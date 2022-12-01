Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet and Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 04:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected, with periods of moderate to heavy snow under any snow bands. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Comments / 0