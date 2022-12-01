ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
NASA's Orion Nebula Image Shows Astounding Birth And Death Of Stars

NASA has released another stunning image that’s otherworldly beautiful over Thanksgiving week, even if you have no idea what you’re looking at. Of course, when you do know what you’re looking at and what this image of the Orion Nebula means, it becomes much more spectacular. For parents who love learning about outer space with the kids, here’s what this image is really showing, beyond striking colors.
Technology reveals the secrets of ancient Egyptian tattoos

Tattooing your body is not just a modern rage but has apparently been popular for thousands of years. Scientists found evidence of tattoos while studying female mummies from the Egyptian town of Deir el-Medina. They uncovered the likely reasons why the women got them. Deir el-Medina was actively populated from...
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
Astronomers Discover Supermassive Black Hole Pointing Directly at Earth

Earlier this year, scientists discovered that a “jet,” created by a very distant supermassive black hole, sent an accumulation of various space matter rocketing directly toward Earth. Scientists haven’t expressed any need for concern about the jet. However, they are intrigued by the sheer brightness of it and the vast distance between it and Earth.
Scientist Proposes Building a 50 Acre 'Forest Bubble' on Mars

Science fiction has a long history of imagining off-world environments packed with plants and animals, often living under a transparent structure. Essentially, Earth in a bubble. Now a botanist and ecologist has worked up a detailed proposal for an extraterrestrial nature reserve that could be built on Mars. The proposed...
The Most Overhyped Space Movie to Soaring to Alpha Centauri to Mars’ Ancient Killer Asteroid (The Galaxy Report Weekend)

This weekend’s stories include A quantum computer has simulated a wormhole for the first time to James Webb Space Telescope view of Saturn’s weirdest moon Titan to Southern hemisphere’s largest radio telescope joins search for extraterrestrial technology to Magnetic Milky Way filaments dwarfed by mysterious structures in distant galaxy cluster, and much more.
An Indigenous reservation has a novel way to grow food – below the earth’s surface

Near the southern border of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, a curved translucent roof peeks out a few feet above the dusty plains. It’s a blustery November afternoon and the last remaining greens outside are fading fast. But below ground, at the bottom of a short flight of stairs, the inside of this 80ft-long sleek structure is bursting with life – pallets of vivid microgreens, potato plants growing from hay bales and planters full of thick heads of Swiss chard and pak choi. Two people bend over the pallets, using scissors to harvest delicate sprouts of microgreens.
The Largest Ant Colony on Earth

It is estimated that there are about 20 quadrillion ants on planet Earth, outnumbering humans around 2.5 million to one. These 20 quadrillion ants divide themselves into colonies. The average colony ranges from 20,000 to 100,000 ants and is often confined to small spaces. But there is one ant colony, the largest on Earth, that spans more than 3,700 miles. It has an estimated 307 million ants in it. This massive colony is known as the Argentine Ant Supercolony.
