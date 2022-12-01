The Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center observed World AIDS Day of Remembrance on Thursday, December 1, in Kingston. It is a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV, and it is a day for voices to unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost and standing together in the fight against HIV. While great strides have been made over the four decades since the first known reported cases of AIDS, this disease remains a public health challenge. World AIDS Day is an opportunity for every community and each individual to unite in the fight against HIV to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate the more than 32 million people worldwide who have died from AIDS-related illness.

