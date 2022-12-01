Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?
Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
NEWSBTC
Quant Shows Potential For Surge Beyond $150 – Can QNT Hit Its Target?
Quant (QNT), a cryptocurrency with a total market cap of $1.88 billion, is outperforming some of the more popular altcoins out there, going up by 10% during the last seven days. According to latest tracking from Coingecko, at the time of this writing, the altcoin is changing hands at $129.88...
U.S. stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves
Stocks fell on Wall Street as markets ponder the Federal Reserve's next moves on fighting inflation.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $17k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price extended its increase and tested the $17,500 resistance. BTC corrected gains, but it remains well supported above the $16,800 support. Bitcoin extended its upward move above $17,100 and $17,300 resistance levels. The price is trading near $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?
Ethereum failed again to settle above the $1,300 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is moving lower and might soon test the $1,220 support zone. Ethereum attempted another upside break above $1,300, but failed. The price is now trading below $1,280 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Soars 5% In Last 7 Days – More Increases Coming This Week?
In recent days, Bitcoin has shown a good degree of bullishness. CoinGecko reports that Bitcoin’s price has increased on a daily and biweekly basis, suggesting that the market may be recovering from FTX’s fall. Investors at large were also optimistic. The BTC bottom is still in effect, presenting...
NEWSBTC
SHIB Price Trends Sideways – Will It Surge Anytime Soon?
The crypto market’s overall performance has not been impressive, including memecoins like SHIB. The prices of almost all crypto assets declined over the past few weeks. But then, the story changed just when it seemed like the market was to witness high volatility. With the strong influence of the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Now Undervalued For 170 Days, How Does This Compare With Previous Bears?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin has been undervalued for 170 days now, here’s how this figure compares with that during the previous bear markets. Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Has Been Stuck Under ‘1’ Since 170 Days Ago. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the lowest...
NEWSBTC
Cardano And Rocketize Token Are Million-Dollar Crypto Assets In The Market Right Now
With thousands of coins flooding the crypto market on a daily basis, it can be quite difficult to recognize the ones that have something to offer. Even amidst the thousands of different coins flooding the crypto market, some crypto assets are interested in revolutionizing the crypto industry. The crypto industry is very important to the financial wave sweeping the world now. Thanks to the crypto sphere, the average investor has the ability to control what investments he puts money into. He is also in a position to earn higher returns from his investments.
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies That Are Down-To-Earth To Control The Crypto Market Soon Are Ripple, Chiliz, And Runfy.
“Pride comes before a fall” is an adage that speaks of the truth. On that note, if a cryptocurrency is ready to stay humble to meet the needs of its users, just like Runfy (RNF), then it is on its way to happy days for both its users and itself. Stay put on this piece for more secrets.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Kicks Off Week Above $17,000, Market Sentiment Turns Optimistic
Bitcoin is seeing some green during this week’s market opening and seems poised to reclaim higher levels in the short term. The number one crypto by market cap experienced some of its worst months in history, but the bulls were able to hold the line at around $15,500. Now,...
NEWSBTC
Buyers Rule Over Algorand’s (ALGO) Price Action, Enough To Break Above $0.26?
The Algorand price has been positive over the last 24 hours. Despite minor gains, the altcoin has been moving north. There have been many updates in Algorand’s ecosystem, which might have brought in a slight appreciation in price. As bulls slowly return to the market, investor interest has also shot up accordingly.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Prints Bullish Signal, What Are Possible Bulls Targets
Ethereum gained pace and retested the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is eyeing more gains towards the $1,330 and $1,350 levels. Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,240 level and resumed its increase. The price is now trading above $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Telegram Plans Are The Most Exciting Recent News: What Other Projects Can Bring Cryptos Up?
The crypto market has found a new vigor after Telegram announced its plans to build noncustodial wallets and decentralized exchanges. The project’s goal is to “fix the wrongs caused by excessive centralization, which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users,” according to Pavel Durov—the founder and CEO of the messenger.
NEWSBTC
Experts Predict Flasko (FLSK) Will Be The Victorious Cryptocurrency Of 2023, Surpassing Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) In Growth
The crypto market had come a long way from 2012, when it was almost unheard of, but by the autumn of 2021, its market value had peaked at $3 trillion. Early crypto investors became wealthy due to the market boom, which has sparked the curiosity of fresh investors wanting to make a fortune in the next innovative cryptocurrency. The solid rule to making a lot of money in the cryptocurrency industry is by investing in presales of promising ventures, which right now is the Flasko protocol.
NEWSBTC
What’s In Store For Cardano This December – Will ADA Be Merry Before Christmas?
Cardano (ADA) exited the month of November with its total market capitalization and its blockchain’s total value locked (TVL) taking a heavy hit from the FTX collapse that dragged down the entire crypto market. According to data from CoinMarketCap, when last month ended, ADA’s overall valuation was at $10.7...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Prediction: Why LTC’s Rally is Far From Over
Litecoin price started a strong increase above the $70 resistance against the US Dollar. LTC is currently consolidating and might aim more upsides above $85. Litecoin started a strong increase above the $65 and $70 levels against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $70 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network is the next big thing in DeFi – Learn why ORY will reach $1 long before Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes
Built on Binance Smart Chain, Oryen Network is forging ahead with innovative solutions that could position ORY as one of the top tokens in the DeFi space. Predictions suggest that ORY could reach $1 long before Dogecoin, Big Eyes, and Shiba Inu. Could this really be the case?. Why should...
NEWSBTC
Price Slump For Bitcoin Looming As VIX Rises Back Above 20
The Bitcoin price has currently stabilized strongly around the $17,000 mark. However, the price could face further headwinds in the coming days, as the VIX exposes. The VIX is a real-time volatility index from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). It was created to quantify market expectations of volatility. In...
NEWSBTC
TRON Unfazed By Decreasing Volumes, Tallies $1 Billion In USDT Inflow
TRON (TRX) remains in a stagnant phase, refusing to make any kind of momentum for an upward run despite a number of positive developments that, in many cases if not all, should have helped trigger a significant price movement. Let’s consider this summary:. TRON’s seven-day jump was less than...
