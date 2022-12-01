Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 04:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Snow has come to an end across the advisory area, and so the Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed to expire.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 04:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 04:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected, with periods of moderate to heavy snow under any snow bands. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
