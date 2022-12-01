Wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022 for free, and particularly wondering how you might be able to watch Brazil vs. South Korea? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back — there are a number of ways to watch this David vs. Goliath matchup, and you can even grab one of them for free if you’re able to take advantage of a free trial. But you’ll want to hurry, this game kicks off in a matter of hours, and you’ll want to make sure your streaming service is set up correctly in time. This may well also be a match you don’t want to miss. Brazil is one of the most successful international soccer teams around, so victory should seem assured on paper. However, this World Cup has seen a number of big upsets, and Brazil can’t afford any slip ups now we’re in the knockout stages. Here’s how to watch the free Brazil vs. South Korea live stream.

1 DAY AGO