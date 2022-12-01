Effective: 2022-12-06 04:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO