a tree-lighting on the Village Green, live holiday music by the Rock Academy, a bonfire on Rock City Road, refreshments and more throughout the town.
Father of Paisley Shultis jailed on felony burglary charges
On Dec. 2, Saugerties police arrested Kirk D. Shultis Jr., 33 in connection with “several burglaries that occurred throughout the Town of Saugerties”. Shultis is the biological father of Paisley Shultis, who attracted international media attention after she was found hiding in “secret room” under a flight of stairs at his home following two years of being reported missing by her legal guardians.
