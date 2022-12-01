Read full article on original website
The world’s biggest sports tournament is well underway, and if you’ve caught the soccer bug, you may be wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022. One of the biggest upcoming matches is the knockout stage match between Portugal and Switzerland. Portugal is a team with a lot of historical success and one with many eyes on it, not least because it’s also the team that hosts Cristiano Ronaldo, probably one of the best footballers of all time. Can Portugal move past Switzerland into the next round after their match, or will the Swiss team end Portuguese dreams when the two rivals take to the pitch at 2PM ET? You’ll have to watch the game to find out, and thankfully there are plenty of ways to do so, including a free Portugal vs. Switzerland live stream.
Are you getting tired of chasing TV channel guides to find World Cup soccer matches? If you’ve been trying to find out how to watch World Cup 2022 games in Qatar, we found the slickest way to catch all of the World Cup games leading up to and including the final match on December 18, 2022 for only $20. If you sign up now for the Sling TV Blue bundle, you’ll be able to access both the Fox broadcast and Fox Sports channels so you can catch all the games for just $20. The Sling TV Blue bundle ordinarily costs $40 a month, but you can save $20 by signing up now to get half off for the usual subscription price.
Wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022 for free, and particularly wondering how you might be able to watch Brazil vs. South Korea? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back — there are a number of ways to watch this David vs. Goliath matchup, and you can even grab one of them for free if you’re able to take advantage of a free trial. But you’ll want to hurry, this game kicks off in a matter of hours, and you’ll want to make sure your streaming service is set up correctly in time. This may well also be a match you don’t want to miss. Brazil is one of the most successful international soccer teams around, so victory should seem assured on paper. However, this World Cup has seen a number of big upsets, and Brazil can’t afford any slip ups now we’re in the knockout stages. Here’s how to watch the free Brazil vs. South Korea live stream.
Nothing just announced that it has sold over 1 million combined units of its maiden smartphone and stylish earbuds, barely a year after its first product launched. The juicy revelation came courtesy of a CNBC interview, during which co-founder Carl Pei said the company is planning to bring its flashy smartphones to the U.S. market.
