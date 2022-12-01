Read full article on original website
WCTV
WCTV getting ready for 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The sounds of the Salvation Army are back this holiday season. WCTV is once again ringing the bells, in-person, for its annual “Red Kettle Takeover Day.”. On Thursday, Dec. 8, we’ll be out at Walmart off Thomasville Road from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking your...
WCTV
Willie Nelson and Family to Perform at the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Willie Nelson and Family will be performing at the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park in March 2023. The concert will be on March 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at noon EST, according to Leon County Government. Doors open at 6...
WCTV
Tallahassee community holds prayer vigil for victims of FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee community is still reeling from a weekend shooting at a FAMU basketball court that left one young man dead and four others injured. Friday about 50 people returned to that scene for a prayer vigil to honor the victims. One of those was Nyasia...
WCTV
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
WCTV
Check Ashley Douglas’s Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potato Pie recipe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas shares her holiday Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe. Boil 5 large sweet potatoes in a large pot with water. Over medium to high heat for 1 hour and 20 minutes boil potatoes until fork tender. Peel the skin off the potatoes and add to a mixing bowl. Next, add all of the remaining ingredients from the sweet potato mixture, then blend with an electric mixer. Mix very well until all the ingredients are combined and have a smooth consistency. Into a separate bowl add all ingredients from the cheesecake mixture then blend with an electric mixer until all the ingredients are well combined and smooth/creamy consistency. Next, evenly add sweet potato mixture into 4 pie crusts. Then evenly add the cheesecake mixture on top of each pie. Take a butter knife and drag the knife back and forth, creating a swirl pattern. Preheat oven on 350°. Next, place the pies in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 11 minutes. Take pies out of the oven and allow them to cool completely. Afterward, place the pies into the refrigerator and allow them to chill for an additional 3 hours or longer. Slice and enjoy!
WCTV
Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High student was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car. A spokesperson with the school district said the student was on their way to school a little before 7 a.m. when they were struck by a car. The incident...
WCTV
Valdosta robbery suspect arrested while leaving the bank
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect while he was leaving a bank Monday morning. VPD responded to a robbery a little before 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3030 North Patterson Street in Valdosta. An employee...
WCTV
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, December 6
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for December 6, 2022. Some clearing again later this morning and a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Likely more fog tonight into tomorrow (hopefully not as thick). More sunshine by Wed afternoon and for Thursday. Highs...
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
WCTV
Police review board votes unanimously to support member after call for removal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A member of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board received unanimous support from her peers last week as she faced a call for her removal from the local police union. In a Monday press release, the CPRB affirmed its support for Taylor Biro, noting the board...
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
WCTV
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
WCTV
Psychiatric patient dies after jumping from moving vehicle in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 29-year-old patient from Honey Lake Clinic Christian Mental Health in Madison County died Sunday evening after troopers say he jumped out of a moving vehicle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an HLCCMH employee was driving west on Honey Lake Road around 8 p.m....
WCTV
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
WCTV
Seminoles heading to Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma in Orlando
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since 2011 Florida State will go bowling in Orlando, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29th as first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. “We are very pleased to be going to the Cheez-It...
WCTV
QB Jordan Travis is running it back, will return to FSU for 2023 season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Jordan Travis is returning to Florida State for one more season, he announced via his social media accounts on Monday evening. The Seminoles’ starting quarterback is running it back for the 2023 campaign following FSU’s breakthrough year in 2022. Travis, in his first full...
