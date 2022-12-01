Read full article on original website
KTBS
KCS Holiday Express comes to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Christmas season is in full swing and this weekend was jam packed with events. Patrick Dennis was in Shreveport vising with the KCS Holiday Express Giving Challenge for the Places to Be with Patrick D.
KTBS
Louisiana Public Broadcasting to air two-part documentary about Louisiana history, culture
The Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, talks to the soul of Louisiana’s music scene with Jay Dardenne. Thomas and Dardenne will appear in the new documentary "Why Louisiana ain't Mississippi .. or Any Place Else!" on Louisiana Public Broadcasting next week. (Image provided by Louisiana Public Broadcasting)
KTBS
Home for the Holidays benefits JC Center of Empowerment and local Texarkana businesses
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Home for the Holidays vendor pop-up held Saturday at the Texarkana Recreation Center raised funds for not only local small businesses but also for the JC Center of Empowerment. LaShundra Bradley, founder of the JC Center of Empowerment non-profit said she wanted to gather people...
KTBS
Former soldier, Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson devoted to supporting fellow veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s headed into his 25th year – the only one ever elected in two districts. You may also know him as a tireless advocate for veterans. But do you know why?. “My father was...
KTBS
How inflation is impacting non-profits this holiday season
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics the consumer index rose 7.7% over the last month and inflation is at a seven year high. Everyone is impacted this holiday season, especially non-profit organizations. The Highland Center in Shreveport is digging into its savings trying to fill a...
KTBS
Hometown Patriot
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s h…
KTBS
Early vote may give Tarver an edge in Shreveport mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The in person early voting turnout may favor Greg Tarver in the Shreveport mayor's runoff over Tom Arceneaux. Data from the Louisiana Secretary of State shows far more Democrats than Republicans cast ballots in early voting that ended on Saturday. A total of 5,176 Democrats voted early -- almost doubling the GOP turnout of 2,838. There were 1,117 votes from other parties.
KTBS
Public Service Commission runoff draws Black Democrats to the polls
Early voting in Louisiana ended Saturday ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election has disproportionately drawn Democrats to the polls for a Louisiana Public Service Commission runoff, according to figures from the Secretary of State. The race for...
KTBS
Bowman, Henderson in runoff for City Council District G seat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday. One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits. The runoff election will be between...
KTBS
GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. recognized for second year as Best Ambulatory Surgery Center by Newsweek
SHREVEPORT, La. — For the second year in a row, Shreveport Endoscopy Center (part of GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C.) has been named to the Newsweek “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list. Ambulatory surgery centers provide same-day surgical care that can include both diagnostic and preventive procedures. With...
KTBS
Dense Fog Advisory issued
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for southeast Oklahoma and south Arkansas until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. This area includes McCurtain county in Oklahoma plus Sevier, Little River, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada and Ouachita counties in southern Arkansas. The visibility is near zero...
KTBS
Child injured in shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
KTBS
Houston's Dana Holgorsen discusses playing in Indy Bowl, Shreveport
The pre-Christmas Eve matchup between Houston (7-5) and Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl promises to be competitive as both programs want to end their seasons on a high note. Houston head coach Dana Holgerson described this year as disappointing after some tough losses including their regular season...
KTBS
Spring-like weather forecast this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - Active or Spring-like weather is projected for the rest of the week. In other words, very warm weather plus off and on rain is the outlook over the I-30 corridor for much of this week. The reason is that the storm track is forecast to remain parked...
KTBS
Crash injures two and closes part of LA Highway 169
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Highway 169 is closed from South Lakeshore Drive to Interstate 20 following a major crash that sent one man to the hospital, said Sheriff Steve Prator. At approximately 9:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Highway 169 where the driver of a southbound Hyundai crossed the center...
KTBS
Amid new bickering, BESE to consider learning standards up to age 5
BATON ROUGE, La. - Controversy continues to bubble around proposed learning standards for Louisiana's youngest children and whether they will pave the way for talks on racism and other volatile topics. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which approved new benchmarks 8-2 in August, is set to tackle...
KTBS
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
KTBS
December 10 Election Day reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is...
KTBS
9-1-1 Phone lines are currently down in the Texarkana area
TEXARKANA - 911 and all landlines coming into the Texarkana PD communications center are currently down. This is a region wide issue that appears to also includes 911 calls going to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS in Texarkana, and New Boston Police Department.
