Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Avoiding 'Tipflation': When to tip, when to skip
MIAMI - You've probably heard of "shrinkflation" and "greedflation" before. Here is another one to add to your vocabulary: "tipflation." Tips, a staple of the service industry, are now extending far beyond. Shoppers say they're seeing more and more tip requests in more unusual places. "It's a relatively new phenomenon,"...
Made money online this year? You could owe more in taxes
With 2022 drawing to a close, the IRS is alerting Americans so they can avoid a potentially nasty surprise when they pay taxes next year. Starting in 2023, more people who made money on eBay, Etsy, Poshmark, Uber or another digital platform will have their income reported to the Internal Revenue Service. Anyone who made more than $600 via a gig platform or who were paid that much on Venmo will receive a 1099-K form, meaning that those funds will be reported to the IRS, the agency said.
Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match
Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
Surprising things life insurance for seniors can cover
Life insurance provides financial security for beneficiaries when the policyholder has passed and - depending on the type of policy - a cash reserve for the insured to use while alive. In exchange for a monthly fee to an insurance provider, policyholders can gain peace of mind knowing they have protection should the worst-case scenario arise.
CBS News
578K+
Followers
74K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0