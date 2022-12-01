Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Defense

Despite investing significant resources in improving their defense from last season, the Los Angeles Chargers haven't stopped many people this year

Considering his background as a defensive coach, Los Angeles Chargers Coach Brandon Staley still has a ways to go in getting the Bolts to play up to a championship standard.

They haven't had anything close to that kind consistency this season, ranking a lowly 29th in points allowed.

The Chargers do rank in the top-10 in the NFL in turnovers forced and are above average in defending the red zone, but that's about the best statistics they have.

Not only that, the Chargers are one of the league's worst units on third down, and have kept up their trend from last season of not being able to stop the run.

Like with the Chargers offense, injuries have taken a toll, with four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa having been out since Week 3.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson has been out since Week 5, and none of the supposed upgrades the Chargers made to their interior defensive line have worked out.

Make no mistake, though, there are still players who the Chargers have that you have to account for on every play.

Safety Derwin James remains one of the best and most versatile defensive backs in the NFL, and outside linebacker Khalil Mack leads the Bolts with seven sacks.

Still, this defense doesn't have as much talent as they did in their Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Sofi Stadibum in Inglewood, Calif., and if running back Josh Jacobs is able to play, he could be set up for a field day against the Chargers run defense.

