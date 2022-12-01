With 2022 drawing to a close, the IRS is alerting Americans so they can avoid a potentially nasty surprise when they pay taxes next year. Starting in 2023, more people who made money on eBay, Etsy, Poshmark, Uber or another digital platform will have their income reported to the Internal Revenue Service. Anyone who made more than $600 via a gig platform or who were paid that much on Venmo will receive a 1099-K form, meaning that those funds will be reported to the IRS, the agency said.

