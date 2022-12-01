Brown women's basketball's 5-game win streak ends. Here's how Holy Cross did it.

PROVIDENCE — Wednesday ultimately wasn’t the night for a milestone.

Brown’s women will be forced to wait at least one more game to equal their win total from the 2021-22 season.

The Bears are showing signs of progress, but this meeting with Holy Cross served as a reminder. There is still considerable work to be done for the program to be considered a true contender in the Ivy League.

The Crusaders dominated both the start and finish of the second half, and they won comfortably as a result. Holy Cross posted a 60-45 victory at Pizzitola Center, one that snapped Brown’s five-game winning streak.

Janelle Allen flirted with a triple-double and her team used a plus-12 advantage at the foul line to help make the difference. Bella Mauricio’s 10 points off the bench weren’t enough to lead the Bears out of what grew into a 17-point hole.

Coach says loss can serve as lesson

“I think this result tonight will be great for us in terms of seeing how much closer we are to where we want to be,” Brown coach Monique LeBlanc said. “Can we be that team that makes some quick adjustments in practice and bounces back and figures things out? I think we can be.”

Brown had the deficit down to 48-43 midway through the fourth quarter before the Crusaders landed the knockout punch. Lauren Huber connected on a four-point play from the left corner, sinking a jumper and following free throw. That touched off a closing 12-2 run over the last 4:53, as Holy Cross added to its previous victory over Dartmouth.

“It’s hard to keep running uphill,” LeBlanc said. “Unfortunately, we had that play where we gave up the three and took the foul. It took the wind out of the sails a bit.”

How did the Bears ultimately slip to 5-3 by dropping this one? Let’s have a look.

Holy Cross solid at the foul line

The Crusaders closed 15-for-18 at the charity stripe. Brown was just 3-for-7 and didn’t attempt a free throw in the opening 20 minutes.

Allen was 8-for-9 on her own, just one part of an impressive final line. She closed with a game-high 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes.

“Really big discrepancy, and that has been a trend for us,” LeBlanc said. “We have to do a better job getting to the free-throw line and being more aggressive.

“I think what we can do is keep driving hard and put pressure on the rim. When we get out in transition, we have to be more aggressive in those moments.”

The Bears enjoyed a 10-0 advantage on fast breaks and a 17-5 gap in points off turnovers. It could have been more — Brown was only 12-for-36 from 2-point range, and several of those looks came at the rim or in the paint.

“We had 14 steals,” LeBlanc said. “We only had eight turnovers. We made about the same amount of shots as them.

“So, how did we lose this game? Free throws.”

Crusaders started second half on fire

Holy Cross (5-2) created all the breathing room it required starting late in the second quarter.

The Crusaders scored the final five points of the opening half to take a 25-18 lead into the break. Holy Cross burst out of the locker room on a 12-2 run, capping the margin at 37-20 on a Lindsay Berger jumper from the left elbow.

“There were two threes in that first five-minute segment where we just weren’t covering our spots the way we typically do,” LeBlanc said. “We kind of tried to take a little bit of a shortcut and they made us pay.”

The Bears rallied behind Mauricio, who was scoreless through 10 minutes in the first half. Her 3-pointer from the right wing with 5:18 left in the fourth pulled Brown within two possessions, but the Crusaders started their finishing kick from there.

“I was happy with our defensive performance, but in those two five-minute segments alone, they scored 26 points — they finished with 60,” LeBlanc said. “We have to be a lot better at the start.”

Bears back in action on Saturday

The Bears host Hartford in a noon tip on Saturday and will be hoping to jump back on track.

This was their best start since opening 12-1 in 2017-18, a hot stretch that included 10 straight wins. Brown ultimately struggled in league play, closing just 3-11 against Ivy foes.

This was also the annual Mental Health Awareness game for the Bears. Brown’s coaching staff wore green ribbons — that's the international symbol for the cause. Sophomore forward Amanda Latkany offered a pregame address regarding care options offered by the school on a daily basis.

Visit jedfoundation.org, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, stevefund.org, thetrevorproject.org or samaritansri.org for more information.

